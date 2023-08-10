We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The term “smokeless fire pit” almost sounds like an oxymoron. We love a controlled blaze for the light, the shadow, the warmth, and the crackle a fire provides to add a feeling of coziness and comfort to any conversation or gathering. But it’s not all s’mores and scary stories. It always feels like smoke blows right in your face, leaving you with stinging eyes and a nose full of soot no matter where you sit. And that’s if you can get it lit. Building a fire on the ground is tough, and you need a clear, safe space. Luckily, a quality fire pit can mitigate these issues.

These metal containers are built to control the flame and make it easy to start and finish. Not only do they make firing up easier, but they can also add a touch of class or a bit of flash to your patio, camp area, or backyard. A solid fire pit can turn a boring patio or backyard into a great place to spend an evening. Consider this your burn book, a list of the best smokeless fire pits of 2023.

How we chose the best smokeless fire pits

We started with a list of more than 30 models from hands-on testing and critical consensus before narrowing our options to the best we could find. The four main factors we considered were ease and effectiveness of use, aesthetics, value for price, and unique features. Our list represents our top choices, a couple for those who aren’t looking to spend as much money, and some situation-specific choices. After all, everyone’s needs when it comes to a fire pit are different, and it’s important to consider how and where you plan to use your fire pit before you buy it. The “best” is not always the “best for you.” Our list should help you avoid getting more fire pit than you really need, as every one of our picks is recommended.

The best smokeless fire pits: Reviews & Recommendations

Smokeless fire pits contain and elevate fires. Their design allows air to flow in such a way that it minimizes (and in some cases fully eliminates) smoke. There are different looks and focuses among our choices, so line up your desires as best you can with our recommendations.

Specs

Weight: 28.25 lbs

28.25 lbs Height: 18.5 in

18.5 in Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Structure: Single-piece construction

Pros

Excellent single-piece construction

Well-controlled fires with efficient burn

Light for the size and quality

Attractive, simple silhouette

Excellent smoke reduction

Cons

The aesthetic doesn’t necessarily fit with some more casual backyards

Outside gets very hot



It’s no secret that we think the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is excellent. In fact, we think it’s the best choice on the market for a smokeless fire pit. The first point for the Solo Stove Bonfire is performance. It heats up quickly and burns efficiently with a stunningly small amount of smoke. The aesthetic is particular: It’s not quite industrial, but it does have a shiny, smooth finish that doesn’t scream “tiki bar” or “family gathering” like some other models, and it’s not uniquely edgy in its stylings. It may not help bring certain patio looks together, but it also doesn’t stand out or bring attention to itself. The look is very “elevated comfort food outdoor cafe.”

Among the mid-sized models we recommend, the Bonfire 2.0 is one of the more portable (though look further down for the real portable star). Twenty-eight pounds is quite light for this category, and while the Bonfire 2.0 doesn’t collapse or disassemble to make it easier to transport, you can use a cloth carrying card to make things a bit easier for a beach trip or some light camping. Wood pellets are best in the Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0—that’s true of most circular-basin fire pits—but small firewood also works extremely well. The interior volume of the pit isn’t particularly large, but the burn is so efficient and controlled that the fires tend to outperform the amount of fuel.

The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 comes at a semi-premium price, but its durable construction guarantees its long-term value. Unless your fire pit needs are particularly portable or particularly large, this is the one to get, the best overall smokeless fire pit.

Best for patios: BioLite Fire Pit+

Specs

Weight: 19.8 lbs

19.8 lbs Height: 15.8 in

15.8 in Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Structure: Two-piece self-assembly with foldable legs

Pros

Bluetooth-enabled, battery-powered fan keeps fires going

Cool, see-through design

Foldable legs make storage easier

Battery is USB rechargeable

App allows control of the flame size

Sized for commercial firewood logs

Cons

Foldable legs aren’t particularly durable

The aesthetic is specific enough to not be everyone’s cup of tea

Rectangular design requires a more specific space arrangement than circular models

The BioLite Fire Pit+ is one of the most unique-looking fire pits on the market, with some interesting tech features. It’s an excellent overall fire pit and a contender for best overall, but it landed in best-for-patio because of its big, open flame, cool look, and innovations. The smoke elimination is not quite as good as a few other models, but it makes up for that.

Let’s look at those innovations first. One of its chief innovations is mesh side panels that allow more heat to radiate out and make the fire easy to observe. This does require a bit more work maintaining the Fire Pit+, but it is worth it for the cool view and unique shadows that are interesting and calming when sitting around the fire pit. Another great feature that really contributes to the comfort at a backyard gathering, and is absent on any other model, is the Bluetooth-enabled, app-controlled, battery-powered fan which controls airflow and can make the flames in the Fire Pit+ larger or small at will. This is simply something that isn’t seen elsewhere and really sets the Fire Pit+ apart. The battery pack, which is removable and charged via USB, gives the Fire Pit+ a retro-futuristic look, but it can be easily hidden on the least-seen side in a patio set-up if needed.

The biggest mark against the Fire Pit+ is the double-edged sword that is its legs. The foldable legs make moving and storing the Fire Pit+ much easier than some other models, but they’re also a bit less strong and stable than the circular or thicker-legged bases that competitors have. This means you can’t overfill the Fire Pit+ with firewood (it can fit standard commercial logs). That’s good advice in general with a fire pit, but particularly vital advice for the Fire Pit+.

The Fire Pit+ offers a unique look, unique control, and an overall very good performance, making it the best patio smokeless fire pit among our recommended ones, and a great complement to patio heaters.

Best large: Tiki Fire Pit

Specs

Weight: 45 lbs

45 lbs Height: 18.75 in

18.75 in Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Structure: Single-piece construction

Pros

Extremely durable

Nice, classic design

Lots of space for fuel inside

Perfect size for a larger patio

Cons

Heavy

Works better with wood pellets which can be more expensive than firewood

Not intended to be portable; you can’t easily take it to the beach or camping

Most fire pits on this list are great for four-to-six people. The Tiki Fire Pit is much larger and is a better choice if your patio seating is couches and lounges for 8-10 rather than chairs. Additionally, the Tiki Fire Pit has a classic Tiki design, which may be just what you’re looking for in your backyard paradise.

The benefits of the Tiki Fire Pit’s size are the amount of fuel it can use and the length of burn your fire is going to get. Stronger, longer fires mean less time spent tending the flames during your evening get-togethers. Smoke elimination is very good thanks to the airflow design, and the small, strong legs lift the pit enough for performance while not detracting from the pleasing, rounded throwback style.

The drawback is this fire pit is really not meant for moving around. Forty-five pounds is a lot, and it is large, meaning you will most likely need two people and plenty of space in a truck or van if you want to take this party starter to the beach. Honestly, the Tiki Fire Pit is much better served finding a permanent home on your patio. However, with that heft comes a lot of durability, so the included weather-resistant cover is probably enough to protect your fire pit outside of an extreme situation.

If your lifestyle means bigger is better, the Tike Fire Pit is probably the better choice among our recommendations, making it the best large smokeless fire pit as far as we’re concerned.

Best stainless steel: Breeo X Series 24

Specs

Weight: 62 lbs

62 lbs Height: 14.75 in

14.75 in Material: Stainless steel (also available in corten steel)

Stainless steel (also available in corten steel) Structure: Single-piece construction

Pros

Extremely strong and durable

Sleek look that blends in well with a lot of decor

Excellent fire control and smoke elimination

Cons

Expensive

Extremely heavy

If construction and materials really matter to you, and you want a fire pit that might become an heirloom to pass down to your children, break out the wallet for the Breeo X Series 24. This beautiful, sturdy, heavy, and durable fire pit is not one to travel; the 62 pounds of metal means it doesn’t want to go to the beach or a campground. However, at home you’re not going to get a longer-lasting, better-put-together fire pit.

The “24” in Breeo X Series 24 refers to the diameter of the fire pit’s interior—a considerable amount of space, larger even than the interior of the Tiki Fire Pit. There are 19-inch and even larger models as well. The legs of the Breeo X Series 24 are built-in and incredibly stable. The interior wall sucks up air and creates a wonderful, even secondary flame that shoots out the small holes just below the top of the rim. Visually, the Breeo X Series makes one of the nicest flames on the market.

The price tag is almost as heavy as the pit itself. The Breeo X Series is a premium product at a premium price—two or three times more than a lot of our other recommended models. If you have the means to splurge and believe in buying a product that will last a lifetime, the value is there, even if the initial cost is high.

Big, bold, and built to last, the Breeo X Series 24 is a beast and a beauty in one. For that reason, it’s the best stainless steel smokeless fire pit we can recommend.

Specs

Weight: 15 lbs

15 lbs Height: 15 in

15 in Material: stainless steel

stainless steel Structure: single-piece construction

Pros

Lightweight and compact

Good flame control and smoke elimination

Includes a carrying case

Sleek and strong design

Cons

Portable but not collapsible; still need a vehicle to transport longer distances

Grilling requires additional accessories for best results

If you want a multi-purpose fire pit, portability is really important. We know it ourselves, so we have a guide if this category is the one you are exclusively considering. For those looking at a wider range of options, the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 is the little sibling of our best overall smokeless fire pit and the best portable smokeless fire pit on the market. Smaller, lighter, and more portable—but no less efficient—the Ranger is a much easier carry than the Bonfire without sacrificing any of the quality.

The Ranger really sings when you add in grilling accessories. The Solo Stove product line’s design gives you a simple, flat top that placing any flat wire grill means producing nice results (though you’ll want to very carefully clean the inside of your fire pit later, as food can create some sticky burnt messes). Some official grilling accessories are available, as well as skewers for s’mores or hot dogs if you look at Solo Stove’s offerings. (However, we recommend a dedicated grill if you’re into cookouts more than casual entertaining.)

For a portable model, the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 isn’t particularly light. It’s not meant for trekking but more drive-to-the-national-park-or-beach style portable use. The included carrying case is probably enough for inside storage, but outside storage will need a thicker, more protective case (which is also available to purchase).

If you’re planning to head out with your fire pit a lot, we can heartily recommend the Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 as the best portable smokeless fire pit on the market.

Best value: Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit

Specs

Weight: 33 pounds

33 pounds Height: 18 in

18 in Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Structure: Two-piece construction

Pros

Two-piece design lets it travel smaller

Easy to set up

Good airflow for smoke elimination

Matte black coloration makes it blend in easily

Cons

The silhouette is a bit industrial

Clean-up is tougher than with some other brands

You’ll need firewood once you’ve purchased your pit, so buying something that leaves you with some cash left over isn’t a bad plan. For those a bit more thrifty, Inno Stage offers a line of fire pits that don’t quite match the higher-cost models for performance or style but more than do the job for a very reasonable cost.

Inno Stage’s design involves two pieces. When assembled, the larger piece sits on the smaller piece, which acts as the ash pan. For travel or storage, the smaller piece is turned upside down and slots into the larger piece’s basin, taking up less space and becoming easier to carry. This is the most convenient feature of the Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit, but it also results in less efficient burn.

In terms of looks, the Inno Stage is not the most beautiful fire pit. It has a bit of a utilitarian and industrial look, which doesn’t make it a star of the backyard. There’s a trio of options for the finish: chrome, matte black, and faux terracotta. The last is our suggestion; it softens the look a bit. There are also multiple sizes (four in all) depending on your needs.

If you need a highly functional, well-priced fire pit or just want to dip your toe into the world of fire pits without committing too many funds, the Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit is your best entry point. It’s inexpensive enough to upgrade later without feeling regretful and functional enough to use it for a long time, squeezing every ounce of use out of what we consider the best-value smokeless fire pit.

Best under $100: Blue Sky Outdoor Living Ridge

Specs

Weight: 23.4 lbs

23.4 lbs Height: 12.49 in

12.49 in Material: Steel

Steel Structure: Two-piece construction

Pros

One piece tucks into the other for portability

Assembly is quick

Low price

Cons

Not quite as efficient burn as other models

Non-stainless steel means it’s a bit less durable and a bit harder to clean

Sometimes, price is the most important factor. If you want to get into the smokeless fire pit game for less than $100, choose the Blue Sky Outdoor Living Ridge. This two-piece smokeless fire pit has a similar tuck-in-and-carry construction as our best value option, the Inno Stage Smokeless Fire Pit, but an even lower base price.

The design of the Ridge doesn’t allow air to flow as efficiently as higher-end models, meaning the smoke elimination is less impressive. However, it’s still an incredible improvement over typical fire pits. The matte black finish to the Ridge means it’s unobtrusive, but it’s also not a particularly attractive fire pit. Weight and size make the Ridge easy to move, and you’ll probably want to store it inside and bring it out to use it rather than leave it as patio furniture.

What to consider when choosing a smokeless fire pit

Smokeless fire pits offer a focal point for your patio set-up, allowing you to enjoy cooler days and nights in a comfortable and stylish way. To that end, picking the perfect smokeless fire pit means considering smoke elimination effectiveness, style, size, and durability.

Smoke elimination

When it comes to smoke elimination, all of these models will do an excellent job of minimizing the amount of smoke produced but the fire. This is due to airflow design, which allows for more complete combustion. Smokeless fire pits will have secondary fires popping out of the interior wall of the fire pit’s basin, using up more oxygen and producing very little smoke. The best models do this most efficiently, but even our recommended value and budget models do a great job.

Most of the design elements of smokeless fire pits are utilitarian due to wanting to offer the best possible airflow efficiency. The nicer models are sleep and round, while the budget models tend to have more edges or corners. A few of our models took their look more into consideration: the Tiki Fire Pit and the BioLite Fire Pit+ chief among them. Make sure you like the look of your fire pit if you’re planning to use it when entertaining guests. No matter how great the fire is, if the pit feels out of place and clashes with the motif you’re trying to achieve, you’ll be disappointed with your purchase.

Size

Most of the smokeless fire pits we recommend are medium-sized, built to be used with a smaller circle of people, maybe no more than 6. Portable models are best with 2 or 4. Larger models exist that can accommodate 8-10 people around them, but you’re looking at completely non-portable models at that point. In terms of warmth radius, most of these fire pits will be nice and toasty within 8 feet, but some of the smaller models will need a tighter formation.

Materials and durability

Lastly, durability is important as you want to be using your smokeless fire pit long term. Stainless steel is the material of choice. It holds up well to use and elements and is the easiest to clean. Some steel composite low-end models exist but should probably be avoided.

Q: Is a smokeless fire pit really smokeless? Not exactly. Smokeless fire pits will still produce some smoke. However, the amount of smoke is drastically reduced because the design allows airflow on nearly all sides, causing much more complete combustion. Even the smoke that does make its way out of the fire still won’t find its way into your face. Q: Do smokeless fire pits give off good heat? Absolutely. A smokeless fire pit can easily give off 50,000 BTU (British Thermal Units), which is extremely warm within 8 feet and comfortable from 8 feet to 10 feet. Q: How much does a smokeless fire pit cost? The ones we recommend can be had for as cheap as $75 on sale, and you could spend up to $1000 on the luxury models when you add in accessories. Q: What type of fire pit is best? It really depends on the space you’re most likely to have your fire. If you will almost only use your fire pit on your patio, choose a fire pit that fits the aesthetic of your backyard area. If you want to take your fire pit to the beach, choose a lighter standard-sized fire pit with a carrying case or a very light “portable” model. These will make smaller fires, but your back will thank you. No matter what, it’s best to go smokeless. Q: Can you put water in a smokeless fire pit? Do not do this. The holes in a smokeless fire pit can get clogged with wet fire debris, and dirty water will spill out onto whatever surface your fire pit is over. Instead, douse the flames with sand, wait long enough for everything to cool off, dump it, then clean it carefully by hand if necessary. Q: Is it OK to leave a fire pit burning overnight? Don’t do this either. First, it’s very unlikely that a fire pit fire will last all night, anyway. It’s simply not big enough, even though it’s protected from wind and moisture within the pit. Second, never leave a fire unattended, even in a relatively safe environment like a fire pit. It only takes one stray ember to cause a tragedy. Q: Can you burn wood in a smokeless fire pit? Yes! Most smokeless fire pits are expressly designed for wood. Many work better with wood pellets, but small scavenged firewood or commercial firewood cut into smaller pieces also works well. Q: What makes a smokeless fire pit smokeless? The airflow design allows more complete combustion of your fuel (usually wood or wood pellets), and more complete combustion produces less smoke, sometimes so little as to appear “smokeless.”

Final thoughts on the best smokeless fire pits

If you’re looking for a fire pit, smokeless is the way to go. There’s enough variety in the marketplace, with quality throughout, that choosing a model based on your particular needs is more involved than simply choosing the “best” model. From portable to large-scale patio-only models, our recommendations should make sure that your nights are toasty, your shadows flicker, and you enjoy fire whenever you wish.

