The best Black Friday tool deals are already live and selling fast

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Few feelings are as frustrating as reaching the midpoint of a project and realizing you don’t have the right tool for the job. Ease that frustration by picking up everything you’ll need during these early Black Friday deals. All of the major tool companies have heavily discounted their gear, which means you can fully kit out your shed, garage, basement, or toolbox with all the essentials.

The best handheld tool deals

Handheld tools are the ones you’re most-likely to reach for when you’re around the house, and come in handy whether you own your home or rent. These early Black Friday deals on the staples you’ll use regularly really stand out.

A drill is the quintessential power tool, and DEWALT has marked this model down to its lowest price in several months. The drill can rotate up to 1,500 times per minute, has an ergonomic grip to make it easier to hold, and a built-in LED that’ll make it easier to use in dim places like attics. The drill is compact enough to hold single-handed without getting fatigued, which is a big plus. DEWALT has bundled its power drill with a battery, charger, and bag, so you’ll have everything you need to keep it topped up and ready for the job.

The best outdoor tool deals

The outside of your home is as important as the inside, but it’ll take larger, more powerful tools to make sure it continues to look its best. Whether you want to continuously clean your patio, take care of some dead tree branches, or need illumination to work through the night, we’ve found the best deals.

A pressure washer can help you remove years (or decades) of dirt and debris from your patio, driveway, and even the side of your house in a matter of minutes. Kärcher’s K1700 can spray over a gallon of water per minute, and has 2125 PSI (pounds per square) of pressure. Water will shoot out at such a powerful rate that caked-on grime will be blown away. The K1700 comes bundled with with three nozzles, which can be attached to a wand equipped with a hand trigger. A detergent tank in the base of this pressure washer allows you to load it with soap, which can be helpful if you’re cleaning a car. This is an electric-powered outdoor tool, and while it requires an outlet, the built-in power cord can be coiled up inside when it’s not in use. A pressure washer is the type of tool you need more than you know, so don’t skip this deal.

The best yard tool deals

If you care about keeping your lawn in tip-top shape, but feel like maintaining it takes too much time or energy, it’s time to invest in new yard tools. These tools will keep your grass tidy, and free from leaves. If your yard contains a pool that’s dirty, we’ve also recommended some automatic surface skimmers so you don’t have to do the work yourself.

Make mowing the lawn easier by taking advantage of this $126 discount on a battery-powered lawnmower from Greenworks. The mower is self-propelled, so you don’t have to exert energy pushing it, and Greenworks says it can cover almost an entire acre if you use both of the included batteries simultaneously. Greenworks says this lawn mower’s larger wheels can be used on any terrain, and rear-wheel drive makes it easier to push up hills. The big benefit of using an electric-powered lawn mower is that it’s significantly quieter than gas models, which is good for your ears and to help avoid annoying the neighbors. If you’re picking up your first lawn mower, or are done with gas-powered tools, don’t miss this deal.