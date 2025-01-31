The best floorstanding speakers for 2025, according to experts

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The best floorstanding speakers are the showstoppers of any audio setup, delivering cinematic sound that doesn’t just fill your room—it fills your soul. Whether you’re diving into the immersive world of home theater or exploring the nuances of a perfectly mixed album, the right speakers can elevate your listening experience to new heights. But not all tall speakers elevate the soundstage equally. To help you cut through the noise, we’ve curated this ultimate guide to some of the best floor speakers. From slim models for compact spaces, there’s a perfect pair of tower speakers waiting for you in this roundup of the best floorstanding speakers for 2025.

How we chose the best floorstanding speakers

Selecting the best floorstanding speakers requires balancing key factors like sound performance, room compatibility, and long-term value. The audio-obsessed PopSci team explored dozens of options, focusing on brands with a strong legacy of acoustic excellence and evaluating models designed for a range of listening scenarios and preferences.

While we reviewed high-end audio in person when possible, we also leaned on peer experiences, expert opinions, and detailed technical data to ensure our recommendations hit all the right notes. Whether you’re after room-shaking bass, sleek designs, or versatile connectivity, our guide highlights standout floorstanding speakers that deliver exceptional performance and value.

The best floorstanding speakers: Reviews & Recommendations

Floorstanding speakers combine powerful audio performance with bold design, making them a centerpiece of your sound system. Below, you’ll find a diverse selection of floorstanding speakers, each chosen for its ability to deliver exceptional audio in its own unique way.

Best overall design: Polk Legend L800

Why it made the cut: The Legend L800 redefines stereo with its patented SDA technology, delivering a spacious, three-dimensional soundstage that will convince you that you’re seeing an album live from the front row.

Specs

Drivers: Two sets per speaker: two 1″ tweeters, two 5.25″ midrange, two 10″ woofers

Two sets per speaker: two 1″ tweeters, two 5.25″ midrange, two 10″ woofers Frequency response : 32 Hz – 38 kHz (-3dB)

: 32 Hz – 38 kHz (-3dB) Dimensions: 48.6” H x 17.99” W x 17.38” D

48.6” H x 17.99” W x 17.38” D Built-in subwoofers: No

No Price: $2,999 each

Pros

SDA technology creates an astonishingly lifelike stereo image

Flagship driver technologies deliver natural, balanced sound

Braced cabinet minimizes resonances

Cons

Bulky footprint

Polk’s flagship Legend L800 floorstanding speaker re-introduces an inventive approach to stereo sound developed by Matthew Polk in the 1980s. At the heart of its design is Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology, which uses a second driver array alongside the traditional drivers to eliminate interaural crosstalk—the distortion that blurs stereo imaging in traditional speakers.

In a nutshell, SDA drivers produce a signal that’s out of phase with the interaural crosstalk signal coming from the opposite channel. When these signals arrive at your ear at the same time, they cancel each other out, leaving the true stereo signal. This produces an expansive soundstage that extends far beyond the physical placement of the speakers, immersing you in a breathtakingly lifelike audio experience. Whether you’re listening to an intimate jazz trio or the sweeping score of a blockbuster film, every sonic image is reproduced with uncanny accuracy.

The L800 pairs Polk’s Pinnacle Ring Radiator tweeter for crisp, high-frequency clarity with Turbine Cone midrange drivers for lifelike vocals and instruments. Dual 10-inch woofers deliver deep, tight bass that’s both powerful and controlled, and a unique port design uses diffusors and flares to smooth airflow for distortion-free low-end, even at high volumes. (The L800 can be fitted with Polk’s L900 Height Module for Dolby Atmos overhead effects.)

The L800 makes a statement with its formidable shape and premium woodgrain finish, available in Piano Black or Brown Walnut. Built with internal bracing for resonance-free sound, the L800 is as much a visual centerpiece as it is an acoustic powerhouse.

If you’re looking to bring the ultimate stereo or home theater experience into your living room, Polk Legend L800 produces stereo sound as it was meant to be heard—expansive, immersive, and astonishingly real.

