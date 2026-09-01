Sony’s new ULT TOWER speakers want to headline your next rave

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Looming in an event space of Chelsea’s Kimpton Eventi Hotel, the Sony ULT TOWER MAX introduced itself as something between a party speaker and a PA, packing more LEDs and dBs than the cabinets that came before it. In Manhattan in mid-August for a preview of three new speakers in Sony’s ULT POWER SOUND Series, I first met the MAX at a pre-briefing party as a DJ loosened up the new circular woofers, and maybe my travel-tightened spine, with some main-stage EDM at meeting-room distance.

The next day, in an even more compact conference room, I was given a disclaimer: we hadn’t heard the MAX anywhere near its max, but we could today, if we’re not sensitive to sound pressure. Before we dropped the bass, however, it was time to drop some specs.

[Disclosure: Sony provided travel accommodations during the creation of this story.]

Sony ULT TOWER MAX $1,499.99 Sony See It

At the core of the Sony TOWER MAX are three large-diameter circular woofers (including a rear-firing one) plus an “ULT DUCT,” which replace the X-Balanced (rectangular) drivers of the previous generation. This 280mm geometry and more cabinet volume move air more efficiently, delivering lower-frequency extension of 45 Hz alongside 110dB/112dB SPL, depending on ULT mode selected. ULT1 emphasizes low end, ULT2 emphasizes overall output (the app also offers LIVE mode for a reverb/widening effect, a 10-band EQ you can overlay on either ULT mode, or FLAT for true-to-source playback). Pushing more air = pumping more bass. There are also dual midrange drivers and tweeters on the front, plus two rear-facing tweeters. This 360 Party Sound makes the TOWER MAX the best choice for bigger rooms and sub-heavy genres (after all, Grammy-nominated producers responsible for tracks by Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna, among others, helped tune it). It should be noted that each speaker is mono. However, you can create a stereo pair/Party Chain through either the physical connectivity panel (featuring XLR cables [In-Out] for mixer input and connecting multiple speakers, plus RCA, USB-A, USB-C, and a Mic input as sources) or using consumer-friendly Bluetooth 5.3 with SBC/AAC/Auracast. It’s just a click in the app or the push of a button on the back panel. (We believe the Sony speakers will, in theory, pair with other brands implementing open Auracast, but haven’t tested this yet.)

The Sony Sound Connect app helps you navigate these options, along with sonic and visual feedback from the speaker. Pushing the ULT mode button on the front (which is also a volume button) triggers a single (ULT1) or double (ULT2) turntable scratch sound. And the newly increased LED lights (100 on the TOWER MAX) can indicate Power On/Off, Volume Level/Up/Down, Sound mode, BT Pairing, Low battery (10%), Stereo Pairing, and Horizontal/Vertical switching of the device. And you can switch between three customizable lighting modes, putting the fun in functional. As for how to get the 20- x 41- x 18-inch, 121-pound speaker into place, four integrated corner handles and wider redesigned wheels help with transport and positioning.

Sony ULT TOWER 7 $649.99 Sony See It

The sweet spot for throwing a rager without throwing out your back, the Sony TOWER 7 cuts the price in half, woofers down to one, LEDs to 72, and weight to 50 pounds. But it produces more than enough rumble for the average backyard blast, hitting 51 Hz and 103.5dB/105dB. Everything else from the TOWER MAX is included. And you’re no longer tethered to an outlet; a rechargeable battery can last up to 30 hours with lighting off, 15 hours with lighting on (and a 10-minute quick charge offers 180 minutes of playback time). This is the one we’re testing, and its dynamic bass boost already scored highly on the “Daaaaaaamn” scale.

Sony ULT TOWER 5 $449.99 Sony See It

As for the Sony TOWER 5, it’s got one 230mm woofer and no ULT DUCT, plus no rear tweeters, resulting in bass reach of 51 Hz but overall SPL of only 98dB/99dB. It has only 56 LEDs and no wheels, but it’s also only 29 pounds and has a 20H/12H battery life (lights off/on). Plus it’s IPX4, so it can handle a light splash/rain shower. With the same I/O as its bigger brothers, including karaoke inputs (1/4-inch/XLR) and controls (Echo/key control) that I maybe should have mentioned earlier for the entire line, this is the most it’s going down anywhere you go choice. And Sound Connect lets you trigger an airhorn, so what more do you need?

Back to those first impressions. Structural changes led to physical sensations. Sony set out to make a more well-rounded speaker, in both design language and bass reinforcement. And, based on my memory of the previous TOWER 9/10, they succeeded, whether you’re playing hip-hop, R&B, reggaeton, or EDM. In a city where there’s 1 DJ to every 10 people, anyone just getting started who doesn’t want to deal with separate subwoofers and flying lights may have a new entry point to consider for a tailgate or block party. As for that MAX bass test, I was definitely going to tap out before the speaker was.

The Sony ULT POWER SOUND TOWER Series is available to order now.