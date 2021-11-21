Black Friday is well under way at almost every major retailer and Target is no exception. While the big red department store has some solid deals on electronics to compete with Amazon and Walmart, Target also has some more unusual deals for products that live outside the gadget realm. Target typically offers solid prices on things like home decor, beauty products, pet care, and pretty much anything else you might want to pick up on the cheap for your home.

The best Target Black Friday deals for 2021

The best Target Black Friday TV deals

RCA 70-inch 4K UHD smart TV $499 (Was $699)

TCL 65-inch Roku 4K UHD smart TV $499 (Was $719)

Samsung 65-inch smart 4K TV $569 (Was $649)

The best Target Black Friday headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II $199 (Was $299)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $99 (Was $169)

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling headphones $279 (Was $329)

Apple AirPods Pro $199 (Was $249)

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling True Wireless earbuds $199 (Was $279)

The best Target Black Friday Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet 32 GB $69 (Was $139)

Amazon Kindle 8 GB $49 (Was $89)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch tablet $119 (Was $149)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet 10.1-inch 32 GB $75 (Was $150)

The bet Target Black Friday smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch $119 (Was $179)

Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch $249 (Was $399)

The best Target Black Friday smart home deals

Amazon Echo 4th generation smart home hub $59 (Was $99)

The best Target laptop and computer deals

Seagate 2TB One Touch Slim Portable External Hard Drive $67 (Was $83)

HP 15.6-inch laptop with Intel Core i3 processor $429 (Was $539)

Acer Predator XB 27-inch Gaming Monitor $379 (Refurbished, was $531)

The best Target Black Friday streaming device deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming $25 (was $50)

Google Chromecast $20 (Was $30)

The best Target Black Friday camera deals

GoPro Hero9 Action Camera $349 (Was $399)

Amazon Blink Mini 1080p Wireless Security Camera 2-pack $39 (Was $65)

The best Target Black Friday kitchen and home deals

Instant Pot 6qt Crisp Combo 11-in-1 Pressure Cooker $99 (Was $149)

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer $59 (Was $99)

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System $139 (Was $179)

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine and Upright Shampooer $129 (Was $199)

Reclining Gaming Chair with Footrest $162 (Was $249)

Portable Compact Washing Machine $319 (Was $569)

The best Target Black Friday tool deals

Black & Decker LDX120C 20V MAX Lithium-Ion 3/8 in. Cordless Drill Driver Kit $64 (Was $99)

Stanley STMT74101 38-Piece Home Repair Tool Set $29 (Was $49)

