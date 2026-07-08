Sony’s IER-M500 IEMs bring pro-audio stage monitoring features to the masses

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Sony Electronics’ audio resume isn’t exactly thin. And we’re not just talking about the company’s well-known and well-loved personal-audio products like the 1000XM active noise-canceling headphones. We’re talking about the Sony | Pro Audio line, which includes icons like the C-800G tube microphone in iso booths and the MDR-7506 headphones in broadcast booths. These tools have helped track chart-dominating glossy pop, rock, and hip-hop tracks for decades. Stage monitoring, however, is a different beast than capturing the perfect vocal take or playing along to a clip track. It’s even a different beast than settling into an escapist listening session with audiophile in-ear monitors like the Meze Audio ASTRU. That’s why Sony has introduced the IER-M500 IEMs for performers who need isolation, a secure fit, clear cues, and dependable connectivity at an affordable price.

At $119, the IER-M500s are entry-level in cost, but deliver all the features that aspiring amateurs to gigging pros in mid- to large-sized venues need, and all in a durable, low-profile shell. The compact housings, left/right clearly indicated by colorful collars, are produced using a ∅5mm MDD (Micro Deep Drawing) process that allows Sony to transform metal and plastics into small, seamless 3-D enclosures. This optimized acoustic structure helps suppress surrounding noise passively. Additionally, four sizes of proprietary polyurethane foam eartips (think a heightened version of the ones that come with the WF-1000XM6 ANC earbuds) attenuate stage bleed, particularly high frequencies like cymbals, guitar feedback, crowd call-and-response, etc. And consciously thinned sound-conduit walls allow the eartips to deform more naturally in the ear canal, which benefits a consistent seal and steady comfort. All of this means less need to crank the volume and fry your hearing.

Sony has also included five sizes of interchangeable ear supports (think earfins that tuck into the concha), which further helps personalize the IER-M500’s fit if you, or someone you play with, is prone to flailing around like even a practice space is the Coachella main stage. It might not be quite the lock of a custom-molded pair, like the top pick in our IEMs for drummers roundup, but it’s also not $2,999 and doesn’t require you to get goo pumped into your ear canal. For $119, it’s accessorized aplenty.

As for what you hear when you plug into a belt pack or mixer, the IER-M500 packs a single full-range dynamic driver into a large rear chamber and balanced ventilation to support low-end response, while the multilayer diaphragm structure maintains high-frequency clarity and control [shown above]. The spec sheet reads 10Hz-40kHz, a Hi-Res Audio-certified range, but this is a musician/mix engineer-focused, accuracy-first but EQ-friendly tuning, not some romantic boutique listening-room curve. It’s also 103dB sensitivity, so efficient playback from any source is not an issue.

And what you’re wrapping over your ear is a stage-ready 1.6m detachable cable with an L-shaped 3.5mm plug, an integrated slider, a shirt clip, and bend durability that Sony says has been validated to meet or exceed that of competing products. A proprietary connector improves insertion and moisture (aka sweat) resistance, but the earphones remain MMCX-compliant for cable swaps because wires fail and musicians are chaos machines.

Available in three transparent colors—clear, black, and blue/red, the last making left/right identification even easier in a dark venue—the new Sony IEMs arrive early fall and are available for presale today with a carry pouch included.

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