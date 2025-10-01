Amazon is clearing out its most popular Kindle eReaders with these early Prime Day deals

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The weather is getting colder and the world is full of terrible news, which makes right now a great time to buckle down for some serious reading. Doom scrolling is fun, but it can’t hold a candle to an evening spent powering through a 1,000+ page Brandon Sanderson fantasy epic. Amazon just announced some minor updates to its Kindle eReaders, but the current generation is on deep discount right now. These are seriously low prices, especially Paperwhite for $156. It hasn’t dropped below it’s usual $197 price since early spring.
Editor’s Picks
Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Jade, 16GB, Fabric Cover + Power Adapter) $157 (was $217)See It
This is the best kindle for the vast majority of readers. It offers sharp 300 ppi text, a warm-light option for nighttime reading, and water resistance for beach or bathtub use. You could even use it on a log flume ride at an amusement park as a hilarious bit. This Essentials bundle covers the basics—protective cover and charger—so you’re not nickel-and-dimed on accessories. Plus, it charges via USB-C, which is a huge upgrade if you’re still on an old model with MicroUSB. I use mine almost every day.
Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Tungsten, 64GB, Premium Pen + Fabric Folio + Power Adapter) $345 (was $530)See It
The Kindle Scribe isn’t just for reading—its larger 10.2-inch display doubles as a note-taking surface. The bundled Premium Pen lets you underline, highlight, and erase directly on the page, making it especially useful for people who annotate books, edit documents, or manage PDFs. With 64GB of storage, it has more than enough room for a full digital library plus notebooks.
Kindle Kids (2024, ad-free, includes cover) $95 (was $130)See It
The Kids edition takes the distraction-free Kindle and layers in durability and parental controls. It ships without ads, comes with a cover in the box, and supports progress tracking and vocabulary tools. For families who want kids reading instead of gaming or scrolling, it’s a solid investment that feels more like a book than a screen.
Best Kindle Deals
Kindle Paperwhite
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (Black, 32GB, Fabric Cover + Wireless Charging Dock) $192 (31% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (Jade, 32GB, Plant-Based Leather Cover + Wireless Charging Dock) $196 (29% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Essentials Bundle (Black, Premium Leather Cover “Ruby” + Wireless Charging Dock) $216 (29% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Jade, 16GB, Fabric Cover + Power Adapter) $157 (28% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (Jade, 16GB, Plant-Based Leather Cover + Power Adapter) $161 (28% off)
Kindle Scribe
- Amazon Kindle Scribe 10.2″ (64GB) $339 (24 percent off)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Metallic Jade, 64GB, Premium Pen + Plant-Based Leather Folio + Power Adapter) $372 (32% off)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Tungsten, 64GB, Premium Pen + Fabric Folio + Power Adapter) $345 (35% off)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Tungsten, Premium Leather Folio + Power Adapter) $385 (32% off)
- Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle (Tungsten, 32GB, Premium Pen + Leather Folio + Power Adapter) $360 (33% off)
Kindle (base model) & Bundles
Kids Kindles
- Kindle Kids (2024, ad-free, includes cover) $95 (27% off)
- Kindle Paperwhite Kids (7″ display, 16GB) $135 (25% off)
- Amazon Kids Entertainment Device Bundle (Kindle Paperwhite Kids + Echo Dot Kids) $227 (31% off)
Kindle Colorsoft (color display)
- Kindle Colorsoft Kids (16GB, newest model) $210 (22% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (Black reader + Raspberry cover + Power Adapter) $221 (29% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (Black reader + Jade fabric cover + Power Adapter) $222 (28% off)
- Kindle Colorsoft Essentials Bundle (Black reader + Ruby leather cover + Power Adapter) $241 (28% off)
More deals, reviews, and buying guides