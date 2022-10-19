We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re more into the frenetic gunplay of Call of Duty or the slow charms of Stardew Valley, the idea of playing your favorite games on a 20-foot-tall screen is undoubtedly appealing and projectors for gaming can make it happen. Though projectors were considered a generally weak option for gaming in the past, improvements in resolution and response time have dramatically increased their appeal to everyday consumers. The top-of-the-line projectors are still going to make a major dent in your wallet, but there are good budget options, too. We looked at dozens of projectors to determine the best projectors for gaming in your specific setup, and here are our top picks.

Why should I buy a projector for gaming?

It’s a valid question. After all, most of us already have big, expensive TVs, so why would I want a projector instead? Well, for one thing, projectors are far easier to transport than TVs and most can be adjusted to fit walls that are between 3 and 30 feet. Of course, there are downsides to projectors. For one thing, they’re expensive, with even the budget options coming in at well north of the price of a cheap TV. For another, they require a certain setup to be used correctly.

For example, standard-throw or long-throw projectors often require 10 to 15 feet of space in order to output a good-quality image, which might not work for everyone’s living situation. Short-throw projectors can make do with just 5 to 8 feet—and ultra short-throws even less than that—so they might be a better fit for certain people. Projectors also require a darkened room in order to work well, which probably isn’t an issue for most people, but it can be inconvenient at times. The bottom line is that while a projector for gaming probably isn’t an everyday use item for most people, it can be very helpful for social gatherings, especially LAN parties.

How we picked the best projectors for gaming

I’ve been a professional tech writer for about a decade now, as well as a contributor to PopSci writing about everything from 3-D printers to VPNs. I know my way around gadgets for every level of consumer, from entry-level to industrial. To make these recommendations, I consulted personal testimonials, peer recommendations, consumer reviews, and tests conducted by top-quality professionals. This helped me to determine which projectors shone brightest.

Things to consider before buying a projector for gaming

As mentioned above, you should think about the room or rooms that you plan to use your gaming projector in and, especially, where you want to put the projector. You might even way to measure its dimensions to confirm. Depending on that, you’ll want to get a projector that has a throw ratio (a measure of its picture size relative to its distance from the wall) that fits that space.

Think about your use case

Some projectors are portable and suitable for outdoor use, while others are big, bulky, and are best used for an indoor gaming night. Additionally, some models are easier to set up with modern (or retro) gaming consoles—like the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X—than others. You’ll also want to look at vital stats like resolution and the projector’s response time. If you plan on playing competitive games on the projector, you’ll want to shell out for a model that has the fastest response time possible. Otherwise, you’ll have to deal with input lag. More expensive models tend to have smart features like Alex and Google Home support, too.

The best projectors for gaming: Reviews & Recommendations

As you’ll see in our list, some projectors are so portable that you can take them on a road trip, or perhaps even on a plane. They’re also more outdoor-friendly than traditional TVs, so you can have a backyard grill or bonfire as you play games with your friends.

Best overall: Optoma UHD38

Why it made the cut: The Optoma UHD38 is a reasonably priced projector that delivers everything that a gamer could ask for.

Specs

Price: $1,600

$1,600 Throw ratio: 1.5 to 1.66

1.5 to 1.66 Brightness: 4000 lumens

4000 lumens Resolutions supported: 1080p, 4K

1080p, 4K Response time: 4.2ms (1080p), 16ms (4K)

4.2ms (1080p), 16ms (4K) Refresh rate: 240Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K)

240Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K) Other features: HDR10 support

HDR10 support Screen size range: 33 to 301 inches

33 to 301 inches Source lifespan: 15,000 hours

Pros

Great response time

4K support

Amazing refresh rate

Fair price (though expensive)

Cons

Not very portable

No smart features

In terms of price-to-feature ratio, projectors don’t get much better than the Optoma UHD38. It has the trifecta that gamers are looking for in a projector: 4K support, a high refresh rate, and a low response time. Both its 4K and 1080p response times are the lowest you’re going to find in a gaming projector, and its 240Hz refresh rate supports higher frame rates for PC gaming on 1080p, too. Its brightness of 4000 lumens makes it suitable for both dark and semi-dark rooms during the daytime, and HDR support just sweetens the deal even more. It also has two HDMI inputs, which is more than enough for most people. Additionally, its lifespan of 15,000 hours isn’t the best in the space, but it’s more than a lot of lamp projectors out there.

