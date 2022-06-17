Written By Eric Frederiksen Published Jun 17, 2022 8:00 AM

With so many people working from home, many of us are furnishing our offices on our own dime or with a small equipment budget from work, rather than requesting gear at the office. Ergonomics are just as important at home as they are in the office. Using a dual monitor stand, whether it’s something you put on your desk, a mounted monitor arm, or a bracket you mount on your wall, gives you the freedom to place your screens as you please for both maximum comfort and efficiency. There are many ways to optimize your two-monitor setup: The best dual monitor stands ensure you have maximum flexibility, regardless of your approach.

How we picked the best dual monitor stands

To make our selections, I paired my own personal testing and experience with professional reviews and consumer feedback on Amazon. Our favorite monitor arms and monitor stands for dual-display setups provide a wide range of use-cases, installation types, and prices. We also kept brand credibility in mind: Among monitor arm manufacturers, there are a handful of respected companies, and a very large number of lesser-known brands that offer often cheap prices, but without the reputation or warranty to back them up.

Things to consider before buying one of the best dual monitor stands

Even if you know exactly which dual monitor stand or arm to buy, it helps to know a bit about the basic mechanics involved. Different stands require varying amounts of installation at setup, and not every monitor can be mounted on a third-party stand. Understanding these basics will help you pick the right stand for your displays, and ensure that you’re ready to install your stand (or call someone who can.)

Why should I use a dual monitor stand?

There are lots of reasons to mount your monitors, ranging from purely cosmetic to enabling better ergonomics. The stands that come with PC monitors vary widely in construction quality, appearance, and features. Some stands take up tons of desk space without offering any additional utility. Others may not allow you to adjust them properly, forcing you to twist or crane your neck to look at them, which could lead to long-term strain. And some of them may just look ugly. When you buy a monitor for its great specs, which you should, it potentially opens the door for you to end up with a huge, ugly stand that gives you a sore neck. Luckily, most monitors give you the option to remove the actual display from its stand and mount them on a third-party stand.

A monitor stand, whether it sits on your desk, clamps on at edge of it, or bolts onto the wall behind it, can solve all of these issues at once, giving you the ability to place your monitor exactly where you want it, reclaiming your desk space for more useful tools, and swapping out what may be garish design for something more subtle and clean.

Stand, clamp, or wall-mount?

When moving to a dual monitor stand, you’ll need to choose between a conventional desktop form factor, a clamping desk-mounted design, or a wall-mounted one. Often, picking one versus another comes down to what kind of desk you have, how important it is to reclaim desk space, and the likelihood that you’ll need to move your setup.

If you have a flat desk with an edge or lip, we like clamping monitor stands that clamp to the rear edge of your desk. They’re sturdy, highly adjustable, and easy to install or remove without damaging the desk. (Some offer an option to drill a hole into your desk as an anchor, but it isn’t necessarily mandatory.)

That said, if you have a glass desk, an executive-style desk, or something with lots of cable guides built into the back, a clamp might not be a good fit. In most cases, there’s just no spot to install the clamp. With glass, it could literally shatter the desk. In those cases, a desktop stand makes more sense. Though you won’t get as much space back, a desktop with a dual monitor stand still consolidates two screens onto a single stand, reclaiming some desk real estate. Also, desktop stands are very sturdy, so it makes sense to use them for larger, heavier screens.

Finally, there’s the wall mount. Whether you choose to use a set of monitor arms or a bracket similar to what you’d use when mounting a TV, the wall mount is an extremely sturdy choice but requires serious installation. To install it, you’ll need to find a stud, drill some holes, and bolt your monitor stand to your wall. Once you install it, your monitor stand isn’t going anywhere, which means your desk setup isn’t going anywhere, either. That lack of flexibility makes it a very niche choice. You don’t want to have to spackle and repaint your walls every time you think your desk would look better over by the window.

