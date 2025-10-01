Amazon is clearing out its most popular Kindle eReaders with these early Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The weather is getting colder and the world is full of terrible news, which makes right now a great time to buckle down for some serious reading. Doom scrolling is fun, but it can’t hold a candle to an evening spent powering through a 1,000+ page Brandon Sanderson fantasy epic. Amazon just announced some minor updates to its Kindle eReaders, but the current generation is on deep discount right now. These are seriously low prices, especially Paperwhite for $156. It hasn’t dropped below it’s usual $197 price since early spring.

This is the best kindle for the vast majority of readers. It offers sharp 300 ppi text, a warm-light option for nighttime reading, and water resistance for beach or bathtub use. You could even use it on a log flume ride at an amusement park as a hilarious bit. This Essentials bundle covers the basics—protective cover and charger—so you’re not nickel-and-dimed on accessories. Plus, it charges via USB-C, which is a huge upgrade if you’re still on an old model with MicroUSB. I use mine almost every day.

The Kindle Scribe isn’t just for reading—its larger 10.2-inch display doubles as a note-taking surface. The bundled Premium Pen lets you underline, highlight, and erase directly on the page, making it especially useful for people who annotate books, edit documents, or manage PDFs. With 64GB of storage, it has more than enough room for a full digital library plus notebooks.

The Kids edition takes the distraction-free Kindle and layers in durability and parental controls. It ships without ads, comes with a cover in the box, and supports progress tracking and vocabulary tools. For families who want kids reading instead of gaming or scrolling, it’s a solid investment that feels more like a book than a screen.