While the UHD38 is a great deal, it does have some downsides. For one thing, its asking price of $1600 is very competitive for the space, but it’s still a lot of money, especially compared to some budget options we’ll examine later. Also, it lacks some of the nifty smart features that its more expensive competitors have, such as Alexa and Google Home support. Additionally, its rated lifespan of 15,000 hours is significantly shorter than lower brightness sets. Still, it is the best overall projector for gaming for most people, and that’s the bottom line.

Best 4K: Optoma UHZ50

Why it made the cut: The Optoma UHZ50 is an incredible high-end 4K laser projector that provides a crisper image and better contrast than its lamp-based competitors. However, it is also quite pricey, even by tech standards.

Specs

Price: $2,800

$2,800 Throw ratio: 1.21 to 1.59

1.21 to 1.59 Brightness: 3000 lumens

3000 lumens Resolutions supported: 1080p, 4K

1080p, 4K Response time: 4.2ms (1080p), 16ms (4K)

4.2ms (1080p), 16ms (4K) Refresh rate: 240Hz (1080p), 60 Hz (4K)

240Hz (1080p), 60 Hz (4K) Other features: HDR support, eARC sound, smart features

HDR support, eARC sound, smart features Screen size range: 30 to 300 inches

30 to 300 inches Source lifespan: 30,000 hours

Pros

Unparalleled image quality

Meets the specs gamers need

Smart features

Cons

Not very portable

Incredibly expensive

When it comes to projectors, the overall answer is clear: in most cases, laser projectors are simply better than their lamp brethren. Laser projectors have a better contrast ratio, more vivid colors, deeper blacks, and lower maintenance than the alternative. However, this is balanced out with a much higher upfront cost. The UHZ50 has an MSRP of $2,800, which is nearly double that of the above-recommended UHD38. That means it’s much more of an investment than its fellow Optoma projector.

That hefty price tag also gets you a premium set of comfort features, including voice commands via Alexa and Google Home support. Its 1.3x zoom makes it easier to set up in a tight space than most standard-throw projectors, and it has three HDMI inputs, which is one more than the UHD38. It’s also rated for 30,000 hours of use before maintenance, which is more than most lamp projectors. Overall, if you can afford the UHZ50, it’s a great product. For most of us mere mortals, however, we’ll have to stick to the cheaper lamp models.

Best portable: XGIMI Elfin

Why it made the cut: The XGIMI Elfin’s compact size and competitive price make it a force to beat in the portable projector world.

Specs

Price: $650

$650 Throw ratio: 1.20

1.20 Brightness: 800 lumens

800 lumens Resolutions supported: 1080p

1080p Response time: 26.5ms

26.5ms Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz Other features: 6W dual speakers

6W dual speakers Screen size range: 30 to 200 inches

30 to 200 inches Source lifespan: 25,000 hours

Pros

Very portable

Good image quality for its size

Competitive price

Cons

Not comparable in specs to a full projector

Requires workaround for AirPlay and Netflix

The concept of a portable projector is indeed a compelling one, and while these small devices can’t compare to their larger cousins, they’re still quite nice in their own right. The XGIMI Elfin is a bit bigger than the true “mini” projectors out there, like the Anker Nebula Capsule, but it’s only 7 inches by 7 inches by 2 inches, and it weighs less than 3 pounds, so you can easily fit it in a bag for a camping trip or the like. And 800 lumens is more than enough to conduct a clear image in dark or dim conditions, though it’s not suitable for outdoor daytime use.

