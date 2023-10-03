We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Grab this AquaSonic Black Series Toothbrush & Travel Case With 8 DuPont Brush Heads for only $24.97 through Oct. 15.

Here’s a friendly reminder from the American Dental Association: you need to brush your teeth twice a day for two minutes, ideally with a toothbrush with soft bristles. Your dentist will probably tell you that a regular, manual toothbrush will work just fine, but if you want to optimize your dental routine, you may want to pick up an electric brush. It can help you be more thorough with your scrubbing, so you can have a deep clean every time.

The AquaSonic Toothbrush is a top-rated electric brush developed to help you enhance your oral hygiene, and through October 15, thanks to our Deal Days event, it’s on sale for $24.97 instead of the usual $59. This deal nets you an all-in-one package, complete with extra brush heads, a charging dock, and a travel case.

Your chompers probably need more TLC than you’d like to admit, and with the AquaSonic, you can give your dental health a major upgrade. It’s designed to remove ten times more plaque than a traditional brush, coupled with various brush modes to accommodate your needs. Take your pick from whitening, massage, and cleaning modes, or choose the soft mode if you have sensitive teeth.

Its powerful motor delivers 40,000 vibrations per minute, which is great for dissolving stains and whitening your teeth in one fell swoop. It has a two-minute auto timer that pulses every 30 seconds to nudge you to move to a different area, and its IPX7 waterproof rating means you can use it in the shower.

It’s also pretty portable, with an adapter and USB cable for quick charging, and a travel case for toting it around anywhere. With eight additional brush heads, you’ll get to save on brush head replacements for the next two years.

“What a powerful toothbrush. I never would have believed that a toothbrush with such a small head could clean this good. I’m impressed and would recommend it to everyone,” said one verified buyer.

From now through Oct. 15, you can grab the AquaSonic toothbrush bundle for only $24.97—no coupon needed.

Prices subject to change.