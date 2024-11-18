The best headphones for audiophiles in 2024, tested and reviewed

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Headphones aren’t all created equal, especially headphones for audiophiles. Like sports cars, there are different tiers, categories, and features at different price points. However, if you want the best-sounding headphones for the money (and some but not all are significant money), look no further than these. They’re made for critical listeners with discerning tastes that are as varied as normal listeners but demand attention to detail and nuance that puts brands on notice. Of course, the audiophile market is also rife with snake oil, over-inflated promises, hype, and cope from listeners eager to justify their purchase. That’s where we come in, filtering out the nonsense and separating the wheat from the chaff so you know you’re getting something good. Headphones are subjective; even our best overall, the HIFIMAN Arya Organic, isn’t necessarily the best for everyone. So, we’ve selected the best headphones for audiophiles across various categories so you can shop with peace of mind.

How we chose the best headphones for audiophiles

Throughout my decade-plus career covering consumer tech, I’ve been lucky enough to combine my passion for music with my love of writing. I’ve tested hundreds of pairs of headphones, in-ear monitors, and gaming headsets at many different outlets, including MMORPG.com, IGN, Tom’s Hardware, PC Perspective, and right here at Popular Science. I love audio and everything that goes with it, like different listening devices, from the best DACs and amps to digital audio players.

For this guide, I started by considering all of the headphones and IEMs I’ve tested this year and worked backward across my career. I considered which seemed to have that “magic sauce,” whether that was in comfort, sound quality, soundstage, or something more. I then expanded my search to include sets I haven’t listened to personally but trusted experts like PopSci’s own Tony Ware have. With those picks in mind, I consulted professional reviews and user reviews on forums like Head-Fi. Of the assembled picks, our team has had hands-on time with nearly all of them, and I, personally, have used seven. We know these are good from first-hand experience and supplement that with wider perspectives from the audio community.

The best headphones for audiophiles: Reviews & Recommendations

Do high-quality headphones really make a difference? I’d love to say no, but I’d be lying. That’s not to say there aren’t overperformers—headphones that really punch above their price point. These are the best headphones designed for audiophiles at all price points, and they offer some of the best listening experiences available today.

Best over-ear: HIFIMAN Arya Organic

Why it made the cut: This update to an already excellent pair of headphones puts it over the top at a fair price.

Specs

Price: $1,149

$1,149 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Planar magnetic

Planar magnetic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 440 grams

440 grams Impedance: 16 ohms

16 ohms Sensitivity: 94dB

Pros

More comfortable and secure fit

Elegant new design

Fuller sound with excellent detail and soundstaging

Cons

Requires an amplifier for the best sound

May be too large for some listeners

The original HIFIMAN Arya has been a staple recommendation in audiophile circles since its debut in 2018. Now that the Arya Organic has arrived, it takes the crown as our top recommendation because, and it might sound strange to say this about something that costs a grand, but it’s the best value. It’s not just that they sound great and highlight just how exceptional planar magnetics can be, but they come at a fair price—at least in audiophile terms, where this kind of performance is typically multi-thousands.

The Arya Organic upgrades the Arya in virtually every way the community asked for. The original was lauded for its exquisite detail but was often acknowledged as lacking a bit in the low end. No more. The Arya Organic brings the full-bodied bass audiophiles have been craving and so without taking anything away from the higher frequencies. It has a wide, spacious sound (something the previous iteration, the Arya Stealth, was sometimes criticized for) and exquisite imaging. It’s also detail-rich, so you can make out every time detail of your music and how the layers work together to create each song. You can close your eyes and almost feel like you’re there.

Another big improvement comes with the fit and finish of the headphones. The original Arya—and most of HIFIMAN’s line-up—was very large, with oval-shaped earcups extending down to the jawline. While that’s a love-it-or-hate-it feature all by itself, the vanilla Arya was also a bit loose, which could make it hard to get a proper seal. This new model has almost identical earcups, but they fit more snugly for a secure and stable fit. It also drops the bland black earcups for wooden veneers for an even classier look.



Though the company has made strides with the driving power required for the Arya to sound their best, we’d still advise against plugging these directly into your MacBook. A good amp in between, like the Questyle M15i or iFi xDSD Gryphon (or iFi NEO iDSD 2 if you want plentiful I/O and a well of power), goes a long way toward making these shine. There’s not much to do about their large ovular earcups, so if you’re looking for something a bit more standard with a really appealing midrange, the Audeze MM-500 is another great over-performer.

Best over-ear: Austrian Audio The Composer

Tony Ware / Popular Science See It

Why it made the cut: Comfort and resolution are the name of the game with these headphones, making them one of the easiest recommendations in their price bracket.