The Elfin does have one annoying problem common to mini projectors, however: it requires you to download an app in order to use AirPlay with iOS devices, and you’ll need to call XGIMI customer support to download Netflix. The device’s response rate of 26.5ms is higher than a larger projector, but it’s still quite suitable for most action games. Crucially, whereas some mini projectors top out at 720p, the Elfin delivers a 1080p image, as well as HDR, which is what gamers want. Overall, though it has its quirks, the Elfin is the best portable projector of its size out there.

Best short-throw: BenQ TK700STi

Why it made the cut: The BenQ TK700STi is an excellent gaming projector with the specs to please any player, and its short-throw ratio makes it suitable for any living situation.

Specs

Price: $1,700

$1,700 Throw ratio: 0.9-1.08

0.9-1.08 Brightness: 3000 lumens

3000 lumens Resolutions supported: 4K, 1080p

4K, 1080p Response time: 16.67ms (4K), 4.16ms (1080p)

16.67ms (4K), 4.16ms (1080p) Refresh rate: 240Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K)

240Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K) Other features: None

None Screen size range: 30 to 300 inches

30 to 300 inches Source lifespan: 10,000 hours

Pros

Short throw picture makes it versatile

Short response time

High refresh rate

Cons

Expensive

Not as bright as some others

Marketed as the “first 4K HDR gaming short-throw projector,” the BenQ TK700STi arguably fits that brief. Similar to the UHD38, the TK700STi’s guts are exactly what you want from a gaming projector: 4K support, a low response time, and a high refresh rate. Unlike its competitors, however, the TK700STi is a short-throw projector, meaning that it can be used in homes that offer only 6 to 8 feet of horizontal space. It also has 1.2x zoom, which means that it’s easy to get the perfect image size, as well as Android TV, Airplay, and Chromecast support.

As a whole, the TK700STi is extremely similar to the UHD38 in terms of functionality, though it does cost $100 more. Because of this, it’s up to you to measure your living space and determine whether or not a long-throw or short-throw projector is right for you, and decide for yourself accordingly.

Why it made the cut: The XGIMI Halo might cost more than some mini projectors, but its ultra-compact size and top-shelf specs make it a winner.

Specs

Price: $850

$850 Throw ratio: 1.2

1.2 Brightness: 900 lumens

900 lumens Resolutions supported: 1080p

1080p Response time: 26ms

26ms Refresh rate: 60Hz

60Hz Other features: HDR10 support

HDR10 support Screen size range: 30 to 300 inches

30 to 300 inches Source lifespan: 30,000 hours

Pros

Ultra-portable

Good image quality for its size

Competitive price

Cons

Less crisp image quality than larger portable projectors

Requires workaround for AirPlay and Netflix

There are portable projectors, and then there are true “mini” projectors. Coming in at 4 inches by 5 inches by 6 inches, the XGIMI Halo+ is so tiny that it fits comfortably in a small backpack or carry-on airplane bag, which is extremely useful for global travelers. With its 900-lumen screen and HDR10 support, you could even argue that the Halo+ has better image quality than the Elfin despite its more compact size. Then again, it costs several hundred dollars more, so you get what you pay for. Its 26.5ms response time isn’t the best, but it’s certainly acceptable for most games.

The Halo+’s auto keystone feature is also quite handy, since it automatically tilts and adjusts its lens to give you the best possible playback on any smooth surface. Since it’s intended as a portable device, it’ll play for two hours on a full charge. Similar to the Elfin, it has nice 5W built-in speakers and Android TV support. Like many portable projectors, it requires an app for Airplay compatibility on iOS, as well as a workaround for Netflix access.

Overall, like the Elfin, the XGIMI Halo can’t compete with the expansive feature sets of full-sized projectors like those from BenQ and Optoma. However, for a portable use case, they are quite nice devices that deliver a great experience for those who can afford them, especially in an outdoor or travel-oriented setting where you just want to play some Mario Kart.

