Ninja’s Prime Day deals drop popular kitchen gadgets (including the Creami) to the lowest prices of the year

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Ninja put most of its kitchen catalog on sale for Prime Day, so the air fryers, blenders, CREAMi machines, toaster ovens, and outdoor grills that usually sit at full price are all marked down at once. Ninja loves to take big swings with unique kitchen devices and we love them for that. I use my Creami several times per week.

The two sale items worth grabbing first are the XL Air Fryer at $119.99 (33% off) and the CREAMi at $169.99 (23% off). The five we’d buy first are in the cards below, then every Ninja deal worth your money is grouped by type. Prices move fast during Prime Day, so check the current number before you buy.

The XL Air Fryer at $119.99 is the one most people should buy, especially if your current air fryer is a disaster inside. The 6.5-quart basket fits enough fries or wings for a family, and the six functions cover air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. It’s simple, it’s reliable, and it’s the air fryer we’d hand a first-time buyer.

The CREAMi at $169.99 is the Ninja people get hooked on, 23% off. You freeze a pint of whatever you want, the machine shaves it into a smooth scoopable texture, and you control every ingredient, which is the appeal for anyone watching sugar or protein. It makes ice cream, gelato, sorbet, milkshakes, and smoothie bowls from one base. You’ve seen it on social media. Now is the time to grab it.

Ninja Foodi 13-in-1 Toaster Oven & Air Fryer (SP351) $199.99 (was $369.99) Counter oven that flips up to save space, 46% off Don’t fire up your big oven in the summer. Ninja See It

The Foodi 13-in-1 toaster oven at $199.99 is the deepest discount among the bigger Ninja machines, 46% off. It toasts, bakes, air fries, dehydrates, and roasts, and the whole oven flips up against your backsplash when you’re done so it isn’t eating counter space all day. For a small kitchen that can’t fit both a toaster oven and an air fryer, this replaces both.

Ninja Blast 18 oz. Portable Blender $44.99 (was $69.99) Cordless rechargeable blender for smoothies on the go, 36% off Your protein shakes don’t need to be lumpy. Ninja See It

The Blast portable blender at $44.99 is the easy add-to-cart of the sale, 36% off. It’s cordless and USB-C rechargeable, so you blend a smoothie right in the 18-ounce cup and take it with you. The parts are dishwasher safe and the lid seals for a bag. For a gym bag, a desk, or a dorm room, it’s a useful $45.

Ninja Foodi NeverDull 14-Piece Knife Block Set $199.99 (was $359.99) Knife set with a built-in sharpener in the block, 44% off A sharp knife is a safe knife. Ninja See It

The Foodi NeverDull 14-piece knife set at $199.99 is the surprise value of the sale, 44% off. The trick is a sharpener built into the block, so every time you pull a knife it passes over the hone and stays sharp instead of going dull in a drawer. You get a full set of chef, paring, and steak knives plus shears. A dull knife is more dangerous than a sharp one, which makes this an easy upgrade for most kitchens.

Best Ninja air fryer deals

This is the category Ninja is known for, and almost the whole range is on sale. The XL Air Fryer at $119.99 is the single-basket pick for most homes, the DualZone models cook two foods at once so a main and a side finish together, and the glass-bowl Crispi line swaps the nonstick basket for a clear container you can use in the microwave and freezer too.

Best Ninja toaster oven and cooking system deals

These are the countertop ovens that try to replace three or four other gadgets. The flip-up Foodi models tuck away when you’re done, the French Door ovens open wide for a sheet pan or a small turkey, and the double ovens cook two dishes at different temperatures at the same time. The discounts here are some of the steepest in the whole Ninja sale.

Best Ninja indoor grill deals

The Foodi grills sear food on a grill grate and air fry in the same unit, so you get grill marks indoors without a window full of smoke. They’re a good fit for apartments and anyone who wants to grill in winter. The XL versions hold more food at once if you’re cooking for a few people.

Best Ninja blender and food processor deals

From a full kitchen system down to a $45 cup blender, the whole blending range is marked down. The Kitchen System pairs a pitcher with a food processor bowl for one machine that does both, the Professional Blender 2.0 is the big countertop pitcher for smoothies and frozen drinks, and the Blast and Blast Max are the cordless cups you take with you.

Best Ninja multicooker and pressure cooker deals

These are the big pots that slow cook, pressure cook, sear, and steam in one place. The PossibleCooker is the wide pan that doubles as a Dutch oven and serving dish, while the HyperHeat is the faster electric pressure cooker if you want weeknight dinners in a hurry.

Best Ninja coffee, juicer, and frozen dessert deals

The drinks side of the catalog is on sale too. The Specialty Coffee Maker brews everything from a single cup to a full carafe with a built-in frother, the NeverClog juicer presses produce without jamming, and the two CREAMi machines turn frozen pints into ice cream and sorbet. The Deluxe steps up to a larger pint and a few more programs.

Best Ninja outdoor grill, smoker, and cooler deals

Ninja’s outdoor line is newer, and the Woodfire grills and FrostVault coolers are the picks worth your money here. The Woodfire grills add real wood-pellet smoke to a compact electric grill, the big FlexFlame units run on propane or electric for a full backyard setup, and the FrostVault coolers add a sealed dry drawer up top so your sandwiches don’t end up swimming in melted ice.

Best Ninja cookware and knife deals

Ninja makes knives and pans too, and the NeverDull knife sets are the standouts because the block sharpens each blade as you pull it. The Ceramic cookware sets use a nontoxic nonstick surface rated to handle higher heat than older coatings, and they go up to a full 14-piece set if you’re outfitting a kitchen from scratch.