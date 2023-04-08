We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want to get wrapped up in your playlists, not cords, you need a pair of powered, connected speakers. And if you want the best powered, connected speakers, you need the LS50 Wireless II by British high-end hi-fi audio products designer KEF. With wireless support up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio (and network file support up to 24-bit/384 kHz), the LS50 Wireless II speakers give you access to unadulterated audio no matter your service or format(s) of choice. They’re our wireless stereo speakers of choice, one of my favorite bookshelf (or standmount) speakers—that’s my Mineral White pair below—and they’re currently being offered in a bundle with an excellent subwoofer for $500 off. Who says being an audiophile can’t be (mildly more) affordable?

The LS50 Wireless II’s striking, copper-hued Uni-Q driver orients a 1-inch vented aluminum-dome tweeter in the acoustic center of a 5¼-inch magnesium-aluminum alloy woofer cone to create a wide listening sweet spot that’s detailed and dynamic. Stream music directly over Bluetooth, WiFi, AirPlay 2, and Google Chromecast (among others), or integrate digital and analog via wired connections, including HDMI eARC, Ethernet, coaxial and optical inputs, and 3.5mm aux-ins. And to add sonic depth without needing a deep footprint or deep pockets, the KEF KC62 ultra-compact subwoofer is a sealed compartment with dual 6-inch woofers that can bring the euphoric high of 11 Hz lows. That means a big boom without taking up big space, using DSP for muscular musical bass to open up the headroom of those main drivers. Select them both and save.

Technically this highly resolving, engaging experience does involve one cable from the speakers to the sub. But you can do away with even that if you pick up a KEF KW1 Wireless Kit, which gives you more freedom to base your bass anywhere in the room.

If the LS50 Wireless II + KC62 setup is too indulgent, you can get a bundle with the smaller, desktop-friendly LSX II speakers and a KEF KUBE 8b subwoofer for $1,749.98 (a savings of $250). Or, if you have (or plan to get) an AV receiver and are looking at passive speakers, you can get a pair of KEF Q950 floorstanding towers and a KUBE 12b subwoofer for $2,799.98 (a savings of $350).

Looking for headphones and earbuds instead of speakers? You’re in luck, as multiple brands have spring savings events running. For example, beyerdynamic is offering discounts on its Amiron Wireless headphones, which go big on bliss with details-oriented Tesla drivers and high-resolution Bluetooth in plush earcups, as well as the FREE BYRD ANC earbuds, which pack excellent comfort and battery life alongside punchy personalized sound. And there are more options below but act fast—these deals can disappear faster than cherry blossoms after a rainstorm.

