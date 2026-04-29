Traeger’s new Irontop gas griddles promise evenly heated cooking surfaces starting at $499

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Traeger has spent the last few years building out flat-top griddle offerings alongside its pellet grills, and it just introduced its most budget-friendly option so far. The Irontop line includes two models that start at $499 and pulls the edge-to-edge heating tech from Traeger’s Flatrock down into the entry tier of the category. The Flatrock has been Traeger’s only flat-top option since it launched in 2023; the Irontop is the wider-reach version of the same idea. That leaves money leftover in the budget for lots of smashburger ingredients.

What carries over from the Flatrock

Take a look under the cooking surface of the 4-burner model. Traeger

Traeger’s primary concern with its flat top offerings has always been even heat all the way out to every edge on the cooking surface. On most cheap griddles, the burners run hottest under their own footprint and drop off in the gaps between them, which leaves cold zones that throw off timing if you’re cooking a few things at once. You may see reviewers lining an entire cooktop with white bread to see how it toasts in order to find those specific hot and cold spots. Traeger’s pitch with the Flatrock was a cooktop that holds the same temperature corner-to-corner. The Irontop inherits that cooktop design, the integrated wind guards along the sides, and the rust-resistant food-safe coating on the steel surface.

Wind guards, coating, and cook surface

Yes, I included this image purely because the food looks delicious and I’m hungry for lunch. Traeger

Both Irontops use a coated-steel cooktop that Traeger says holds up with normal seasoning and care. The integrated wind guards run along the back and sides and matter more than they sound like they would, since flat-tops bleed heat off the cooktop edges fast in any kind of breeze.

The 2-burner model runs 504 square inches; the 4-burner is 648 square inches. That’s enough surface on the larger model to run a dozen smash burgers at once, or to zone breakfast for eight into eggs, bacon, hash browns, and pancakes without crowding any one section.

Pricing and where it lands

At $499 and $599, the Irontop slides under the Flatrock’s price band and lands in the same tier as the entry-level Blackstone and Pit Boss griddles that own the volume in this category. The 2-burner is the smaller-footprint option for a patio or balcony; the 4-burner is the family-and-tailgate size.

Two sizes, both shipping today

Both Irontops are at Traeger.com and Traeger retailers today.



The smaller Irontop, with 504 square inches of cooktop and two burners. It’s the right size for a couple or a small family, and the smaller footprint makes it the better fit for a balcony or a tighter patio. Same edge-to-edge heat, wind guards, and rust-resistant coating as the bigger model, just on a smaller deck.



The bigger Irontop adds two more burners and pushes the cooktop to 648 square inches, which is the version to pick if you regularly cook for a crowd or want to run multiple food zones at once. Four burners gives you finer control over hot and cool zones across the surface, which is the part of flat-top cooking that breaks down on cheaper two-burner griddles.