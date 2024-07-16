Grab a great deal on a Celestron telescope during Amazon Prime Day

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jul 16, 2024 4:33 PM EDT

Celestron telescopes on a plain background on-sale for Prime Day
Celestron

Few pastimes mix hard science with pure magic like star gazing. Right now, Amazon has Celestron telescopes on deep discount as part of its Prime Day sale. They range from basic beginner models to advanced computerized models, so you can choose the tool that’s right for you.

Celestron – NexStar 127SLT Computerized Telescope $523 (was $699)

You can’t look at your favorite celestial bodies if you can’t find them. And the sky can be confusing, especially if you’re just getting started. This computerized scope has a database of more than 40,000 space objects that it can help you find in a hurry, then track it as it travels across the sky. The large aperture makes it suitable for viewing far objects or even attaching a camera to the eyepiece to create some incredible astrophotography.