Polk’s SDA technology is virtualized in some of the company’s soundbars, letting you experience a similar soundstage for a fraction of the cost of the L800. Check out the MagniFi Mini AX, which produces surprisingly wide sound in a unit measuring just a foot wide—and comes with a wireless sub.

Want to stick with two-channel but on a much tighter budget? The Polk Reserve Series features some of the Legend’s trickle-down tech, like the Pinnacle Ring Radiator tweeter and Turbine Cone midrange woofers, but priced starting around $549 each for the entry-level R500. Bassheads, though, might end up wanting more low-end. So, if you need more dynamic range but are not ready to add a subwoofer, step up to the 6.5-inch woofers of the R600 or the 8-inch woofers of the R700.

Best powered: KEF LS60 Wireless

Why it made the cut: The KEF LS60 Wireless redefines what a powered wireless speaker can achieve, offering true hi-fi performance with its cutting-edge Uni-Q driver technology, tri-amped precision, and seamless streaming capabilities—all in a sleek, minimalist design tailored for modern music enthusiasts.

Specs

Drivers: 5 per speaker (two 1″ tweeters, two 5.25″ midrange, two 10″ woofers)

5 per speaker (two 1″ tweeters, two 5.25″ midrange, two 10″ woofers) Frequency response : 31 Hz – 24 kHz

: 31 Hz – 24 kHz Dimensions: 48.6” H x 17.99” W x 17.38” D

48.6” H x 17.99” W x 17.38” D Built-in subwoofers: No

No Price: $4,999/pr.

Pros

Exceptional sound clarity with wide, immersive soundstage

Comprehensive streaming and connectivity options

Built-in tri-amped system with 1,400W of total power, just add outlets

Cons

Highest-resolution playback requires a wired connection

The KEF LS60 Wireless reimagines hi-fi performance in a sleek, connected speaker that’s as stylish as it is capable. Built to celebrate British brand KEF’s 60th anniversary in 2022, this tri-amped system is centered around the company’s Single Apparent Source technology: Four back-to-back 5.25-inch Uni-Core force-canceling woofers are arranged around KEF’s 12th-generation Uni-Q driver array, which positions the tweeter at the center of the midrange cone.

This waist-height configuration sits at a perfect seated listening position and delivers a cohesive soundstage where low, mid, and high frequencies appear to radiate seamlessly from a single point. In addition, its wide dispersion means more people can enjoy evocative imaging without having to be in one sweet spot (and there’s less futzing with toe-in, etc.). The speaker integrates KEF’s Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT)—an intricate, maze-like structure designed to absorb unwanted soundwaves coming from the rear of the tweeter—for clearer, more detailed highs.

With a wireless resolution of up to 24-bit/96kHz and support for higher-res playback (up to 24-bit/192kHz) via a wired connection, the LS60 Wireless accommodates serious audiophile listening. It runs on KEF’s W2 wireless platform, which offers an intuitive setup process and a range of features designed to enhance your listening experience, including basic and advanced EQ settings to optimize sound for your listening space. The system seamlessly supports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and popular streaming services like TIDAL and Spotify, plus AirPlay 2, Chromecast, and Roon for whole-home sound. (Pairing systems via AirPlay? We have a few pro tips for you.)

The KEF Connect app allows for seamless customization, letting you tailor the sound to your preferences and space with ease. Comprehensive connectivity options, include RCA, HDMI eARC, RJ-45, and optical and coaxial digital inputs and an RCA sub out. Connecting a turntable requires a phono preamp. (If you’re primarily interested in connecting a turntable, check out our guide to the best speakers for turntables.)

With its high-resolution audio capabilities, thoughtful design, and extensive streaming and connectivity options, the LS60 Wireless delivers a compelling mix of modern convenience and high-fidelity sound, bridging the gap between audiophile performance and all-in-one simplicity. The LS60 offers exceptional clarity and a wide, immersive soundstage; instead of flooding you with sheer volume, the multiple drivers establish a depth of field that lets you swim in the details. While its bass performance is exceptional for its shockingly slim profile, adding a subwoofer or two—particularly our favorite, the KEF KC62, which shares the Uni-Core design—supersizes low-end impact for bass-heavy music or home theater setups, while freeing even more headroom for fluid midrange.

