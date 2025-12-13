These earbuds just won one of our top innovation awards and they’re on sale for a limited time

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

True wireless earbuds are a great gift to give because they’re a gift that keeps on giving, through commutes, workouts, Zoom calls, quiet nights in, etc. They’re small enough to be stocking stuffers and still a big upgrade to the daily routine. And Technics’ EAH-AZ100 earbuds are one of 2025’s biggest level-ups for audiophiles who bounce between laptop, phone, tablet, etc., thanks to triple-source multipoint and Bluetooth LE via Auracast. This kind of futureproofing is just one of the reasons these earbuds won a coveted Popular Science Best of What’s New award, and why we’d recommend them at full price. But we don’t have to do that if you act fast, because they’re at least $50 off for a limited time.

Technics EAH-AZ100 Wireless Stemless Earbuds — $245 (was $299) ON SALE NOW See It

If you’re shopping for pocket hi-fi, you’ve found it. Technics’ 10mm Free-Edge Magnetic Fluid Drivers use trickle-down tech from the reference-class $1K EAH-TZ700 wired in-ear monitors to keep cones centered, reducing distortion so the bass hits deep without fuzz and cymbals stay crisp. Adaptive noise cancellation seals the world off so you can enjoy that seductive clarity, and Bluetooth 5.3 with LDAC and Dolby Atmos (available from compatible devices/services) ensures you get the highest resolution and most immersive presentation. Add in the ability to pair with/hop between three devices and a battery that lets you listen for 10 hours, and you’ve got earbuds that sound great on paper and amazing in your ears, with different colorways at different discounts.

