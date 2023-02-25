We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you’re fed up with Bluetooth accessories running out of battery or having their connection flake out, stop what you’re doing, head over to the audiophile and mechanical keyboard community over at Drop, and roll with good deals on headphones and computer accessories. These reliable, must-have tech accessories are marked down by as much as $50, and Drop offers free domestic shipping on orders over $125. But act quickly, as this sale is only through Sunday, Feb. 26.

All the deals on offer are solid, but we’d like to highlight this $40 discount on the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX Headphones. Sennheiser is a lynchpin of the audiophile community (and of our best headphones roundup), and the venerable German company’s 600 series of headphones is legendary for those searching for clarity. Sennheiser has released multiple top-tier editions in the last couple years—such as the IE 900 in-ear monitors and the recent HD 660S2 over-ear headphones, which we’ll be covering shortly—but this collaboration with Drop offers excellent performance at under half the price.

The HD 6XX headphones are a version of Sennheisser’s well-regarded HD 650 flagship created in collaboration with Drop. There’s no loss in audio performance or significant driver differences compared to the “official” headphones offered directly by Sennheiser, which are renowned for their sumptuous midrange. The noticeable changes mostly come down to materials, accessories, and aesthetics, as the HD 6XXs come in a midnight blue colorway instead of gray.

Beyond that, you’re getting an excellent pair of over-ear open-back headphones. They will leak a lot of sound—this is one of the trademarks of open-back headphones—so many sure you’ve got an appropriately serene setting for when you’re ready to luxuriate in your listening session. And, as the HD 6XXs terminate in a standard 3.5mm connector, you’ll need a device with a compatible port (though Sennheiser includes an ⅛-inch to ¼-inch adapter in the box, so you can easily connect the headphones to any amp, DAC, DAP, etc.).

If you’re a technical audiophile, Drop includes a pair of charts noting the HD 6XX’s frequency response and harmonic distortion that you can reference. Our advice is to sit back, close your eyes, and rediscover the most subtle details of your favorite songs. If you’re making the leap from Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, the HD 6XXs will likely be a sonic revelation, and they’re a steal thanks to Drop’s current discount. And maybe pick up a new keyboard while you’re on Drop’s website, as you’ll want to send your friends emails about how amazing your new headphones are.

The other best Sennheiser x Massdrop headphone deals

The best Drop mechanical keyboard deals