Specs

Price: $2,295

$2,295 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Dynamic

Dynamic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 385 grams

385 grams Impedance: 22 ohms

22 ohms Sensitivity: 112 dB

Pros

Easy to drive

Very comfortable and reasonably sized

Neutral but incredibly detailed and well-extended

Cons

Stock cables are a bit stiff

Austrian Audio is a newer brand in the audiophile community, but it’s made up of industry veterans in, you guessed it, Austria (Vienna, to be precise). They make top-notch studio headphones and microphones for producers, and that’s great for content creators. For content consumers, meanwhile, The Composer is a flagship pair of headphones that sets a high-water mark for over-ear headphones. It’s 385 grams, though you may not realize it when you put it on. Its design is all about comfort. You can tell as much from its lush ear cushions, full-back grilles, and perforated headband; it challenges audiophile convention, which is usually big and bulky, and instead implies an airiness that’s as fresh in this space as it is appealing. You can wear these headphones for hours, rotate the cups and lay them flat around your neck when you need a break, and put them on for hours more without discomfort.

Comfort is only one piece of why we chose these for this category. Listening to these headphones is an object lesson in extension and presentation. The bass reaches deep for an open-back while the treble reaches high, but neither goes to extremes. The acoustic engineers dialed in both with such precision that music sounds large and dynamic without becoming fatiguing or leaving details on the cutting room floor.

In fact, it’s quite the opposite. While their acoustic balance is akin to walking a tightrope, The Composer does a fantastic job of making music feel energetic and lifelike while also maintaining that poise. Their resolution is exceptional, thanks to the company’s proprietary Hi-X49 DLC (diamond-like carbon) driver. These enhanced diaphragms have a special coating, increasing their rigidity and speed and making that detail resolution possible. The end result is neutral-bright without shirking an appropriate amount of bass extension. These are headphones painstakingly engineered for insight.

Some reviewers found the cables to be a bit of a drag, and we mean that literally, as they’re long and can be a little stiff. And because they use a proprietary jack to connect to each earcup, they’re not compatible with most third-party replacements. But Austrian Audio includes several cables in the box with different terminations to connect to whatever source gear you have at hand. You won’t need a big amp either, as The Composer is surprisingly easy to drive. With excellent tonality and technicalities and ultra-fast transients, our first listen to this headphone provided the biggest “wow” moment of 2024 for us.

Best closed-back: Meze LIRIC II

Stan Horaczek / Popular Science See It

Why it made the cut: These closed-back cans offer a surprisingly spacious sound and next-level sound quality.

Specs

Price: $2,000

$2,000 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Planar magnetic

Planar magnetic Earcup style: Closed-back

Closed-back Weight: 427 grams

427 grams Impedance: 61 ohms

61 ohms Sensitivity: 100dB

Pros

Phase-X Spatial Imaging makes these sound like open-backs without the noise bleed

Elegantly designed, gorgeous in appearance, yet surprisingly comfortable

Massive amounts of detail and resolution

Cons

Quite bulky

Treble can sometimes have an edge

The Meze LIRIC II is the successor to the original Meze LIRIC, which was a favorite among our team. It’s a solid evolution on the original, enhancing the sound quality, aesthetics, and soundstage. Its planar-magnetic drivers already sounded great, but now that the LIRIC II is available, it’s the closed-back pair of headphones to buy.

Closed-back cans get a bad rap due to their more intimate sound profile. It’s a trade-off most people accept when they need isolation, but you won’t need to make any such sacrifices here. Thanks to Meze’s Phase-X Spatial Imaging technology, these sound more like an open-back pair of headphones than any other closed-back we’ve tested.

Between the boutique planar magnetic driver and the Phase-X technology, the LIRIC II also counts itself among some of the most detailed and high-resolution headphones available at this level of luxury headphone. It’s the counterpart to the Meze Empyrean II, another class-leading pair of headphones utilizing an open-back design, and punches just as high.



Of course, one of the biggest reasons you might choose a closed-back pair of headphones is to take it with you on the go. Given their size and price, the Liric II may not be the best choice. For something more portable and cost-effective, the DALI IO-12 (featured below) is a good alternative that also offers high-res wireless and active noise cancellation to its feature set.

Why it made the cut: Eye-wateringly expensive, yes, but these headphones might just bring tears to your eyes.