It’s available in a spectrum of finishes, including black, gray, white, a very striking royal blue, and a luxurious Lotus Edition British Racing Green. For tighter spaces (and budgets), we’re partial to KEF’s LS50 Wireless II powered bookshelf ($1,999/pr), which we explore in detail in our guide to the best stereo speakers. Or, if you want to skip the need for an amp and needing to add a comma to the price, speakers such as the Fluance Ai81 Elite 2-way floorstanding towers offer both analog inputs and Bluetooth connectivity for $500 a pair.

Best value: Definitive Technology Dymension DM70

Why it made the cut: The DM70’s bipolar driver array creates an enveloping soundstage, while its built-in powered subwoofer and passive radiators produce deep, precise bass without the need for a separate sub.

Specs

Drivers: Bipolar array: Two 1” tweeters, four 5-1/4” mid/bass drivers

Bipolar array: Two 1” tweeters, four 5-1/4” mid/bass drivers Frequency response : 30 Hz – 23 kHz (-3dB)

: 30 Hz – 23 kHz (-3dB) Dimensions: 47.4” H x 11.3” W x 16” D

47.4” H x 11.3” W x 16” D Built-in subwoofers: 10” active woofer, two 10” passive radiators

10” active woofer, two 10” passive radiators Price: $1,199 ea.

Pros

Spacious, 3D sound from front and rear-firing drivers

Built-in subwoofer delivers powerful bass

Customizable sound profiles for varied listening preferences

Cons

Forward/rear focus toggle requires experimentation for optimal setup

Not ideal placed against a wall

The Definitive Technology Dymension DM70 might look like a minimalist monolith, but beneath its sleek, fabric-wrapped exterior lies a powerhouse of multidimensional acoustic engineering. This three-way tower features a bipolar array comprising dual 5.25-inch long-throw midrange drivers and 1-inch aluminum oxide dome tweeters, oriented back-to-back to face the speaker’s front and rear. The front array produces clear, focused sound while the rear-facing array enhances the sense of space, enveloping the room in energy for a listening experience that feels both expansive and natural, as if the performance is unfolding around you. (For a more direct experience, a rear-panel switch lets you bring down the rear driver output by half, or -6dB.)

The DM70 produces its integrated powered subwoofer, a 10-inch active driver supported by two passive radiators in a configuration Definitive calls 3XR™ Architecture, named for its ability to provide three times the sound-radiating surface area compared to standard subwoofer designs. Together, they bring depth and precision to the bass without the need for an external subwoofer—turning these towers into a near-complete 2.1 system. Whether it’s the subtle resonance of a bass guitar or the room-rocking rumble of an action scene, the DM70 anchors its sound with authority. Add to that Definitive Technology’s signature BDSS driver tech for seamless midrange clarity, and you have a speaker that’s as much about muscularity as it is musicality.

The DM70 proves that form and function can exist in perfect harmony, which is perfect for audiophiles who want cinematic sound in a refined design. While not cheap, it’s a low investment for such high output compared to something like our next pick. And if you crave even more soundstage, there’s the $1,599 DM80 with 12-inch subwoofers (conversely, the $959 DM60 features 8-inch drivers).

For Dolby Atmos overhead audio, add the DM90 height modules, sold separately.

Best bass: GoldenEar T66

Why it made the cut: This tech-rich tower reflects GoldenEar’s decades of expertise in high-performance audio, advancing its signature AMT tweeter and integrated subwoofer design to deliver remarkable clarity, impactful bass, and an immersive soundstage.

Specs

Drivers: One ribbon tweeter, two 4.5” mid/bass drivers

One ribbon tweeter, two 4.5” mid/bass drivers Frequency response : 29 Hz – 25 kHz (-6dB)

: 29 Hz – 25 kHz (-6dB) Dimensions: 48.8” H x 11.8” W x 14.75” D

48.8” H x 11.8” W x 14.75” D Built-in subwoofers: Two 5” x 9” quadratic subwoofers, two 8” x 12” passive radiators

Two 5” x 9” quadratic subwoofers, two 8” x 12” passive radiators Price: $3,600 ea.

