These lunar rover tires mimic camel hooves for maximum traction on the moon

Toyota is working with JAXA to build the majority of its rover, but Bridgestone has signed on to build the tires on which the astronauts, their gear, and the bulk of the rover will move. A much heavier craft, and the vastly increased travel distance, create some unique challenges that will take years of engineering to sort out, but Bridgestone already has a prototype model, which it showed off in-person at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show.