Specs

Price: $4,500

$4,500 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Planar magnetic

Planar magnetic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 420 grams

420 grams Impedance: 14 ohms

14 ohms Sensitivity: 90 dB

Pros

Fairly easy to drive

Very revealing and exceptionally detailed

Exquisite craftsmanship

Cons

That price

They’re heavy (but lighter than previous generations)

Can headphones be art? Take a look and listen to Audeze’s flagship LCD-5 and you just might become a believer. Though these headphones are so expensive that they’re priced out of reach of many listeners, try them if you get the opportunity and prepare to be wowed.

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already aware of Audeze’s legendary status in the audiophile community. The company is nearly single-handedly responsible for pushing planar-magnetic drivers into the audiophile community and, increasingly, mainstream headphones (such as the well-received Maxwell gaming headset). The LCD-5 sits at the apex of its catalog, incorporating all of its latest sound-enhancing technologies and showcasing a level of craftsmanship that’s found only in the highest levels of the audiophile hobby. In fact, every LCD-5 is assembled by hand in the Audeze’s California workshop.

Honing in on the details—a must with such a premium product—nearly every aspect of the headphones has been updated and improved from the prior LCD-4. For sound, the LCD-5 utilizes Audeze’s new Parallel Uniforce voice coil, allowing the engineers to tune the voltage response at individual points on the driver. Not an engineer? That essentially means this is the clearest and lowest distortion driver Audeze has ever made, and it’s available to buy on the market today. It works in conjunction with a proprietary Fazor waveguide system to prevent phase interference as the sound waves make their way out of the driver and into your ear.

Every element of these headphones has been crafted for your enjoyment and comfort. They incorporate magnesium and carbon fiber throughout their design to shave a whopping 290 grams from the weight of their previous flagship. They use a suspension headband system to distribute their weight across your head evenly and lush, leather ear pads cradle your ears and enhance their bass.

But let’s be real here: 420 grams is still pretty heavy. At that weight, just about any pair of headphones will eventually become fatiguing and that’s just as true here. They can also be revealing to a fault. If you’re listening to a track that hasn’t been mastered well… let’s just say you’ll be crossing your fingers for a remaster.



With the caliber of sound it offers and the craftsmanship it exemplifies, a bit of extra mass and doing its job too well can be forgiven. The LCD-5 embodies “summit-fi” in every regard.

Best splurge: Focal Utopia 2022

Why it made the cut: If you’re looking to invest in blue-chip components, these are best-of-the-best open-back headphones.

Specs

Price: $4,999

$4,999 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: 40mm “M”-shaped beryllium dynamic

40mm “M”-shaped beryllium dynamic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 490 grams

490 grams Impedance: 80 ohms

80 ohms Sensitivity: 104 dB

Pros

Unrivaled fidelity

Fit (and feel) like a glove

Stunningly lifelike soundstage

Cons

Price is out of reach for most

Let’s just get it out of the way: Yes, the Focal Utopia has a jaw-dropping $4,999 price tag … that’s an additional $500 over even the LCD-5 above, our second-most-expensive pick. But this is the best splurge, so you were warned. And if you’re still with us, it’s because you want to learn more about the cream of the crop.

French manufacturer Focal built a reputation for producing some of the most beautiful and best-sounding speakers available (most recently, the incredibly indulgent $40K Diva Utopia 3-way active wireless loudspeakers). That tradition continued with the launch of the company’s portable pinnacle in 2016. Utopia—Focal’s flagship open-back, over-ear headphones—produced an astonishingly revealing, deep soundstage. Inside, a pair of 40mm beryllium “M”-shaped dome dynamic drivers took advantage of the precious metal’s extreme lightness and stiffness to produce a smooth, ultrawide frequency response reminiscent of Focal’s premium speaker drivers. (A note about beryllium: This metal is hazardous in certain forms and contexts but is generally considered safe inside headphones and speaker drivers. For more information, see Focal’s documentation outlining precautions for use.)

The Utopia immediately established itself as one of the top aspirational audiophile headphones thanks to engineering that suspended its angled drivers in an open-air chamber to achieve an open, lifelike sound stage and remarkable detail reproduction. Utopia’s cozy fenestrated lambskin earcups connected to the plush headband with a carbon fiber yoke to minimize both weight (490g) and acoustic coupling, allowing pairs to stay effortlessly on the head of proud owners who extolled their pleasure continuously for the last five years. In 2022, however, the Utopia underwent an aesthetic makeover and sonic refinement. The voice coil, previously all aluminum, is now a blend of 30% copper and 70% aluminum, while the interior grill is now curved to match the driver.

These changes increase the headphones’ durability and conscientiously tweak its tuning, slightly shelving treble without dulling clarity and slightly extending subbass without affecting cohesion. It all adds up to an incredible sound stage with stunning realism and a frequency response of 5 Hz–50 kHz that emphasizes revealing musicality rather than unforgiving transparency (check out the Sennheiser HD 800 S below for that). Neutral-warm with immaculate imaging, able to deliver the attack and decay of each note with authority, the Focal Utopia 2022 is the idyll ideal—impressive not because of its sheer power but because of its absolute prowess.

