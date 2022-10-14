We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Anker makes some of the most rock-solid charging accessories we’ve tested. For a limited time, you can save on power stations, chargers, power adapters, and power strips during its Fall Sale. The company is offering a blanket $20 discount on all orders over $100 when you use the promo code FALLSALE at checkout in addition to discounts on individual accessories.

While these discounts can’t be used simultaneously, it’s nice to know that you have options on how to save some money. We can stand by all of the items that are discounted during this sale, but the $25 discount on Anker’s 171 140W (watt) Charger stands out.

Anker 171 140W Charger $74.99 (Was $99.99) [Use Promo Code: WS24DI01QL]

The power adapter is about as large as the one that comes with Apple’s MacBook Pro, and it’s powerful enough to charge all of your gadgets—from a smartphone to a laptop—at its highest possible speed. The 717 only has one USB-C port, but that’s fine because this power adapter is best suited to replace a laptop charger. This is the perfect accessory to keep permanently packed in your travel bag, so you can’t accidentally leave your computer charger at home. If you need a little less power, you should seriously consider taking advantage of one of the deals below instead.

The best power adapter Anker Fall Sale deals:

The best power station deals:

The best solar panel deal:

Anker 625 100W Solar Panel $249.99 (was $329.99) [Use Promo Code: WSCPH8RWEI]

The best power bank Anker Fall Sale deals:

The best power strip deals: