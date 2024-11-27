Our favorite smartphone game controller is down to its lowest price ever for Black Friday

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphone gaming is fun, but with help from the Razer’s Kishi Ultimate, your device becomes a full-fledged portable console. The USB-C controller plugs directly into your device and offers an experience that’s indistinguishable from a proper, first-party video game console controller. We chose the Razer Kishi Ultimate as the best splurge pick in our guide to the best mobile game controllers, but it’s less expensive than ever thanks to an early Black Friday deal.

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science See It

The Kishi Ultimate actually lives up to its name as the ultimate gaming mobile controller because Razer cut made no compromises in its design. Its handles are incredibly comfortable to hold, the joysticks move with impeccable precision, and the buttons and triggers provide the right amount of tension. This game controller is compatible with both the iPhone (15 and later), Android phones, and iPad Minis (6th generation and later), and requires no additional software for setup. Razer includes spacers for specific devices to ensure a proper fit. You do have the option to install Razer’s Nexus mobile app for customization options and to use as a game launcher.

Once you use the Razer Kishi Ultimate, it’s hard to go back to using touch screen controllers, which are far less precise and require you to block part of your screen with fingers. The Kishi Ultimate is compatible with any game or app featuring controller support—which is more than you may think—including emulators and game streaming services. If you want to use your smartphone or tablet as a true mobile gaming system, this is the best tool for the job.