While the 80-ohm Utopia can play nice with most sources, experiencing every lithe, lightning-quick transient at its best requires you use a great balanced amp and feed these headphones a quality signal. A most synergistic option is the Naim Uniti Atom Headphone Edition. This amp/DAC/streaming music player supports Roon, TIDAL, Spotify, AirPlay 2, up to 32bit/384kHz via UPnP, etc., and features a dynamic voicing and presentation in lock-step with the pace, rhythm, and timing of any Utopia (especially when using the included balanced cable). If you’re looking for sonic solace, this pairing is pure bliss.

Utopias giving you sticker shock? We feel you. The Focal Clear Mg (for Magnesium, the driver’s material) is the company’s mid-level open-back at only $1,599. And if you want to spend even less to sample the company’s spacious dynamics, the “entry-level” Hadenys is a steal at $699. As for a more affordable network player/headphone amp that can stream everything and drive anything (including the Utopia) with verve, the $1,599 FiiO R9 is highly recommended.

Best for sound design: AKG K712 Pro

Tony Ware / Popular Science See It

Why it made the cut: If you want to appreciate the attach and decay of every note, AKG headphones never lose sight of a tune’s trajectory.

Specs

Price: $350

$350 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: 40mm dynamic driver

40mm dynamic driver Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 235 grams

235 grams Impedance: 62 ohms

62 ohms Sensitivity: 105 dB

Pros

Delivers reference-level directional cues

Added warmth doesn’t mask details

Long-term comfort

Cons

They feature more bass than the K701, but it won’t be enough for bassheads

Zero isolation, so a controlled environment is a must

Not very portable

In July 2024, we went on a tour of the Harman Experience Center in Northridge, Calif. Among the displays was the AKG headphones lineup—a visual reminder (see below) of the brand’s role in the audiophile headphone evolution. Well before there was Dolby Atmos and spatial audio (the olden days of 2006), there was the K701—a headphone known as an analytical and imaging benchmark. For those craving or carving precision, the Varimotion diaphragm delivered uncolored clarity that caught on both among professional mixing/mastering engineers and at-home soundscape obsessives.

Refinement was a defining trait of the K701, but there was always a critical undercurrent that there could be more low end. Seven years later (the slightly less olden days of 2013), the K712 Pro was introduced with a 10 – 39800 Hz response featuring 3dB more bass, which added subtle warmth without sacrificing the signature smooth midrange and fatigue-free treble. Picking the K712 Pro up again in the even less olden days of now, it’s a headphone that still delivers precise spatial cues across an expansive soundscape. Want to appreciate a meticulous arrangement? Arrange to get a pair of these.

A decade removed from the K712 Pro’s debut, we’re well into four-figure headphones being the norm, so the fact this headphone still competes is impressive. With every replay of your favorite tracks, you’ll discover new nuances because the all-day comfort of the K712 Pro’s self-adjusting leather headband and circumaural velour earpads allow for marathon playback sessions. Audiophiles reside at the intersection of ecstasy and agony, driven to madness by a desire to hear all the imperfections sound perfect, and audiophile headphones are their vehicles to both salvation and torment. So you might as well make sure that vehicle is comfortable.

The K712 Pro’s black-and-orange color scheme has managed to remain modern, and those accents are as flashy as things get. It’s a simple enough package that includes the headphones, a straight and coiled cable, a quarter-inch adapter, and a drawstring carrying bag. There’s no hardcase, no hinges—only what you need for airy, effortless listening. While the package might be austere, the sound is anything but. If a transient wants to be untethered, the K712 Pro will set it free. This is neutrality without monotony.



The K712 Pro is not a headphone for EDM or other genres full of sub-bass slam, but it’s also not marred by splashy, trashy high-end. You’ll appreciate the spacious but natural reproduction if you’re crafting or consuming acoustic, jazz, classical, or even heavy metal. That’s partially the product of the open-back design, and, like many of our top picks, you’re sacrificing any isolation for almost speaker-like depth and instrument separation. So, pick your listening station carefully. Also, consider gear pairings, as the moderate sensitivity means the K712 Pro really doesn’t open up without proper amping. However, if you’ve got a solid signal chain and want to try and force synesthesia, hearing the colors of the woodwinds and nearly tasting guitar licks, the K712 Pro is a conduit for hearing sound as good as it can sound.

