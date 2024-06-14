Save up to $70 on PuroAir HEPA Air Purifers at Amazon right now

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Warm weather is great, but those sunny days come at a cost for people with allergies. The same goes for people with shedding pets or old HVAC systems. An air purifiers can help pull all that nasty stuff out of the air and make everyone more comfortable. Right now, PuroAir home air purifiers are on-sale for up to $70 off

You don’t need a massive, elaborate air purifiers to get the job done in your home. This model is dead simple to set up and scrubs a space of more than 1,000 square feet. A built-in particle sensor automatically adjusts power so it works harder when it detects more particulate in the air. The HEPA filter pulls more than 99 percent of pollutants out of the air as its passes through. The device’s unassuming design is easy to sneak into just about any space, and it runs quietly so no need to worry about a loud, roaring fan just to keep your air squeaky clean. This is one of the simplest and most effective upgrades you can make to your living space, especially when it’s on-sale. Here are some more PuroAir options currently on-sale in case you have more square footage to filter.