Pros

Exceptional bass performance

Wide, immersive sound stage

Striking visual design

Cons

Requires two open outlets

Bass tuning can take some tweaking

The GoldenEar T66 embodies a legacy of innovation, building on the expertise of founders Sandy Gross and Don Givogue, who previously co-founded Definitive Technology. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of speaker design is evident in the T66, which refines GoldenEar’s iconic tower speaker concept with both advanced acoustics and elegant aesthetics.

At its core is a robust powered subwoofer section based around dual 5″ x 9″ front-firing quadratic subwoofers and acoustically coupled side-firing passive radiators, delivering deep, articulate, room-filling bass. The D’Appolito driver array—two midrange drivers with Multi-Vaned Phase Plug (MVPP) flanking GoldenEar’s High-Velocity Folded Ribbon AMT (Air Motion Transformer) tweeter—is engineered to produce breathtaking detail in an immersive soundstage that can remain cohesive, even off-axis. And it’s all protected by its distinctive curved metal grille.

You’ll want to ensure your listening position places your head in the line with the tweeter, however, as there is an audible drop-off in high-end energy if too low. Once you’ve settled in at the right height, however, you’ll be treated to astoundingly dynamic transients that dart effortlessly through a tight, textured sound field. Able to draft every contour from even the most corrugated mix, the T66 is an experience that’s uninhibited but not undisciplined.

Internally, a sophisticated crossover and premium AudioQuest wiring enhance clarity and minimize noise and distortion, ensuring every detail of your music or movie soundtrack comes through. (Two sets of binding posts give you the option to bi-wire the speaker if that’s your preference.) The racetrack subwoofers are driven by a beefy, DSP-controlled 500-watt amplifier inspired by the company’s SuperSub amp, and a level control lets you compensate for room gain.

Narrow in body but not output, the T66’s cabinet, available in high-gloss black ($6,900/pair) or the striking Santa Barbara Red splurge finish ($7,200/pair and possibly a special order), is designed to complement both sound and style, offering superior rigidity while minimizing resonance.

Acquired in late 2024 by PML Sound International—the parent company of Paradigm, Anthem, and MartinLogan—GoldenEar is part of a family capable of delivering refinement and rumble. Whether used in a two-channel hi-fi setup or as the foundation of a premium surround system, the T66 exemplifies GoldenEar’s dedication to delivering powerful, room-filling sound with elegance and precision, continuing the founders’ tradition of excellence in every sense.

Best for compact spaces: Bowers & Wilkins 704 S3

Why it made the cut: This slender floorstanding speaker combines premium Bowers & Wilkins technologies with a space-saving design, delivering clarity and impact that belies its size.

Specs

Drivers: One 1” tweeter, one 5” midrange, two 5” woofers

One 1” tweeter, one 5” midrange, two 5” woofers Frequency response : 48 Hz – 28 kHz (-3dB)

: 48 Hz – 28 kHz (-3dB) Dimensions: 36.4” H x 6.5” W x 10.4” D

36.4” H x 6.5” W x 10.4” D Built-in subwoofers: No

No Price: $1,999 ea.

Pros

Exceptional midrange clarity

Slim, elegant design fits smaller spaces

Precise, natural bass

Cons

If you’re an extreme basshead, this may not be for you

The Bowers & Wilkins 704 S3 takes a thoughtful approach to combining compact design with audiophile-grade performance. As the most compact floorstanding speaker in the 700 Series, it’s ideal for smaller rooms or setups where space is at a premium, yet it doesn’t shy away from delivering powerful, detailed sound.

Borrowing from the flagship 800 Series Diamond, the 704 S3 incorporates advanced technologies like the Decoupled Carbon Dome tweeter, which provides sparkling clarity and pinpoint imaging, and the Continuum cone midrange, which delivers nuanced and transparent reproduction of vocals and instruments. Dual Aerofoil bass drivers round things out with tight, punchy low-end, while the Flowport design minimizes distortion for smooth, extended bass.

The addition of Bowers & Wilkins’ Biomimetic Suspension—a feature first introduced in the company’s flagship models—marks a significant leap in midrange performance, reducing unwanted resonance for improved clarity. The revised cabinet design, with its curved front baffle, minimizes diffraction, allowing the speaker to acoustically “disappear” into the room.