Tony Ware / Popular Science See It

Why it made the cut: DALI brings its speaker expertise to the wireless world and delivers exceptional set-it-and-forget-it sound.

Specs

Price: $1,300

$1,300 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Dynamic

Dynamic Earcup style: Closed-back

Closed-back Weight: 370 grams

370 grams Battery Life: 35 hours

35 hours Bluetooth Codec: AAC, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive

Pros

Proprietary driver design delivers exceptional clarity

Extended battery life

Versatile connectivity options

Cons

No wear sensors

No companion app for customization

DALI built its reputation on the design and quality of its loudspeakers, and its DALI IO-12 sets a similar high-water mark for the company. They don’t come cheap; in fact, the IO-12 is one of the most expensive pairs of wireless headphones you can buy on Amazon. What you get for that investment is the best pair of wireless headphones you can buy in sheer audio quality.

The DALI IO-12 puts sound quality first, quickly followed by comfort and battery life: the trifecta for any great pair of wireless headphones. Inside the plush (a nice way to say oversized) ear cushions are bespoke drivers utilizing DALI’s proprietary Soft Magnetic Compound magnet to reduce distortion to levels so low that they become downright revealing. You’ll hear every nuance of your favorite songs, from the subtle decay of cymbals to the room’s ambiance in live recordings. And despite being closed-back, the sound profile is surprisingly spacious and airy. Much like the company’s excellent RUBIKORE 2 speakers, which we auditioned recently, the DALI IO-12 comes across as matter-of-fact on first listen. But that’s because, unlike a lot of competitors tuned for artificial excitement, these headphones aren’t imposing themselves on the response, just accurately reproducing.

The DALI IO-12 headphones don’t rely on a companion app to hone their sound, which is a plus as well as a minus. There’s nothing to download here; you simply adjust volume, tracks, and ANC using its simple onboard controls. There are two EQ profiles to choose from: a standard tuning and another that pulls back the treble and boosts the bass. It’s not overdone, either. While the IO-12 isn’t a bass cannon, the clarity of its drivers can reveal the cracks of poorly recorded tracks, and toggling this setting can rein in that high-end while giving tracks a bit more power at the same time.

Of course, the lack of a companion app means that you’re left with the settings DALI provides and can’t adjust them. This would be a bigger deal if they didn’t sound so darn good, but this may not be the set for you if you require an EQ because of a very specific preferred signature. Likewise, since they lack wear detection, they won’t auto-pause or resume your music when you take them off or on. There are probably better choices if you want headphones for work, but not many better choices if you want headphones that just work for you.

Part of this is because a major selling point of the DALI IO-12 is connectivity. Connecting over Bluetooth, it supports high-res listening with aptX, aptX HD, and aptX Adaptive, as well as AAC if your device (an iOS one, specifically) doesn’t support those codecs. You can also plug it in with a standard 3.5mm cable if you already have a great DAC. If you don’t, they can also connect over USB-C, and the headphones act as a DAC for your PC, supporting high-res audio up to 96kHz.

The best things in life don’t always come cheap, but the DALI IO-12 is one example of where that investment pays dividends both inside and outside your home. You might turn some heads with what’s on your head, but you won’t even notice you’ll be so engrossed in audio.

Best true wireless earbuds: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4

Why it made the cut: Audiophilia on the go: these true wireless earbuds are the perfect blend of sound quality and features and adapt to your ears.

Specs

Price: $299.95

$299.95 Wearing style: In-ear

In-ear Driver type: Dynamic

Dynamic Battery Life: 7.5 hours (30 hours with charging case)

7.5 hours (30 hours with charging case) Bluetooth Codec: SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive/Lossless, LC3

Pros

Personally tailored sound for your ears

Good battery life

Great active noise cancelation

Cons

1.5-hour total charging time

Sennheiser is one of the most trusted names in consumer and professional audio, and the company’s headphones—like the HD 650, HD 660S2, and the HD 800 S we feature below—have long been audiophile staples. With the Momentum True Wireless 4 (MTWS4), the company finally has a pair of true wireless earbuds that top the charts in the sound quality they’re able to provide. It offers very good, though not the absolute best ANC, but is exceptionally well-rounded and has a killer feature that makes it the best choice for audiophiles.

The Momentum True Wireless 4 checks all of the boxes for a flagship pair of IEMs. It has a high-quality companion app, good battery life, fast charging, wear detection, multipoint connectivity, and the list goes on. What sets it apart, however, is its Sound Personalization system. While other TWS earbuds have offered similar customization systems, with the Momentum True Wireless 4, it’s a game changer.

