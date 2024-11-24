This $239 DJI Mini 4K drone kit deal Black Friday deal will sell out before Thanksgiving

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The DJI Mini 4K drone is the best drone for most people and it’s cheaper than we have ever seen it right now at Amazon during this early Black Friday sale. We’ve seen deals similar to this on lesser models before and they have sold out, so don’t wait on this one if you want one. It has been selling for its full $449 price all summer and fall, so this is a pretty rare deal. Even other retailers currently have it for at least $20 more than Amazon during their Black Friday sales. Don’t sleep.
DJI Mini 4K drone $239 (was $299)
This isn’t a toy. It’s a full-fledged 4K-shooting drone that weighs less than 249 grams so you don’t have to register it with the FAA before its first flight. The high-end camera shoots UHD footage that’s super-stable thanks to a 3-axis DJI gimbal system keeping things steady. This kit includes a dedicated controller so you can fly with precision, even in the wind. Each battery provides roughly 30 minutes of flight time, but that varies with conditions.
DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo $359 (was $449)
This is the same drone setup, but the kit includes two extra batteries, a bulk battery charger, and a bag in which to carry everything. The extra batteries bump the total fly time up to around 90 minutes and charging multiple batteries without the bulk charger is a pain. The bag is also a nice touch.
More DJI Black Friday deals
- DJI Air 3 Fly More Combo with DJI RC 2, Drone with Camera 4K $1,239 (was $1,549)
- DJI Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphones $89 (was $139)
- DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station, 1024Wh LiFePO4 Battery $419 (was $699)
- DJI Power 500 Portable Power Station, 512Wh LFP (LiFePO4) Battery $360 (was $449)
- DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo, Waterproof Action Camera $209 (was $299)
- DJI Osmo Mobile SE, 3-Axis Phone Gimbal $69 (was $89)
- DJI Osmo Action 3 Outdoor Combo, Action Camera 4K with Chest & Backpack Strap Mount $199 (was $289)
