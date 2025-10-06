These De’Longhi coffee and espresso machine Prime Day deals are worth splurging on

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
My favorite takeout coffee costs more than $7 now each time I get it. The coffee itself has gotten more expensive, but there’s also the tax and tip to consider. That’s why investing in a fancy coffee machine makes more sense all the time. De’Longhi makes some of the best automatic coffee and espresso machines on the market and they’re at their lowest prices of the year during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Grab one and enjoy barista-grade coffee without leaving your home.
Editor’s Picks
De’Longhi Magnifica Evo Automatic Espresso & Coffee Machine $549.95 (38.89% off)See It
This fully automatic brewer grinds beans fresh for every cup and froths milk at the touch of a button. It’s great for lattes, cappuccinos, and even iced coffee thanks to its auto-clean system and one-touch drink menu.
De’Longhi Eletta Explore Espresso Machine with Cold Brew $1,699.95 (15% off)
The Eletta Explore brings café versatility home. It has over 50 built-in recipes and a milk system that handles hot or cold drinks, so you can go from macchiato to cold brew in seconds. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bean Adapt tech tailor extraction for your beans.
De’Longhi Magnifica Start Automatic Espresso Machine $449.95 (47.06% off)
A great pick for beginners and espresso veterans alike. It offers three one-touch recipes, a built-in grinder, and a manual frother that lets you perfect foam texture. The compact design fits easily on any countertop.
Automatic Espresso Machines
Manual & Semi-Automatic Espresso Machines
Air Fryers & Ovens
