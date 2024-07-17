This portable jump starter saved me last winter and now it’s $50 off for Prime Day

This portable battery pack has enough juice to jump start just about any car. Plus, it has a built-in flashlight!

By Stan Horaczek

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 8:35 AM EDT

NOCO car jump starters arranged in a pattern
Noco

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

I did something stupid last winter. I left my car sitting in a train station parking lot for three days with the dome light on. I had accidentally hit the switch while grabbing my bags. Luckily, on Prime Day 2023, I had picked up a portable jump starter. I quickly got my car running and headed home rather than standing around trying not to freeze while waiting for AAA. Now, that same NOCO car jump starter is back on-sale for Prime Day 2024 and I’m emphatically recommending it to you.

NOCO Boost Plus GB40 1000A UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter, 12V Battery Pack $75 (was $125)

Noco Boost Plus car jump starter on a plain background on-sale for Prime Day

Noco

This 12V lithium battery pack has enough juice inside to jump start an average car about 20 times before it’s depleted. The integrated jumper cables attach directly to your car’s battery terminals like you would in a typical jumpstart situation. Even if you’re not dealing with a dead car, this thing can come in handy. It has a USB port for charging devices off the internal battery. Plus, it has a built-in flashlight that can blink and strobe an SOS pattern if you need to call for help. I honestly didn’t think I’d need one until I did and then I was very glad to have it.

This model will start most cars, including those with up to a 6-liter engine. If you don’t know what that means, then you definitely don’t have a bigger engine than that.

More NOCO jump starter deals

Share

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond. He lives in upstate New York with his family, a three-legged dog, and a truly unreasonable collection of hundreds of vintage film cameras and lenses. 