Using a sample song and a series of sliders, you craft a sound profile that caters to exactly what you want to hear in your music. It works based on instruments and their volumes, essentially letting you master your own audio. When you’re done, you can fine-tune the sound with a final slider. The resulting sound transformation is nothing short of remarkable.

If you want the best noise cancellation while still receiving high-quality sound, we recommend the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony WF-1000XM5 as the industry leaders on that front. The same is true if you want buds that recharge to 100 percent quickly. The Momentums take around 90 minutes to recharge fully, though with 7.5 hours of playtime and eight minutes in the charging case returning more than an hour of listening, you may not have to worry about this often. And if you want some of the most articulate earbuds, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 balance imaging and energy, though they’re $399. But if you want a sound that’s crafted around your personal preferences and delivered with richness and detail, the Sennheisers are easily the best in class. And as a bonus, they’re often on sale for $50 or more off MSRP!

Best in-ear monitors: FiiO FA19

Why it made the cut: These impressive in-ears deliver clarity and versatility in a refined package.

Specs

Price: $999.99

$999.99 Wearing style: In-ear

In-ear Driver type: Balanced armature

Balanced armature Weight: 7 grams (each earpiece)

7 grams (each earpiece) Impedance: 10 ohms

10 ohms Sensitivity: 106 dB

Pros

Outstanding detail

Tuning switch provides two different sound signatures

Great for musicians as well as audiophiles

Cons

Large fit may not be comfortable for listeners with smaller ears

FiiO has been a rising star in the audiophile world for some time, starting with simple portable amps and DACs to now delivering some of the best value earphones and listening devices on the market. The FA19 is its latest set using only balanced armatures (BAs), and it earns our pick for best in-ear thanks to its combination of performance and versatility.

The FA19 features a whopping 10 Knowles balanced armatures per side—20 tiny speakers total—to create their sonics. A combination of electronic and physical crossovers split the frequencies between these drivers, allowing each to focus on a specific frequency band instead of being a jack of all trades. As a result, these earphones offer exceptional clarity and detail while also being tuned very well to bring out the best in your music.

FiiO pulled out all the stops with the technology in this set. It uses a negative feedback airflow system that enhances the low end while improving their comfort. A notch filter helps to fill out the treble and remove sibilance, and the “over-crisp” quality balanced armatures can sometimes produce. It also features a tuning switch that changes its sound profile.

This switch allows the FA19 to shift from a flat reference sound profile, perfect for monitoring, to a HiFi mode that adjusts the frequency response to FiiO’s custom tuning. While the former is designed to highlight details through the entire frequency range without overemphasizing any one element, the HiFi mode enhances the bass and mids for a more energetic sound. This allows the FA19 to pull double duty as a stage IEM for performing musicians or bedroom recording artists, as well as deliver a curated, robust sound signature for audiophiles.

The FA19 is a fantastic set, but with 10 BAs per side, it’s certainly not the smallest. FiiO has engineered its nozzle and shell to accommodate a better fit, but there’s no way around its large size. Assuming you don’t have exceptionally minute ears, however, we still expect you can find a secure fit, even if they stick out a bit more than usual.

Best for gaming: Sennheiser HD 800 S

Why it made the cut: A classic for soundstage and imaging, the Sennheiser HD 800 S is the perfect audiophile headphone for dominating in games.

Specs

Price: $1,599

$1,599 Wearing style: Over-ear

Over-ear Driver type: Dynamic

Dynamic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 330 grams

330 grams Impedance: 300 ohms

300 ohms Sensitivity: 102 dB

Pros

Wide, detailed soundstage

Light and comfortable fit for long gaming sessions

High detail and clarity are great for music too

Cons

Can be too bright

Require an amp for the best sound

When it comes to the best audiophile headphone for gaming, there’s really only one choice: The Sennheiser HD 800 S. This headphone is renowned for its excellent soundstage and imaging, making it easier than ever for you to locate your enemy before they even know you’re there. While plenty of headphones will perform just fine in games (like the Beyerdynamic DT 990 PRO and its brethren), there can only be one champion and it’s the HD 800 S.

Though they were obviously not designed for gaming (you’ll need an amp to bring out their full potential), their tuning has turned out to be the best of any audiophile headphone we’ve tested. They’re bright and accentuate details like footsteps and gunshots. Paired with their soundstage and positional accuracy, these headphones become, as one reviewer at Headphonesty put it, “holographic.”

The other thing these headphones have going for them is their light weight and great comfort. They only tip the scales at 300 grams, making them one of the lightest headphones in this list. They’re also lushly padded and breathable, allowing you to wear them for hours as you grind through matches.

So, whether you’re diving into your first match of Valorant, Counter Strike 2, or another competitive shooter, or you’re a grizzled vet looking to climb ever higher on the leaderboards, the combination of tuning and soundstage will make these your new best friend.

And, of course, they’re also great for music, too. Those same qualities make the HD 800 S a very resolving, detailed pair of headphones for kicking back and enjoying your favorite album. But, if you’re in the market for something that works just as well when you’re in games as it does when you’re in your lounge chair, it’s a sure bet.

Why it made the cut: At only $100, the Grado SR-60X is a great introduction to audiophile headphones and a worthy addition to any collection.

Specs

Price: $100

$100 Wearing style: On-ear

On-ear Driver type: Dynamic

Dynamic Earcup style: Open-back

Open-back Weight: 245 grams

245 grams Impedance: 38 ohms

38 ohms Sensitivity: 98 dB

Pros

Lightweight and comfortable

No amplifier required

Studio-style sound with emphasized treble detail

Cons

Some listeners find it too bright

Sound freely travels in and out

If you’re new to audiophile headphones and aren’t ready (or willing) to spend hundreds of dollars to see if it’s “worth it,” we highly recommend the Grado SR-60X. Grado has been making products for audio lovers since 1955 and has been a popular choice in headphones since the early 1990s. Its design is iconic at this point, so you can enjoy its retro vibes and oh-so-comfy fit.

The SR-60X is an on-ear pair of headphones but uses oversized cushions to make it one of the most comfortable takes on the style. Internally, it uses 44mm dynamic drivers that you won’t need an amplifier to drive. Audiophiles have lauded their balance and clarity. While its more expensive counterpart, the SR-80X, leans into the mids and treble at the expense of the bass, this set is much more well-rounded, offering a full sound that still captures an impressive amount of detail. Just be aware that, though many listeners love this quality about the SR-60X, others find them to be too bright, so EQ might be necessary.

Since it uses an open-back design, it doesn’t block much sound from coming in or leaking out. If you hope to use them on a noisy commute, you may be better served with a closed-back pair of headphones, like the Audio-Technica M40X. For listening in quieter environments, its open-back design allows the music room to breathe, presenting a better sense of space, and giving each layer within your music space to be heard.

There are lots of affordable options for headphones, but if you’re looking for something that ups the ante on sound quality and tuning, the Grado SR-60X is an excellent choice.

What to consider when shopping for the best headphones for audiophiles

Shopping for audiophile headphones can be confusing. Marketing is riddled with confusing terms and in-house names for different technologies. Even reading reviews can be difficult because we all hear sound a little differently. On top of that, an audiophile doesn’t just want to ride the sound wave but to master it. And because an audiophile is looking for a personal experience, it’s important to know what your truest inner (ear) desires are before going down the path to picking your near-perfect headphones. Here are the most important things to consider when choosing the best pair for you.

Size, fit, and weight

Headphones come in three different styles: on-ear, in-ear, and over-ear. Over-ear headphones seal around your entire earlobe (or try to) and are the most common audiophile favorites. In-ear headphones, sometimes called in-ear monitors, in-ears, or IEMs, are wired earbuds. They come in different shapes and sizes but can often offer exceptional detail at lower prices than larger headphones. On-ear cans sit directly on the ear lobe and are smaller and more portable than over-ears.

Audiophile headphones tend to be large. Portability is less of a concern because their core focus is on delivering the best sound quality. A headphone’s size directly relates to its fit and sound quality. Massive over-ear headphones may offer a larger and more spacious sound, but they’re often heavier and need to be designed properly to avoid causing discomfort.

Many headphones, like the HIFIMAN Arya Organic, pull this off well, but it’s important to read reviews to see how other people have found the weight and fit and compare that to your own preferences. Headphones come in many different styles, and one size does not fit all. They come in three basic varieties: on-ear (supra-aural), over-the-ear (circumaural), and in-ear, with many variations within each of these categories. Some headphones are very large, trading sleekness for larger earcups and a more spacious sound. Others are low profile and won’t attract unwanted attention on your commute.

Open- or closed-back

Headphones are either “open” or “closed.” This refers to the outer portion of the earcup and whether or not it lets air pass through. Headphones that do, usually with a metal grille, are called open-back. Those that don’t are closed-back.

Many of the best audiophile headphones use an open-back design. This is because their ability to air to move freely around the driver often results in a wider and more natural sound. Their downside is that they’re not very isolating and allow others to hear what you’re listening to.

Closed-back headphones trade spaciousness for isolation. If you need to block out the world or simply don’t want to bother people nearby with the sound of what you’re listening to, closed-back headphones are the better bet.

