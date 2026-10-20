Amazon’s TP-Link router deals include a WiFi 7 model for less than $100

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Top TP-Link Wi-Fi deals on Amazon

Most home Wi-Fi complaints trace back to the same two culprits: an old router doing its best from inside a closet, and a dead zone in the room where everyone wants to stream. TP-Link has marked down a big chunk of its Amazon store, including Wi-Fi 7 routers, Deco mesh kits, travel routers, range extenders, and the small adapters that pull an aging desktop PC into the present. Several of them are at the lowest prices camelcamelcamel has on record. If family is coming for the holidays, fix the network before they show up with phones, tablets, and a game console apiece. We checked 48 TP-Link deals on Amazon Tuesday morning, October 20, and every one is sold by Amazon.

TP-Link Archer BE260 Wi-Fi 7 Router: $98.99 (was $124.99)

TP-Link Archer BE260 Wi-Fi 7 Router $98.99 (was $124.99) Wi-Fi 7 and two 2.5-gig ports for under $100 TP-Link See It

If your router is older than your last two phones, the TP-Link Archer BE260 is an inexpensive way to catch up. It costs $98.99, the lowest price camelcamelcamel has recorded since it started tracking the router in August 2025. TP-Link rates it for up to 2,400 square feet and 80 devices. It has a 2.5-gig WAN port and a 2.5-gig LAN port, so it can keep up with an internet plan faster than a gigabit. It skips the 6 GHz band, which makes it a straight upgrade from an aging Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 router rather than a showpiece.

TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack): $149.96 (was $195.29)

TP-Link Deco X55 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (3-Pack) $149.96 (was $195.29) Three mesh units for about $50 apiece TP-Link See It

Plaster walls, long ranch houses, and finished basements are where a single router gives up, and the TP-Link Deco X55 3-pack spreads the signal around instead. It costs $149.96 for three units. TP-Link rates the set for up to 6,500 square feet and 150 devices. Each unit has three gigabit Ethernet ports, so the one by the TV can also hard-wire a console or streaming box. It dipped to $132.98 last November, according to camelcamelcamel, and this price sits about $12 under its average there. Our guide to the best mesh Wi-Fi systems covers what to look for if you want to step up to Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.

TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router: $89.98 (was $129.99)

TP-Link Roam 7 BE3600 Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router $89.98 (was $129.99) One hotel Wi-Fi login covers every gadget you packed TP-Link See It

Hotel Wi-Fi that caps you at two devices, or makes every gadget click through its own login page, is a good reason to pack the TP-Link Roam 7. It costs $89.98, the lowest price camelcamelcamel has recorded since it started tracking the travel router in August 2025. You sign the Roam 7 into the hotel or rental network once, and your laptop, phone, and streaming stick connect to the Roam 7 instead. It supports OpenVPN and WireGuard, and its 2.5-gig WAN port works with rooms that still have a live Ethernet jack. Toss it in your carry-on before Thanksgiving travel.

TP-Link Archer TBE552E BE9300 PCIe Wi-Fi 7 Card: $49.99 (was $69.99)

TP-Link Archer TBE552E BE9300 PCIe Wi-Fi 7 Card $49.99 (was $69.99) Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for a desktop PC TP-Link B See It

A new router won’t help much if your desktop PC is still talking to it through an old Wi-Fi card. The TP-Link Archer TBE552E costs $49.99, which ties the lowest price camelcamelcamel has on record for it. It slots into a PCIe port and supports 320MHz channels on the 6 GHz band, as long as your router is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 model. The Archer BE550 Pro further down qualifies. The card also adds Bluetooth 5.4, so wireless controllers and headphones can connect straight to the tower.

Best TP-Link Wi-Fi 7 router deals

The Archer BE260 is covered above. The Archer BE770 costs $299.99, about $20 less than the lowest price camelcamelcamel had on record for it, and the Archer BE700 is within a dime of its camelcamelcamel low. Our guide to the best Wi-Fi routers explains which of these features are worth paying for.

Best TP-Link Deco mesh Wi-Fi deals

The Deco X55 3-pack is covered above. If you want mesh with Wi-Fi 7, the Deco 7 BE25 3-pack costs $208.73. The Deco X50-Outdoor adds a weatherproof node to an existing Deco network, which helps when the signal dies somewhere between the house and the garage.

Best TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 router, travel router, and access point deals under $100

The Roam 7 is covered above. The Roam 6 AX1500 costs $44.99 and the Roam 6 AX3000 costs $69.99, and both match the lowest prices camelcamelcamel has recorded for them. The Omada EAP650 ceiling-mount access point is at its camelcamelcamel low too.

Best TP-Link Wi-Fi extender and powerline deals from $13

An extender is the inexpensive fix when one bedroom or the back porch keeps dropping off, and the RE220 costs $13.49. The RE223BE Wi-Fi 7 extender costs $84.99, the lowest price camelcamelcamel has logged for it. Our guide to the best Wi-Fi extenders explains when an extender makes more sense than mesh.

Best TP-Link PC Wi-Fi adapter, network card, and USB deals under $70

The Archer TBE552E is covered above. For a laptop, or a desktop you’d rather not open up, the Archer TX50U USB Wi-Fi 6 adapter costs $39.99. The Archer TX55E PCIe card costs $22.43, which matches the lowest price camelcamelcamel has on record for it.