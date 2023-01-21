We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Feeling squeezed by the day-to-day crush? Try a daily press. From apple to carrot to orange to tart cherry, fresh juice is a nourishing, natural pick-me-up you can add to any meal of the day. Some pulpy OJ with a mean corned beef hash at the local diner? Give me the biggest glass you have! And ditching your nightly glass of Cab Sav for sleep-promoting tart cherry juice? Just plain tasty and good for you! However, fresh-pressed juice can get pricey. Hurom’s slow juicers are up to 35% off through Jan. 29, saving you time and money on weekly runs to the food co-op or farmer’s market.

If you’re interested in green juice or celery juice after watching one health influencer rave about it on TikTok, one, be wary of any fad diet and make sure you’re also eating and, two, this Hurom Celery & Greens Horizontal Juicer was made just for that. Down to $324.35 from $499, this juicer works quietly to squish leafy greens and tough root vegetables into smooth, velvety liquid gold. It’s no one-trick pony either: you can use it on any fruit, vegetable, and even nuts to make juices, smoothies, and nut milk. This isn’t just a breakfast or snack machine; the juicer even minces garlic and makes noodles. Clean-up is easy regardless of what you choose to juice, thanks to the juicer’s automatic pulp ejection that leaves no residue inside. And an impact-resistant ABS plastic body and durable Ultem strainer and auger means it will last move after move.

If you’re nervous about making a mess (very valid), the H200 Easy Clean Slow Juicer—on sale for $454.35, $245 off its OG $699 price—has a built-in chamber that stores the juice after it’s squeezed. Simply press on the spout to dispense.

This juicer sale ends Jan. 29, so the first thing you should press on your renewed-you journey is “add to cart” and “checkout.” You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better deal, so act now.

Here are other on-sale juicers that have … the juice