Before you buy: Make sure all your monitors have VESA mounts

If you peek around the back of most computer monitors, you’ll notice that the stand for your display probably attaches via four screws in a square configuration. This is a standard configuration maintained by the Video Electronics Standards Association, commonly known as VESA, meant to make stands as close to universal as possible so users can buy new stands easily.

VESA mounts can come in many sizes, but most PC monitors fall into one of two options, 75mm x 75mm or 100mm x 100 mm. That makes everyone’s life easier: All of our picks support both of these sizes, as should most third-party monitor stands of any shape and size. That said, you should still double-check your monitors’ specs to see VESA mount sizes you’ll need before buying a dual monitor stand, if only to make sure that your monitor can be mounted at all. Some very cheap monitors (and a few very expensive ones) build their monitors permanently attached to their stands.

Double-check the weight of both of your displays

Monitors are heavy and expensive. Before mounting them, you should make sure that your stand can support their weight. Make sure that your monitors are within the stands’ specified weight limit–don’t risk going above or below whatever limits the manufacturer sets. Most monitor manufacturers include the weight for the displays both with and without stands on their product pages. You have a little bit of wiggle room on the size of the monitor, but consider the weight tolerances to be inviolable laws of nature in this case, or risk breaking hundreds or even thousands of dollars worth of monitors.

Best dual monitor stands of 2022: Reviews & Recommendations

So you have two monitors and you want to put them up on a single adjustable stand. Now that you know the basics of what to look for, we have a few recommendations for the best dual monitor stands, including desk-mounted, wall-mounted, and freestanding options. No matter your home office or PC gaming setup, there should be a decent option for you among these picks.

Best desk-mounted dual monitor arm: Fully Jarvis Dual Monitor Arm

Why it made the cut: The Fully Jarvis is a slick desk mount that balances great build quality and the price that comes with it.

Specs

Mount type: Desk

Desk Compatible VESA mount sizes: 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm

75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm Adjustment mechanism: Gas-spring mount/free moving

Gas-spring mount/free moving Weight range: 2.2-19.8 lbs

2.2-19.8 lbs Display size range: 13-32 inches

13-32 inches Available colors: Black/white/silver

Pros

Superior build quality

Plenty of ergonomic options

Easy to install

Lots of color options

Cons

Expensive

When you think of monitor mounts, free-moving gas-spring arms are typically what come to mind. They offer smooth action that gives you the ability to easily move your screens with precision. Though it costs more than many other brands, Fully’s Jarvis dual monitor arm has a higher quality that justifies the price. Plus it comes with a 15-year warranty, so you know the company stands behind its product. Though it isn’t flashy, it won’t call attention to itself and features a detachable VESA plate for easy mounting. The Full Jarvis doesn’t do anything flashy. It just does the basics very well.

Best wall-mounted dual monitor arm: Mountup Dual Monitor Wall Mount

Why it made the cut: The Mountup Dual Monitor Wall Mount looks sharp, and strikes a balance between price and features.

Specs

Mount type: Wall mount

Wall mount Compatible VESA mount sizes: 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm

75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm Adjustment mechanism: Gas-spring arms/free moving

Gas-spring arms/free moving Weight range: 3.3 – 17.6 lbs

3.3 – 17.6 lbs Display size range: Up to 32-inch

Up to 32-inch Available colors: Chrome/Black

Pros

Great price

Very adjustable

Detachable VESA plates

Cons

Requires tools to install

Requires brick, concrete, or wood anchor

If you’re ready to commit to a specific home, spot, and desk setup, you can save a lot of money on a really great dual monitor arm with the Mountup Dual Monitor Wall Mount. It looks sharp, carries a lot of weight, and costs less than half as much as our desk-mounted pick. That said, this is a heavy dual monitor arm. Not only do you need to attach it to the wall, the manufacturer specifically calls for you to anchor it on a brick, concrete, or wooden stud. Drywall alone may not hold it up. That’s a huge limitation, but if you have the right setup, this is arguably the most stable way to mount your monitors.

