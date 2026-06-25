Ninja’s Prime Day deals drop popular kitchen gadgets (including the Creami) to the lowest prices of the year

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Ninja put most of its kitchen catalog on sale for Prime Day, so the air fryers, blenders, CREAMi machines, toaster ovens, and outdoor grills that usually sit at full price are all marked down at once. Ninja loves to take big swings with unique kitchen devices and we love them for that. I use my Creami several times per week.
The two sale items worth grabbing first are the XL Air Fryer at $119.99 (33% off) and the CREAMi at $169.99 (23% off). The five we’d buy first are in the cards below, then every Ninja deal worth your money is grouped by type. Prices move fast during Prime Day, so check the current number before you buy.
Ninja XL Air Fryer (AF181), 6.5-Quart $119.99 (was $179.99)
The best-selling Ninja air fryer for one household, 33% off
The XL Air Fryer at $119.99 is the one most people should buy, especially if your current air fryer is a disaster inside. The 6.5-quart basket fits enough fries or wings for a family, and the six functions cover air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It’s simple, it’s reliable, and it’s the air fryer we’d hand a first-time buyer.
Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (was $219.99)
Turn frozen pints into ice cream, gelato, and sorbet, 23% off
The CREAMi at $169.99 is the Ninja people get hooked on, 23% off. You freeze a pint of whatever you want, the machine shaves it into a smooth scoopable texture, and you control every ingredient, which is the appeal for anyone watching sugar or protein. It makes ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls from one base. You’ve seen it on social media. Now is the time to grab it.
Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer (SP351) $199.99 (was $369.99)
Counter oven that flips up to save space, 46% off
The Foodi 13-in-1 toaster oven at $199.99 is the deepest discount among the bigger Ninja machines, 46% off. It toasts, bakes, air fries, dehydrates, and roasts, and the whole oven flips up against your backsplash when you’re done so it isn’t eating counter space all day. For a small kitchen that can’t fit both a toaster oven and an air fryer, this replaces both.
Ninja Blast 18 oz. Portable Blender $44.99 (was $69.99)
Cordless rechargeable blender for smoothies on the go, 36% off
The Blast portable blender at $44.99 is the easy add-to-cart of the sale, 36% off. It’s cordless and USB-C rechargeable, so you blend a smoothie right in the 18-ounce cup and take it with you. The parts are dishwasher safe and the lid seals for a bag. For a gym bag, a desk, or a dorm room, it’s a useful $45.
Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block Set $199.99 (was $359.99)
Knife set with a built-in sharpener in the block, 44% off
The Foodi NeverDull 14-piece knife set at $199.99 is the surprise value of the sale, 44% off. The trick is a sharpener built into the block, so every time you pull a knife it passes over the hone and stays sharp instead of going dull in a drawer. You get a full set of chef, paring, and steak knives plus shears. A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one, which makes this an easy upgrade for most kitchens.
Best Ninja air fryer deals
This is the category Ninja is known for, and almost the whole range is on sale. The XL Air Fryer at $119.99 is the single-basket pick for most homes, the DualZone models cook two foods at once so a main and a side finish together, and the glass-bowl Crispi line swaps the nonstick basket for a clear container you can use in the microwave and freezer too.
- Ninja Crispi Pro 6-in-1 Glass Air Fryer $249.95 (was $299.99), 17% off
- Ninja Foodi 10-Quart 6-in-1 DualZone Smart XL Air Fryer (DZ550) $169.99 (was $249.99), 32% off
- Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Glass Air Fryer $169.99 (was $219.99), 23% off
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-Quart DualZone Air Fryer $159.99 (was $229.99), 30% off
- Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Glass Air Fryer $152.99 (was $179.99), 15% off
- Ninja XL Air Fryer (AF181), 6.5-Quart $119.99 (was $179.99), 33% off
- Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL, 6.5-Quart $119.99 (was $189.99), 37% off
- Ninja Air Fryer 5-in-1, 5-Quart $89.99 (was $139.99), 36% off
Best Ninja toaster oven and cooking system deals
These are the countertop ovens that try to replace three or four other gadgets. The flip-up Foodi models tuck away when you’re done, the French Door ovens open wide for a sheet pan or a small turkey, and the double ovens cook two dishes at different temperatures at the same time. The discounts here are some of the steepest in the whole Ninja sale.
- Ninja 12-in-1 Smart Double Oven with FlexDoor (DCT451) $249.99 (was $429.99), 42% off
- Ninja Prestige Smart XL 10-in-1 Oven $229.95 (was $429.99), 47% off
- Ninja 10-in-1 Air Fryer & Toaster Oven Combo $199.99 (was $399.99), 50% off
- Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer (SP351) $199.99 (was $369.99), 46% off
- Ninja French Door Premier 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven (FO101) $199.99 (was $299.99), 33% off
- Ninja French Door Premier 10-in-1 Air Fry Oven, 20.3-Quart $179.95 (was $279.99), 36% off
- Ninja 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer & Toaster Oven (SP101) $139.99 (was $249.99), 44% off
Best Ninja indoor grill deals
The Foodi grills sear food on a grill grate and air fry in the same unit, so you get grill marks indoors without a window full of smoke. They’re a good fit for apartments and anyone who wants to grill in winter. The XL versions hold more food at once if you’re cooking for a few people.
