We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Travel season will be here before you know it, so it’s time to, well, spring into action and clean out your old accessories. We highly recommend checking out our dedicated buyer’s guides to the best carry-ons, backpacks, and travel accessories, but we also understand the allure of a good deal. Traveling is expensive enough without the cost of upgrading that luggage set you’ve been carting around for decades. For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of the best luggage deals that we will update continuously to account for new sales. It doesn’t matter what type of luggage you’re looking for; you’ll find a piece that fits your needs and budget.

We’ve applied the same strict criteria to the discounted backpacks and luggage we recommend as we do when compiling all our “best of” articles, including their material, size, and style. Also, note that some luggage deals will require you to apply a digital coupon (typically a check box under the product’s price on the Amazon page), so make sure you don’t miss out on the deal by neglecting to check the box.

We’ve had the opportunity to use another piece of Travelpro’s hardside luggage during several international trips, and it’s held up well in the hands of baggage handlers whose job isn’t to treat it with lots of care. This experience gives us confident in the Maxlite Air, a 28-inch checked luggage with comparable specs to the one we’ve tested. Its shell is made out of a 100% polycarbonate material that’s rigid enough to provide ample protection but flexible enough to be handled easily. Its eight-wheel design should make it easier to navigate through airports and sidewalks, too. In our experience, Travelpro’s luggage wheels can even hold up to cobblestone streets.

This is the largest piece of the Maxlite Air set, which also features carry-ons, a smaller checked bag, and multi-piece set. At $212.49, this is among the priciest pieces of luggage we’re recommending, though its current $37 price reduction is very solid. Additionally, you should expect to keep the Maxlite Air for much longer than a typical piece of checked luggage, which makes it a better overall value in the long run. If you want to rely on a single piece of luggage to keep your belongings safe when you travel, don’t miss this deal.

The best checked luggage deals

The best carry-on luggage deals

The best backpack deals