This classy party upgrade turns your TV into an art gallery

Most of us have planned parties before, so we know the detail and work that can go into them. Have you ever realized that during a party, your TV sits there like a lump, providing nothing to the overall atmosphere?

If so (and even if not), you might like the idea of transforming that black rectangle into a 4K art gallery. You can do that with Dreamscreens, and it’s currently on sale for just $32.97 (reg. $49).

Whether you’re hosting a party, a holiday gathering, or just want to feel fancy on a Tuesday night, you can transform your TV into a beautiful display of over 500 iconic paintings.

With Dreamscreens, you’ll have The Starry Night by Van Gogh, The Last Supper by da Vinci, and The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo rotating on your screen like you’ve got your very own private museum. These aren’t your average JPEGs either—these paintings are in ultra high definition 4K, showing every brushstroke in crystal-clear detail. P

And getting it set up couldn’t be easier. Simply plug in the Dream Art Collection USB drive into your smart TV’s USB slot, and you’re ready to entertain your guests with an artsy vibe.

But it’s not just about throwing random pictures up on the screen. You can display each painting individually, set up a slideshow to rotate through the collection, or even play the art as a video with background music to give your event that extra bit of ambiance.

You can also choose between standard screen mode (keeping the artwork’s original dimensions) and widescreen mode (filling the entire TV screen for maximum impact).



Terrific for parties, holiday gatherings, or even your next wine and cheese night, Dreamscreens makes your TV the center of attention—but in the most elegant way.

