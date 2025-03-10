Get a new Bluetooth speaker for less than $20 with this exclusive limited-time TREBLAB deal

You can save up to 43% on an ultra-portable speaker, and up to 30% on more powerful party speakers—but only through March and only with Popular Science.

By Tony Ware

Posted 3 Hours Ago

I don’t know about you, but I feel a few steps behind every time we spring forward. So, after I reset all the clocks and finally got outside to test the Urtopia Carbon Fold 1 e-bike, I needed some musical motivation to help me keep pace. However, I wasn’t into earbuds on such a beautiful, busy day on the bike path, so I strapped the TREBLAB HD-Go to the JAMES° Mehlville double-compartment carabiner on my belt loop and rolled out. You may not feel the same way I do about Daylight Savings Time, but if you’re pro savings like me, you’ll love the money you can save right now if you buy a TREBLAB party speaker using exclusive Popular Science coupon codes at Amazon. But hurry, these deep discounts—up to 43 percent off—are only good through the end of March.

TREBLAB HD-Go $19.93 w/ coupon code HDGO43OFF (was $34.97)

The newest, smallest TREBLAB speaker, the HD-Go is the size of a hefty bar of soap. At only 3.8 ounces, however, I didn’t even notice it hanging by my keys during a 20-mile bike ride. I was only out for a couple of hours, but I never worried about the HD-Go powering down thanks to its 16-hour battery life (I’m gonna run out of gas way before that). And while it was a sunny Sunday, there are plenty of cold, rainy days where I’ve thrown on a Pearl iZUMi jacket and attacked every ascent, so it’s good to know the speaker has an IPX7 waterproof rating if I wanted to take it with. As for the sound of this 7W speaker, it was clear and kicking, considering the driver size (you can always pair two if you want a bigger stereo soundstage). I could make out all the crisp melodies and cheesy hooks of Sandstorm, Better Off Alone, More and More, Got to Get It, and other Eurotrash “classics.” And my wife could really appreciate the relentlessly thumping Roxbury-level ridiculous of this playlist when it was her turn to draft.

Don’t like biking to Big Room trance? It’s just as easy to clip the HD-Go to a pack when trudging to the summit or just the quad. We’ve had good things to say about TREBLAB products in the past regarding value for the money, and this ultra-portable is no different.

