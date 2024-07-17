This portable jump starter saved me last winter and now it’s $50 off for Prime Day

I did something stupid last winter. I left my car sitting in a train station parking lot for three days with the dome light on. I had accidentally hit the switch while grabbing my bags. Luckily, on Prime Day 2023, I had picked up a portable jump starter. I quickly got my car running and headed home rather than standing around trying not to freeze while waiting for AAA. Now, that same NOCO car jump starter is back on-sale for Prime Day 2024 and I’m emphatically recommending it to you.

This 12V lithium battery pack has enough juice inside to jump start an average car about 20 times before it’s depleted. The integrated jumper cables attach directly to your car’s battery terminals like you would in a typical jumpstart situation. Even if you’re not dealing with a dead car, this thing can come in handy. It has a USB port for charging devices off the internal battery. Plus, it has a built-in flashlight that can blink and strobe an SOS pattern if you need to call for help. I honestly didn’t think I’d need one until I did and then I was very glad to have it.

This model will start most cars, including those with up to a 6-liter engine. If you don’t know what that means, then you definitely don’t have a bigger engine than that.

More NOCO jump starter deals