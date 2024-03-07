We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Sony’s over-ear noise-canceling headphones have been world-class for years, and it’s discounted its WH-1000XM4 model to $248, its lowest price this year. The headphone leverages AI to optimize its active noise cancellation performance, and its 30-hour battery life ensures it won’t conk out mid-flight if it’s charged. If that does happen, plugging it in to charge for 10 minutes will give you five hours of juice.

The 1000XM4s are Sony’s second-newest headphones, which support most of the same features as its latest pair, the 1000XM5. This headphone’s right ear cup is touch-sensitive, allowing you to control your music by tapping or holding your hand. When speaking, the headphones will automatically lower your music and switch from noise cancellation to an ambient sound mode, so you can hear yourself and the person you’re talking to. You can control the headphones hands-free using Amazon’s Alexa if you’d prefer to keep your hands in your pockets during cold weather, or if you’re listening to audio while carrying something. If you travel often or need a noise-canceling headphone upgrade to block out the noise in your home or office, don’t skip this deal.

