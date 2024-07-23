Save hundreds, even thousands, on the best wireless hi-fi speakers from KEF

It’s BRAT summer. But here in the Popular Science multiverse, BRAT means Best Rated Audio Technology. And when it comes to our top recommendations for wireless powered speakers, we’re bumpin’ the LS50 Wireless II system seen below, which has never been cheaper thanks to the KEF Sounds of Summer sale. If you’ve been considering getting wrapped up in your playlists, not cords, it’s the best time to buy while KEF has its top connected speaker systems at discounted prices.

With wireless support up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio (and network file support up to 24-bit/384 kHz), the LS50 Wireless II bookshelf/standmount speakers give you access to unadulterated audio no matter your service or format(s) of choice. Inside each speaker (available in multiple colorways), custom amps deliver 280 watts of power to each woofer and 100 watts to each tweeter for big, clean, distortion-free sound at any volume. The LS50 Wireless II’s striking, copper-hued Uni-Q driver orients a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone to create a wide listening sweet spot that’s detailed and dynamic. We personally pair our powered speakers with the KC62 subwoofer, but that’s pricey ($1,499) and not on sale, so if you want something to deliver more musical bass and leave headroom in your main drivers for the melodies, check out the deals on Kube subwoofers below to delve into dynamic 24Hz depths.

Looking for a surprisingly expressive network speaker setup but have extremely limited space? Check out the minuscule but musical desk-friendly KEF LSX II LT Wireless HiFi Speakers – Pair, on sale for $899 (Was $999). Able to spare some floorspace and want speakers that can handle even the most complexly layered compositions with authenticity and authority? The top-tier KEF LS60 Wireless HiFi Speakers – Pair are on sale for $4,999 (Was $6,999)

Already got an AV receiver, or just prefer a more traditional two-channel setup? Check out the following deals on passive speakers and powered subwoofers, on sale through August 31.

The best KEF Sounds of Summer deals: