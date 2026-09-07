Social media loves Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones. Now you can love the sequel for less.

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Following the Sept. 1 announcement of new DJ-friendly party speakers, Sony has revealed three value-packed updates to its Bluetooth headphones lineup.

It’s been a big year on the premium end of Sony’s flagship wireless platform, which celebrated a decade of active noise cancellation excellence with the debut of the 1000X The ColleXion luxury headphones—a limited-edition pair Sony pitches on emotional value. But not everyone wants to spend $459 to $649, which is where the new WH-1000XM4C, WH-CH730N, and WH-CH530 come in.

In a sunny suite at New York’s Kimpton Eventi Hotel, we learn why Sony chose sequels over new concepts: young buyers and TikTok unboxing buzz drove the 1000XM4 to the highest customer ratings in the personal, portable audio line thanks to its comfortable, foldable form factor. This organic appreciation has been rewarded with affordable upgrades alongside other popular over- and on-ear models.

[Disclosure: Sony provided travel accommodations during the creation of this story.]

For this launch, Sony is widening the base instead of summiting the peak, though not without a step or two backward. Built on the established silhouette of 2020’s beloved WH-1000XM4, the second-generation 1000XM4C (shown above and below, left) launches at $299.99. That’s $50 less than the original, yet it features the same proven QN1 ANC processor while updating the house sound profile/software engine with input from Grammy-nominated mastering engineers. The headphones are now Bluetooth 6.0 (SBC/AAC/LDAC) for a more stable wireless connection, backed by a 10-band EQ/Gaming EQ instead of the original 5-band sliders. The battery life is now up to 27 hours with noise cancellation, down from 30, but that’s still more than enough for most students, commuters, days at the office, etc. And the 1000XM4C also inherits Background Music Mode, which adds a sense of spatial depth to your music, giving it an ambient effect (think a low-key café soundtrack) that still helps mask your surroundings without competing for your brain’s focus. It’s the same cozy earcups, now in lighter and brighter colors, including Lavender (shown), Black, and Platinum Silver with polished yellow gold logos in place of the previous rose gold hue.

The price remains $179.99 for the entry-level over-ear WH-CH730N (shown above and below, middle), but the specs all increase. A revised, rounded, lightweight frame that now folds instead of swivels for better portability, and inside it, the Dual Noise Sensor’s optimized ANC algorithm is 10 percent more effective. And battery life increases from up to 35 hours with ANC/50 hours without to 50 hours with ANC/75 hours without, so it won’t run out during hybrid work or study halls. That extra charge powers improved beamforming microphones plus AI noise reduction for clearer voice pickup on calls, plus a more natural sound profile with the same 10-band EQ/Gaming EQ as the 1000XM4C. It now supports the LC3 Bluetooth codec alongside SBC/AAC, plus that Background Music mode. Colors for the WH-C730N include White, Pink (shown), Blue, Black, and Oat.

The final, most compact headphone is the on-ear WH-CH530 (shown above, right). At only $69.99 (same as the previous generation), it’s positioned as a headphone for first-time buyers and casual all-day users. It swivels to store flat, rather than folds. And there’s no ANC. But that means battery life beats the rest at up to 55 hours. And the sound engine shares the 10-band EQ/Gaming EQ and SBC/AAC/LC3 with the CH730N, plus DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) for smoothing out compression artifacts. Based on a brief listen, the soundstage was pleasingly clear, and the bass output was surprisingly strong for a smaller driver. Plus, Safe Mode monitors sound pressure and playtime and lets you adjust maximum volume limiting to keep usage within standards suggested by the World Health Organization for hearing protection. It’s an app feature also available on the other models, so extended wear doesn’t mean eardrum wear and tear. Colors include Pink, White, and Black, as well as on-trend Cobalt, Coral (shown), and Mint.

For those who value function, there will always be the WH-1000XM6. But for those who put a bit more emphasis on the fun, these models offer Sony’s core features and best value in a year of price pressure. We’ll have more to say once we’ve spent more time with them, so check back in.

The 1000XM4C, WH-CH730N, and WH-CH530 are available now. The slideshow below shows all colorways of the three new models. But keep scrolling for something even cuter.

Sony and Sanrio are partnering for Hello Kitty limited-edition headphone bundles (shown below). Each bundle includes an exclusive stylized carrying case—with a carabiner, so it can double as a fashion accessory—and a similarly kawaii tote bag. They will be available for pre-order exclusively online at the Sony store this holiday season. Available in limited quantities in the US and select regions, the collaboration will feature selected Sony headphone models, including WH-1000XM6, WH-CH730N, and WH-CH530. Readers can be notified through this link when units are available.