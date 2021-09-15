For the first time in history, the United States will send up four non-astronaut space travelers with the historic Inspiration4 mission, operated by SpaceX. The foursome will travel through space for three days in the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. The launch period opens on Wednesday, September 15 at 8:02 p.m. Eastern Time, weather pending. The event will be livestreamed here.

Funding and leading this mission is billionaire Jared Isaacman, the founder and CEO of payment processor Shift4 Payments. Isaacman, who is also a jet pilot licensed to fly commercial and military aircraft, assembled this team himself from a sweepstakes, with each crew member embodying a different aspirational characteristic. Isaacman’s private, all-civilian space mission furthers the push for commercial spaceflight. This journey doubles as a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which the site’s FAQ explains by noting that, “if civilization can journey among the stars, we better have conquered childhood cancer along the way.” Isaacman paid for each spot on this flight and donated an additional $100 million to St. Jude.

The youngest among the eclectic crew is 29-year-old Hayley Arceneaux, representing hope. A childhood bone cancer survivor, Arceneaux works as a physician’s assistant at St. Jude, where she received treatment as a ten year old. Arceneaux will not only be the youngest American to enter space, but the first person in space with a prosthesis—a metal rod in her leg.

Geoscientist Sian Proctor—prosperity— has space travel in her blood; her father worked at the NASA tracking stations during the Apollo missions. While she’s never been to space, she was an astronaut candidate and completed tasks in simulated space conditions, making her the most highly trained person on the mission.

Data engineer Chris Sembroski has aerospace experience, though not of the astronaut type. The former U.S. Space Camp counselor served in the U.S. Air Force, and has a degree in professional aeronautics to boot. His spot represents generosity, as it originally went to a friend of Sembroski who bid on the ticket as part of the fundraiser, but passed it off when he wasn’t able to make the journey.

The crew has been training since March, acclimating to a zero-gravity environment and the huge G-forces needed to power a rocket launch.

Inspiration4 will surpass both Blue Origins’ and Virgin Galactic’s suborbital flights in height and duration.

The spacecraft will lift off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida carried by a Falcon 9 rocket. While the Dragon capsule will reach outer space, it will not be docking at the International Space Station—it will soar about 80 miles higher instead. The crew will view our planet from above for three days in orbit before returning through the atmosphere and landing in the Atlantic Ocean.