We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

School is back in session, meaning a pair of noise-canceling headphones is beneficial for ultimate studying focus in the library or for finding some peace while the youngins play a little too ferociously with their Barbies. One of our favorite Bose earbuds—which are more low-profile compared to on-ear or over-ear headphones—are $50 off on Amazon.

Per our review, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II “hold the undisputed ANC championship belt.” That’s perfect for noisy commutes, social portions of the library that are a little too social, and moments where you just want to be engrossed in the fantasy world of your audiobook. A selection of exchangeable silicon ear tips (S, M, L) and stability bands help you avoid a loose fit for running after the bus. IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistance keeps your earbuds protected in case you get caught in the rain/take a run). And a battery life of six hours in the ‘buds plus three additional charges (24 hours) in the case means long flights are covered. 9mm dynamic drivers and Bluetooth 5.3 (supporting the SBC/AAC codecs) give you smooth tunes without forgoing all textured transitions.

In case a pair of cans is more your jam, Bose has those on sale, too. The QuietComfort II’s over-ear cousins, the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones, are down to $279 from $329. If you’re looking for something that looks a little more sleek with the same powerful ANC capabilities, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are on sale for $299, down from $379. We took this particular pair to a hardcore show and were able to make a phone call—yet another testament to the power of Bose’s ANC tech.

These deals are part of the company’s Bose Week promotion, so grab them before the week ends.

Here are more audio deals to tune in to: