Amazon is clearing out its most popular Kindle eReaders with these early Prime Day deals

These are the lowest prices we have seen on Kindles across the board since the beginning of the year. That means money left over for books.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is getting colder and the world is full of terrible news, which makes right now a great time to buckle down for some serious reading. Doom scrolling is fun, but it can’t hold a candle to an evening spent powering through a 1,000+ page Brandon Sanderson fantasy epic. Amazon just announced some minor updates to its Kindle eReaders, but the current generation is on deep discount right now. These are seriously low prices, especially Paperwhite for $156. It hasn’t dropped below it’s usual $197 price since early spring.

Editor’s Picks

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Jade, 16GB, Fabric Cover + Power Adapter) $157 (was $217)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
This is the best Kindle for just about everyone.

Amazon
See It

This is the best kindle for the vast majority of readers. It offers sharp 300 ppi text, a warm-light option for nighttime reading, and water resistance for beach or bathtub use. You could even use it on a log flume ride at an amusement park as a hilarious bit. This Essentials bundle covers the basics—protective cover and charger—so you’re not nickel-and-dimed on accessories. Plus, it charges via USB-C, which is a huge upgrade if you’re still on an old model with MicroUSB. I use mine almost every day.

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Tungsten, 64GB, Premium Pen + Fabric Folio + Power Adapter) $345 (was $530)

amazon Scribe
The super-crisp screen allows you to take detailed notes or doodle.

Amazon
See It

The Kindle Scribe isn’t just for reading—its larger 10.2-inch display doubles as a note-taking surface. The bundled Premium Pen lets you underline, highlight, and erase directly on the page, making it especially useful for people who annotate books, edit documents, or manage PDFs. With 64GB of storage, it has more than enough room for a full digital library plus notebooks.

Kindle Kids (2024, ad-free, includes cover) $95 (was $130)

Amazon Kindle Kids with case
It’s rugged enough to withstand the rigors of small readers.

Amazon
See It

The Kids edition takes the distraction-free Kindle and layers in durability and parental controls. It ships without ads, comes with a cover in the box, and supports progress tracking and vocabulary tools. For families who want kids reading instead of gaming or scrolling, it’s a solid investment that feels more like a book than a screen.

Best Kindle Deals

Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Scribe

Kindle (base model) & Bundles

Kids Kindles

Kindle Colorsoft (color display)

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.