The result is a speaker that combines high-end audio with refined aesthetics. For those looking to elevate their stereo or home theater setup with studio-quality sound and premium design, the 704 S3 strikes an impressive balance. Available in stunning white, black, and mocha finishes.

If you’re looking for signature Bowers sound in a smaller footprint, explore our review of the company’s small and mighty 705 S3 bookshelf. We were also huge fans of the curvy, compact Zeppelin all-in-one smart speaker, and even more so the updated Zeppelin Pro, which we think is an elegant addition to any space. (Listening on the go? We’ve explored B&W products from the Px8 wireless headphones to the new Abbey Road Studio Mode in Volvo EX90 EV SUVs.)

Best entry-level: JBL Stage 2 L280F

Why it made the cut: For newcomers to the world of discrete components, JBL Stage 2 loudspeakers offer options that can help you assemble a voice-matched system quickly and affordably.

Specs

Drivers: One 1” anodized aluminum tweeter, two 8” polycellulose ribbed cone woofers

One 1” anodized aluminum tweeter, two 8” polycellulose ribbed cone woofers Frequency response : 33 Hz – 25 kHz (+-6dB)

: 33 Hz – 25 kHz (+-6dB) Dimensions: 43.8” H x 14.1” W x 16.5” D

43.8” H x 14.1” W x 16.5” D Built-in subwoofers: No

No Price: $599 ea.

Pros

Modern Insta-friendly aesthetic

Affordable

Dynamic, with wide dispersion

Voice-matched drivers, so you can add more Stage 2 speakers without coherence issues.

Cons

While a great foundation, some EQ may still be required depending on space/preference

Revealed at a premiere held in July 2024 at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, the new JBL Stage 2 speakers introduce easily integrated and optimized sound at approachable price points. Recognizing an emerging market of budding audio enthusiasts … the two-channel and home cinema curious … JBL launched its own soundbar alternative. Available in “Espresso” (wood) and “Latte” (white) enclosures, the flagship L280F floorstanders are rockin’ rectangles that can blend into the background of a Gen Z apartment. But they’ll take center stage once fed some signal.

The feature that immediately stands out is the 1-inch anodized aluminum dome tweeter of this 2.5-way tower is mounted in a next-generation HDI [High-Definition Imaging] Horn (trickle-down waveguide tech from the high-end custom installation Synthesis line). This ensures a wide stereo stage and sibilance-free intelligibility. That’s paired with two dual 8-inch polycellulose ribbed woofers and dual flared rear ports (so don’t back them up too close to the wall, but do remember to toe them in 40-60 degrees). Paper cones have a more natural tone, allowing for midrange/bass without breakup. It’s a high-output system that’s a balance between bright, airy, engaging, and low-end anchored. And with some EQ tweaks—which can be done manually or with the optimization built into JBL’s matching Modern Audio AV receiver line—you can achieve maximum linearity and clarity.

What’s particularly nice about JBL’s approach is they offer a budding audiophile access to the best budget hi-fi set-up, getting two of the L280F speakers for the price of one of our value pick above. This is a great soundstage starter kit. Later, you can scale up to a 5.1 multi-channel system if/when the urge takes hold—all without fear of tonal mismatch. The full Stage 2 line includes multiple towers with dedicated posts for adding height modules, as well as bookshelf/standmount, center channel, and subwoofer options.

Another contender in the expressive lower-mid-priced bracket is Klipsch speakers, which may have a reputation for rock ’n’ roll expression but offers wired speakers that do justice to not only loud and grinding styles but also to nearly any genre, such as soft choral music, intimate acoustic music, bass-heavy electronic music, and more. Something like the RP-8000F makes for a smart, well-rounded choice that pumps out powerful sound with balanced, full-frequency clarity and accuracy in a sleek and sturdy construction. This choice might come down to tuning and aesthetics rather than price, so audition options when you can.

What to consider when choosing the best floorstanding speakers

Choosing floorstanding speakers can feel overwhelming with so many factors to weigh, from sound quality and aesthetics to technical specifications. (New to the world of speaker technology? We’ll help you get up to speed on the basics.) Here, we focus on a few key essentials: room size, bass response, build quality, and of course, budget. By prioritizing these considerations, you can narrow down the options and find speakers that fit seamlessly into your space and provide outstanding audio tailored to your needs.

The size of your space

The size of your room is a critical factor in choosing floorstanding speakers. Larger rooms generally benefit from speakers with more powerful drivers and greater wattage, which can fill the space with dynamic sound. Smaller rooms, however, may experience distortion or muddiness if the speakers are too powerful for the space. Compact towers or models designed for near-field listening are better suited for cozier setups. Additionally, consider placement—ensure you have enough floor space and that the speakers can maintain adequate distance from walls for optimal sound performance.

How much bass?

If you love hip-hop or EDM, or you crave action-packed movies, big bass is probably your jam, so look for speakers with larger woofers and/or integrated subwoofers. Some models, such as the Definitive Technology DM70 and GoldenEar T66 profiled above, include features like passive radiators to enhance bass clarity. If you prefer a more balanced sound or have neighbors to consider, opt for speakers that offer controlled, precise bass rather than overwhelming power. You can always add a standalone subwoofer later if you crave extra depth.

Build quality and design

Floorstanding speakers are not just about sound—they’re a visual centerpiece in your room. Consider models with high-quality materials and finishes that complement your decor. Rigid enclosures minimize vibration for cleaner sound, while details like magnetic grilles or premium wood veneers can elevate aesthetic appeal. Consider durability if you have kids or pets.

Budget and value

Floorstanding speakers are an investment. With models available at a wide range of price points, it’s important to set a budget and stick to it. While more expensive speakers tend to come with higher-quality components and advanced technologies, there are plenty of midrange models that deliver exceptional value. Consider your long-term needs and whether additional features, like built-in amplification or room correction, justify a higher price.

FAQs

Q: Do I need an amplifier for floorstanding speakers? Most floorstanding speakers are passive, meaning they require an external amplifier or AV receiver to function. (The amplifier powers the speakers and processes the audio signal.) Be sure to match passive speakers with an amplifier that offers adequate wattage and impedance for optimal performance. If you’re using powered (or active) speakers, such as the KEF LS60 Wireless, above, the amplifier is built-in, so you can connect them directly to your audio source without additional equipment. Q: Do floorstanding speakers need spikes? Spikes, or spike feet, can improve the stability and performance of floorstanding speakers, especially on carpeted floors. They reduce points of contact between the speakers and floor, which isolates speaker vibrations, minimizing unwanted resonances and improving bass control and overall clarity. Spikes are generally the best solution for carpeted floors, because they ensure floor contact and speaker stability even with a high pile. While not mandatory, spikes or other isolation accessories (we’re partial to IsoAcoustics products) are a worthwhile investment if you’re looking to optimize sound quality, particularly in high-end audio setups. Q: How do you break in floorstanding speakers? The concept of speaker break-in divides audiophiles, with some viewing it as a myth, and others arguing it’s critical for optimal performance.



Here’s the deal: When you first start using new floorstanding speakers, components like the spider and surround (parts that allow the cone to move) may seem stiff. Playing music over time can help these parts loosen slightly, potentially improving bass response, tonal balance, and overall clarity. However, the difference is usually subtle, and some experts suggest the perceived improvement may be more about your ears adjusting to the sound than any physical changes in the speakers.



If you want to break in your speakers, simply play music—preferably something with a wide dynamic range and a mix of deep bass and crisp highs—at a moderate to slightly loud volume for about 20–40 hours, no special tracks or settings are required. The most important thing is to enjoy your speakers right out of the box—they’re designed to sound great from day one.

Final thoughts on the best floorstanding speakers for you

Great floorstanding speakers do more than play sound—they create experiences. With stunning clarity and cinematic bass in sleek designs, these systems turn every song, movie, or game into a moment to savor. Whether you crave deep, thunderous lows, crystal-clear detail, sleek design, or a perfect blend of all three, there’s a model here to meet your needs. So choose confidently, knowing you’re moving in speakers that will move you.