When’s the best time to drink coffee?

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A lot of us like to start our days with a cup of coffee. Whether it’s a pour-over you make at home or a latte from your favorite coffee shop, many people need caffeine to wake up and feel alert.

If you rely on coffee as a productivity hack, you might be wondering if there’s a time of day that would optimize its effects on the brain. It turns out the answer isn’t that straightforward. How the body reacts to caffeine depends on factors such as age, metabolism, and tolerance. So, here’s what the experts say about how to time that cup of joe.

What effect does coffee have on the body?

Caffeine is the central stimulant found in coffee and other foods like tea, soda, and chocolate. It helps us feel more awake by blocking adenosine, a naturally occurring chemical that builds up in the brain while we’re awake. Experiencing morning grogginess, or sleep inertia, is related to residual adenosine in the brain, though other factors like your sleep quality also play a role. As adenosine builds up throughout the day, it makes us feel increasingly tired and helps signal to the brain that it’s time for sleep.

Since caffeine has a similar chemical structure to adenosine, it fits into the same receptors in the brain. When caffeine binds to these receptors, it blocks adenosine from doing its job. As a result, the brain receives fewer of the signals that make us feel tired, helping us feel more awake, alert, and energized.

How does caffeine keep us awake? – Hanan Qasim Caffeine is the central stimulant found in coffee. Video: How does caffeine keep us awake? – Hanan Qasim, TED-Ed

Caffeine is the central stimulant found in coffee. Video: How does caffeine keep us awake? – Hanan Qasim, TED-Ed

“But this perceived energy does come at a cost,” says Dustin Lee, an assistant professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at Johns Hopkins, in an email to Popular Science. The brain adapts to these conditions incredibly well, so over time, the brain produces more adenosine receptors.

The more receptors your brain has, the more caffeine it needs to feel alert, eventually leading to caffeine tolerance and withdrawal. “Withdrawal symptoms, which I’m sure most of us have some familiarity with, include headache, irritability, fatigue, and difficulty concentrating,” Lee explains.

If you want to quit caffeine or miss your usual cup of joe, then you’re likely to experience these symptoms very quickly. They usually start within 12 to 24 hours after stopping caffeine, peak within 48 hours and resolve within two to nine days.

When should you drink coffee?

“There’s no set answer for everyone,” says Marie-Pierre St-Onge, a professor of nutritional medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, to Popular Science. It depends on your age, metabolism, and caffeine tolerance.

“Peak caffeine absorption occurs rapidly, at about 30 to 60 minutes after ingestion,” says Lee, so a simple answer to the question would be to drink coffee about an hour before whatever activity that would benefit from caffeine’s stimulating effects. If you’re going on a run, for example, you might want to get some caffeine in before heading out, says St-Onge. That’s why its use is limited by some sports governing organizations like the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

You shouldn’t really need caffeine right when you wake up, as your body should already be alert, says St-Onge. “If you’re starting to feel a slump a few hours after waking up, that would be when to drink coffee.”

There’s no one-size-fits-all answer

Both Lee and St-Onge stress that the answer to when you should drink coffee really depends on the individual. The ability to metabolize caffeine slows down with age, so the amount of time to clear caffeine from your bloodstream gets longer as you get older. Your circadian rhythm also changes as you get older, which means you might get tired earlier in the day.

“Compounded, [these changes] make it so that you would want to consume your caffeine earlier as you get older,” explains St-Onge.

“Caffeine dose matters just as much as the time at which you drink your cup of coffee,” adds Lee.

A cup of coffee can actually have a wide range of caffeine—the dose can depend on the ratio of coffee to water, how you brewed your cup, and even bean type. And “tolerance has a major effect on caffeine’s effects, so the morning cup of coffee might serve more to partially reverse overnight caffeine withdrawal, so that should be taken into consideration as well,” he says. Basically, that means that for regular coffee drinkers, the first cup of the day is contributing to reversing the effects of not having had any caffeine since the day before.

When should you not drink coffee?

“Not too close to bedtime,” says St-Onge. If you’re finding that you’re having trouble falling asleep, make sure that you’re not drinking coffee too late in the afternoon.

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can also be too abrasive for some people, and may lead to side effects like increased jitters and an increased urge to go to the bathroom. (Though the idea that it can lead to stomach ulcers is a myth.) If you’re someone with a sensitive stomach, try eating something alongside your cup of coffee to be safe.

Finally, Lee says it’s important to remember that the FDA says that for most healthy adults, 400 milligrams a day—about two to three 12-fluid-ounce cups of coffee—is the amount generally not associated with negative effects.

So, don’t fret too much the next time you’re thinking of when to have a cup of coffee. Just remember: not too late, and not too much. Then you might become dependent on the stuff.

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