Best freestanding dual monitor stand: ErGear Dual Monitor Stand

Why it made the cut: If you don’t want to mount your monitors on arms, ErGear makes a more conventional dual monitor stand that’s sturdy and offers strong adjustability.

Specs

Mount type: Desktop stand

Desktop stand Compatible VESA mount sizes: 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm

75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm Adjustment mechanism: Pole-adjusted height/static arm

Pole-adjusted height/static arm Weight range: Up to 26.4 lbs

Up to 26.4 lbs Display size range: 17-32 inches

17-32 inches Available colors: Black

Pros

Inexpensive

Works on glass and executive-style desks

Zero “install”

High weight limit

Cons

Fewer placement/ergonomic options

Still takes up space on your desk

We often recommend desk-clamping or wall-mounted monitor arms for their great adjustability and their ability to free up desk space. However, not all of us can use those options: We can’t all drill holes in our walls, and some desks aren’t clamp-friendly. Whether your options are limited, or you simply don’t want to install anything, a desktop or “freestanding” monitor stand is the way to go.

ErGear’s Dual Monitor Stand features a static base column with adjustable spokes for both monitors. It is as adjustable as a dual monitor arm, but you can still adjust height, tilt, swivel, and rotation to get very good, ergonomically mind positioning. It’s all held down by a large, sturdy black glass base that has enough room under it to route some cables. While it doesn’t free up as much space as a desk-mounted stand, putting both of your monitors on a single stand still opens up your workstation quite a bit.

Best vertical dual monitor stand: Hemudu HT05B-002 Dual Monitor Stand

Why it made the cut: The Hemudu HT05B-002 allows you to set up a vertical stacking configuration without sacrificing stability.

Specs

Mount type: Desktop stand

Desktop stand Compatible VESA mount sizes: 50mm x 50mm, 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm

50mm x 50mm, 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm Adjustment mechanism: Static mount

Static mount Weight range: 44 lbs per arm

44 lbs per arm Display size range: 13-34 inches

13-34 inches Available colors: Black

Pros

Can handle very large and heavy displays

Has plenty of ergonomic options

Easy to move

Cons

Fewer adjustment options compared to free-moving arms

Still takes up desk space

Ergonomics are, ultimately, the core advantage of using a dual monitor arm. Putting your displays on a single, adjustable mount allows you to position your displays to reduce the number of neck movements you have to do in your daily work. No matter what you do, though, putting two widescreen displays right next to each other ensures that you will need to turn your head to focus on one screen or the other. If you are the kind of person who uses one display most of the time and only occasionally glances at screen number two, then a stacking monitor stand, which mounts the two monitors in a single column might be useful. Craning your neck to look up isn’t great, ergonomically speaking, but if you only look at that second monitor every once in a while, it may lead to a net reduction in strain.

If you want to set up a vertical stack, we recommend a desktop mount like the Hemudu HT05B-002, rather than a desk-mounted one. With a vertical setup, you’re putting a lot more stress on the stand arm, and a flat stand handles that extra weight better. The HT05B-002 can handle two 34-inch, 44 lb screens. It features removable VESA plates for easy installation as well. A wide base limits your desk real estate gains, but you can rest easily knowing that the stand will support your monitors’ weight(s). It’s a small consolation, but the feet under the base raise up enough to fit some of your other cabling underneath.

Best premium dual monitor arm: Ergotron HX Desk Dual Monitor Arm

Why it made the cut: If you’re willing to pay a premium for a reliable brand, the Ergotron HX is as sturdy as they come.