Driver type

A headphone’s driver, or transducer, is the core component that produces sound and has a major impact on the balanced and clear they will sound. There are many different types of drivers, but the two most common in full-sized headphones are dynamic and planar magnetic.

Dynamic drivers are the most typical and can be found in headphones at every price. They’re made in a conical shape and use large magnets to drive their movement. While they can be great for all frequencies, they’re known for their cohesive sound and impactful bass.

Planar-magnetic drivers, usually called “planars,” are large and flat. The diaphragm is traced with conductive filament. To produce movement when power is applied, a large row of powerful magnets on one or both sides of the driver. This design allows them to offer a wide frequency responsive with vanishingly low levels of distortion. The downside is that headphones that use these drivers are often bigger and heavier than their dynamic counterparts.

In-ear monitors (IEMs) use tiny versions of these drivers, as well as several others. The most common are Balanced Armatures. These small, boxy drivers are great at presenting crisp detail. They can also be found in hearing aids for this reason. Electrostatic drivers are another driver type that excels at ultra-high frequencies and adds a sense of air and space to music. Bone conduction drivers and piezo drivers are also found, but they’re less common.

Sound signature

The terms sound signature, frequency response, and tone all reference how a pair of headphones sounds. If you have ever used an equalizer on a pair of headphones or speakers, you have helped to craft their sound signature. More often than not, manufacturers obfuscate the nuances of their headphones’ sound, which is confounding. It’s common to read a product description only to find that the brand wants you to believe they’re good at everything. Some provide frequency response graphs that demonstrate the balance between the lows, mids, and highs, but even this isn’t a sure-fire bet, as the way the headphones fit on your ears can alter their sound.

In general, it’s important to look for the big idea and then dig into the nitty-gritty by reading user and critic reviews. If a headphone seems like it’s being sold on its bass, the manufacturer isn’t likely to tell you that the treble sounds like it’s underwater. Take that impression, or a recommendation you’ve been given, and read as many reviews as you can muster to get the most accurate picture of how those headphones are going to sound.

What to listen on

Some headphones require more power than others. If you try to plug the HIFIMAN HE-1000 into your Mac, there’s a good chance it will fall short. If you’re spending a lot on a pair of audiophile headphones, you should ensure you have enough power to hear all they have to offer.

To determine how much power your headphones need, we recommend using Headphones.com’s power calculator. You can choose your headphones from a list or, if it’s not present, you can plug in its specs and find out just how many milliwatts or volts RMS you need to run them sufficiently.

Your headphones will only sound as good as the source feeding them, so it’s also important to ensure that your source is able to deliver incredible sound quality itself. Do you need a DAC for audiophile headphones? Maybe not, but you will never regret having one. Consult our guide on the best DACs and the best digital audio players for some great suggestions at all price points. You don’t need to spend a fortune as long as you’re providing your headphones with enough power and a high-resolution signal. But, as DACs and amps are a whole other side to the audiophile hobby, just know that while performance does scale with the caliber of DAC you’re using, after you have a good source you’re happy with, upgrades tend to pale in comparison to buying a new pair of headphones.

FAQs

Q: Are planar-magnetic headphones better than dynamic driver headphones? Not always, and which is better is completely subjective. It’s true that planar magnetic headphones can offer wider frequency response ranges and added clarity, but which is better comes down to personal preference and how each is tuned. With that said, audiophile headphones often leverage planar magnetics for their enhanced clarity, but it’s not a hard and fast rule. Sennheiser, for example, only uses dynamic drivers and manufactures some of the best headphones available today. Q: Are audiophile headphones good for gaming? They can be! In fact, many audiophiles swear that they are. This is because they usually offer exceptional clarity and better balance than competing gaming headsets. You can hear more of what’s happening in your game. This is especially valuable in competitive shooters, where hearing your enemy before you can see them can make the difference between winning or losing a firefight. Open-back headphones are also nice because their imaging can render space and positioning naturally without relying on virtual surround sound algorithms. Even outside competitive games, a great pair of headphones can enhance your immersion and enjoyment. Q: Why are audiophile headphones so expensive? Audiophile headphones are expensive because they use higher-quality drivers and components throughout their construction. This usually results in a much higher caliber of sound. They’re also considered luxury products and address a market that is generally older and has expendable income. But not always. It’s also true that some headphones are expensive largely because they’re targeting audiophiles when their sound quality might only be average. Always read reviews before making a purchase.

Final thoughts on the best headphones for audiophiles

Armed with our best audiophile headphones recommendation in 2024, you have everything you need to level up your listening experience. Once you enjoy the best of what headphones have to offer, it can be hard to go back to anything less. So keep this list on hand in case of upgraditis.