I’ve carried this Leatherman multitool every day for 5 years and it’s currently $50 for Cyber Monday

I first reviewed the Leatherman Free series multitools back in 2019 when they first debuted. The magnetic locking system is fascinating, but also really practical. Since then, I’ve been carrying a Leatherman Free P2 in my pocket just about every day. Right now, you can get one of these excellent tools for 30 percent off of its normal price as part of the Cyber Monday sale. It will last you way longer than one of those super-cheap multitools currently on clearance in big box stores.

I’ve been using the Leatherman Fre P2 for a couple weeks. Here it is in some plants. See It

I typically carry the P2 (which is also 30 percent off right now), but this is the P4, which offers an extra pair of serrated blades that I’m honest a little jealous. The rest of the tool kit includes pliers, scissors, flat and Philips screwdrivers, a file, a bottle opener, and more. the clever locking system keeps things tight and secure when not in use, but you can easily access any of the tools with just one hand. It comes with a removable clip as well as a nylon sheath so you can carry it however you want. I typically opt for the clip. This is a quintessential gift for a reason and you can save $50 if you grab one before this deal ends.