Specs

Mount type: Desk-mounted

Desk-mounted Compatible VESA mount sizes: 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm (More available with optional bracket adapter kit)

75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm (More available with optional bracket adapter kit) Adjustment mechanism: Gas-spring arms/free moving

Gas-spring arms/free moving Weight range: 35 lbs per arm

35 lbs per arm Display size range: Up to 32-inch

Up to 32-inch Available colors: White, Silver, Black

Pros

Killer looks

15-year warranty

A trusted name in ergonomics

Cons

Very expensive

It’s easy to find a monitor arm for under $100, but they’re almost always a gamble. You’re buying a relatively untested design from a brand with little to no reputation, which can be a risky proposition with a dual monitor stand that holds and protects two pieces of equipment that cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars. If you have a pair of very expensive displays, you may want to consider spending a similarly luxurious amount on your stand.

Ergotron is one of the oldest and most reliable names in the monitor stand game, and its HX dual monitor arm is a deluxe desk-mounted stand. It has some of the flourishes from our other top picks, including a 15-year warranty and detachable VESA mounts for easy mounting. It also features a unique handlebar beneath the screens that allows you to adjust both displays at once. Those things are all just gravy, though. In this case, you’re spending a lot of extra money on the peace of mind that comes with buying a trusted luxury brand.

Best budget dual monitor stand: Amazon Basics Dual Monitor Stand

Why it made the cut: The low price and a huge number of positive user reviews make this an easy pick as a budget arm.

Specs

Mount type: Desk

Desk Compatible VESA mount sizes: 75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm

75mm x 75mm, 100mm x 100mm Adjustment mechanism: Pole-adjusted height/static arm

Pole-adjusted height/static arm Weight range: 22 lbs per arm

22 lbs per arm Display size range: 13-27 inches

13-27 inches Available colors: Black

Pros

The price is right

A huge number of reviews on Amazon leave this stand at 4 stars

Desk mount gets the screens up off of your desk

Cons

Height adjustment is limited, involved

Finding the right dual monitor stand for as little money as possible is a dangerous game. As we’ve said, there are a lot of no-name brands out there, and not all of them can be trusted with holding up your displays. The Amazon Basics Dual Monitor Stand is one of the few genuinely inexpensive options from a well-known source.

Unsurprisingly, our budget pick offers limited functionality compared to our other picks. You have to adjust both monitors’ height together, raising or lowering the back bar that holds the two monitors up. Depending on your needs and preferences, you might love that it keeps your screens in alignment, or wish the mount offered more freedom. As long as you’re okay with that, though, this stand will let you adjust tilt, distance, and rotation without a hassle. It also has the extra luxury of offering detachable VESA plates for easier mounting, even at this low price.

FAQs

Q: Does a dual monitor arm save space? Desk- and wall-mounted monitor arms do double duty, clearing off desktop space and improving your PC setup’s ergonomics. With your monitor on a desk-mounted stand, you can remove the original stand from your desk, giving you back some desk space. You can leave that space open for a cleaner, more minimalist look, use it as a spot to store a laptop, or maybe take advantage of it as a home for some desktop speakers? The sky’s the limit. Q: How much weight can a dual monitor stand hold? The maximum weight your dual monitor stand can hold will vary from stand to stand. The mounts we’ve selected for this list max out at anywhere from 17.6 lbs to 44 lbs per monitor, influenced by the build material, the type of arm, and mounting style.



This is one of the most important things to check out before picking out an arm. Do not buy a stand unless you are sure it can support your monitors’ weight. Q: Can you use a monitor arm on a glass desk? You can use some dual monitor arms on a glass desk. Avoid using desk-mounted monitor stands, which apply a large amount of clamping force to your desk. A clamping monitor stand may very well crack or shatter the desk. So long as your desk can handle the weight of two monitors, a desktop monitor stand should work fine. If weight is also a concern, consider a wall-mounted stand.

Final thoughts on the best dual monitor stands

With so many options for mounting your monitors and such a wide range of prices, the best dual monitor stands are a very affordable and useful upgrade for anyone using two monitors. Whether you’re rocking one display in landscape mode and one in portrait mode, pairing an ultrawide monitor with a standard one, mounting to a desk or a wall, there are dynamic stands for every type of home setup.