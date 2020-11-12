Mars died billions of years ago and its guts are still spilling into space

The planet is still drying out today. And faster than expected.

By Charlie Wood
November 12, 2020

Latest

The best Black Friday laptop deals: The best early deals on Apple, Samsung, HP, and more
Permanently delete files (for real)
What President-elect Biden could do for the environment in his first 100 days
Spies once used knitting to send coded messages—and so can you
Mars died billions of years ago and its guts are still spilling into space
Become a Windows whiz by creating your own keyboard shortcuts
This biologist wants to help slime molds creep into all our hearts
Why you should think twice before opting for a valved N95 mask
Tropical Storm Eta hit Florida this morning