Why it made the cut: The BenQ TH685P is a high-quality projector that gives gamers everything they want for less than $1000.

Specs

Price: $800

$800 Throw ratio: 1.127 to 1.46 (685P), 1.5 to 1.65 (585P)

1.127 to 1.46 (685P), 1.5 to 1.65 (585P) Brightness: 3500 lumens

3500 lumens Resolutions supported: 4K, 1080p

4K, 1080p Response time: 8ms (1080p), 16ms (4K)

8ms (1080p), 16ms (4K) Refresh rate: 120Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K)

120Hz (1080p), 60Hz (4K) Other features: HDR10 support

HDR10 support Screen size range: 30 to 300 inches

30 to 300 inches Source lifespan: 4,000 hours

Pros

Incredible price

Great specs, especially 4K support

Easy to set up

Cons

Rated for low lifespan for maintenance

Lack of smart features, as well as monitor and VGA out

If you’ve balked at the four-figure prices of the traditional projectors so far, the BenQ TH685P is what you’ve been waiting for. Despite its sub-$1,000 price, this projector boasts the specs that gamers want without much compromise. Its 8.3ms is a perfectly acceptable response time for even competitive gaming. And, sure, 240 Hz is theoretically better than its 120 Hz but let’s be honest: Most of the devices you’re going to be plugging into this thing don’t output at a frame rate higher than 120fps anyway.

It also offers HDR support and 3500 lumens, so its image is comparable to much more expensive projectors. Best of all, BenQ’s budget model comes in both short-throw (685P) and standard-throw (585P) models, so you can choose the one that works best for your living situation. As you might expect from its price point, however, it lacks certain extra features, such as Alexa and Chromecast integration, but ultimately those differences shouldn’t matter much to seasoned gamers. Overall, these two BenQ budget projectors are extremely strong options for gamers who are curious about projectors but don’t want to step into the deep waters quite yet.

FAQs

Q: How much do the best projectors for gaming cost? On average, the best projectors for gaming range from $700 – $3,000, depending on the depth of features. That’s more than a new TV (unless it’s a fancy OLED), but that’s the price of portability. Q: Do gaming projectors experience input lag? All modern televisions and projectors have some form of input lag, which is listed as the response time in the device’s technical specifications. Though lower is always better, the 4ms to 8ms response times listed for most of our recommended projectors are suitable for even intense action games. Portable projectors have slower response times, but most people will not notice the difference. If you tend to pay attention to such things, we recommend buying a full-sized projector for gaming. If you don’t want any input lag, invest in an old CRT (cathode-ray tube) TV for retro gaming. Q: What’s the difference between projector frame rate and refresh rate? The projector frame rate is the number of frames displayed by the projector per second. The refresh rate is the number of times per second that the projector updates. When it comes to gaming, frame rate is determined by the hardware capabilities of your console or PC, as well as the individual game itself.



The refresh rate is the upper bound of the frame rate that it can display. For example, if I play a competitive shooter like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on a powerful computer that can output a capped frame rate of 120fps, but I connect it to a projector with a 60Hz refresh rate, the projector will display the game at 60fps. High refresh rates are generally desirable for PC gaming, but most consoles tend to output at 60fps at the high end. Q: Is a projector better than a TV for gaming? This really depends on your use case, but generally, no. Televisions tend to offer a better value to gamers per dollar than projectors. You can buy a TV with the same vital gaming stats (response time, resolution support, etc.) as a top-of-the-line projector for a fraction of the price. However, projectors have some advantages over televisions, such as portability and versatility.



A final word on the best projectors for gaming

Ultimately, a nice projector is a great gaming device, though it’s more of a luxury item than a solid TV. If you’re a gamer on the go, however, and you have the budget, our picks will allow you to turn any space into the place for a competitive round or 10. Just add console, friends, and let the heated competition keep you warm while you play on the patio.