- Ninja Foodi Smart XL 6-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer $199.99 (was $279.99), 29% off
- Ninja Foodi Smart 5-in-1 Indoor Grill $189.95 (was $249.99), 24% off
- Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill & Air Fryer (AG301) $179.99 (was $219.99), 18% off
- Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Indoor Grill (EG201) $159.99 (was $219.99), 27% off
Best Ninja blender and food processor deals
From a full kitchen system down to a $45 cup blender, the whole blending range is marked down. The Kitchen System pairs a pitcher with a food processor bowl for one machine that does both, the Professional Blender 2.0 is the big countertop pitcher for smoothies and frozen drinks, and the Blast and Blast Max are the cordless cups you take with you.
- Ninja Full-Size & Personal Blender All-in-One (TB301) $139.98 (was $179.99), 22% off
- Ninja Kitchen System (Blender + Food Processor) $119.99 (was $219.99), 45% off
- Ninja Blendboss Personal Blender (DB351) $109.98 (was $129.99), 15% off
- Ninja Professional Blender, 1000W $87.97 (was $109.99), 20% off
- Ninja Professional Blender 2.0, 72-oz. Pitcher $79.99 (was $109.99), 27% off
- Ninja Blast Max 22 oz. Portable Blender (BC251) $69.95 (was $99.99), 30% off
- Ninja Blast 18 oz. Portable Blender (BC151) $44.99 (was $69.99), 36% off
Best Ninja multicooker and pressure cooker deals
These are the big pots that slow cook, pressure cook, sear, and steam in one place. The PossibleCooker is the wide pan that doubles as a Dutch oven and serving dish, while the HyperHeat is the faster electric pressure cooker if you want weeknight dinners in a hurry.
- Ninja HyperHeat 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6.5-Quart (PC201) $139.99 (was $169.99), 18% off
- Ninja 14-in-1 PossibleCooker PRO, 8.5-Quart (MC1001) $129.95 (was $169.99), 24% off
- Ninja Foodi Everyday PossibleCooker Pro, 8.5-Quart (MC1101) $99.95 (was $129.99), 23% off
Best Ninja coffee, juicer, and frozen dessert deals
The drinks side of the catalog is on sale too. The Specialty Coffee Maker brews everything from a single cup to a full carafe with a built-in frother, the NeverClog juicer presses produce without jamming, and the two CREAMi machines turn frozen pints into ice cream and sorbet. The Deluxe steps up to a larger pint and a few more programs.
- Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $199.95 (was $249.99), 20% off
- Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker $169.99 (was $219.99), 23% off
- Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker with Fold-Away Frother (CM401) $134.99 (was $169.99), 21% off
- Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer (JC151) $124.99 (was $149.99), 17% off
- Ninja Pods & Grounds Single-Serve Coffee Maker (PB041) $84.99 (was $99.99), 15% off
Best Ninja outdoor grill, smoker, and cooler deals
Ninja’s outdoor line is newer, and the Woodfire grills and FrostVault coolers are the picks worth your money here. The Woodfire grills add real wood-pellet smoke to a compact electric grill, the big FlexFlame units run on propane or electric for a full backyard setup, and the FrostVault coolers add a sealed dry drawer up top so your sandwiches don’t end up swimming in melted ice.
- Ninja FlexFlame ProConnect 5-in-1 Grill & Smoker (PG305) $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99), 15% off
- Ninja FlexFlame 5-in-1 Grill & Smoker (PG301) $999.99 (was $1,199.99), 17% off
- Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Outdoor Grill & Smoker $399.98 (was $499.99), 20% off
- Ninja Woodfire 6-in-1 Outdoor Grill & Smoker $289.99 (was $379.99), 24% off
- Ninja FrostVault 65-Quart Wheeled Cooler $279.99 (was $349.99), 20% off
- Ninja FrostVault 45-Quart Wheeled Cooler $249.93 (was $299.99), 17% off
- Ninja FrostVault 30-Quart Wheeled Cooler $218.49 (was $279.99), 22% off
- Ninja FrostVault 50-Quart Hard Cooler $199.99 (was $249.99), 20% off
- Ninja FrostVault Go 24-Can Backpack Cooler $149.95 (was $199.99), 25% off
Best Ninja cookware and knife deals
Ninja makes knives and pans too, and the NeverDull knife sets are the standouts because the block sharpens each blade as you pull it. The Ceramic cookware sets use a nontoxic nonstick surface rated to handle higher heat than older coatings, and they go up to a full 14-piece set if you’re outfitting a kitchen from scratch.
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 14-Piece Cookware Set $344.99 (was $479.99), 28% off
- Ninja NeverDull 17-Piece Knife Block Set $249.99 (was $399.99), 38% off
- Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block Set $199.99 (was $359.99), 44% off
- Ninja Ceramic Pro 7-Piece Cookware Set $199.99 (was $239.99), 17% off
- Ninja Ceramic Extended-Life 11-Piece Cookware Set $169.99 (was $218.99), 22% off
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New