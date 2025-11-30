Amazon is blowing out Therabody massage guns and recovery gear for clearance prices on Cyber Monday

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If your 2025 goals include sleeping better, moving more, or simply not feeling like a pile of sore muscles, check out these Cyber Monday Therabody deals from Amazon. A whole lineup of Theragun percussion massager, SmartGoggles, JetBoots compression boots, TheraFace devices, and other high-tech recovery tools are marked down by as much as 50% off.

Below, we’ve broken down the best Therabody device deals by category so you can quickly jump to what you need: massage guns, face tools, sleep tech, heat/cold therapy, and more.

Editor’s picks: the standout Therabody deals to grab first



If you’ve been waiting for a “real” Theragun that doesn’t feel like a splurge, this is it. The TheraGun Prime (5th Gen) hits the sweet spot between power, quiet operation, and price. You get deep-tissue relief, multiple speed settings, and app-guided routines for about $120 off the usual cost. It’s a solid everyday massage gun for runners, lifters, and desk workers alike.

SmartGoggles (1st Gen) — $99.99 (was $199.99, 50% off)



The viral eye mask-meets-massage device is down to double digits. SmartGoggles (1st Gen) combine gentle eye and temple massage with heat and vibration to help you wind down, reduce eye strain from screens, and actually relax before bed.

TheraFace PRO – White — $299.99 (was $419.99, ~29% off)

Erase the effects of your Thanksgiving decisions. Therabody



This tool gets you several treatments in a single device. The TheraFace PRO – White combines percussive massage, microcurrent, LED light therapy, and more in one handle. If you’re curious about professional-style facial treatments at home, this discount knocks about $120 off the price of entry.

Theragun massage gun deals

Whether you’re battling DOMS from leg day or just trying to unkink your neck after eight hours at a laptop, a Theragun is the classic fix. This sale covers everything from entry-level models to pro-grade gear.

TheraFace devices: skincare plus tech

These devices stack multiple skincare and massage tools into one handle so your bathroom counter isn’t covered in gear.

TheraFace Depuffing Wand – White — $135.99 (was $169.99, ~20% off). Designed to help reduce morning puffiness and tension in your face and jaw.

— $135.99 (was $169.99, ~20% off). Designed to help reduce morning puffiness and tension in your face and jaw. TheraFace Depuffing Wand – Indigo — $135.99 (was $169.99, ~20% off). Same tech in an indigo colorway for a more distinctive look on your counter.

— $135.99 (was $169.99, ~20% off). Same tech in an indigo colorway for a more distinctive look on your counter. TheraFace PRO – White — $299.99 (was $419.99, ~29% off). The full-featured unit that adds microcurrent and LED therapy to the percussive massage head for more advanced routines.

SmartGoggles & sleep tech

If your “recovery” problem is less sore calves and more “I can’t shut my brain off at 1 a.m.,” these are worth a look.

SmartGoggles (2nd Gen) — $179.99 (was $219.99, ~18% off). Newer version with refined modes and fit for relaxation breaks and bedtime routines.

— $179.99 (was $219.99, ~18% off). Newer version with refined modes and fit for relaxation breaks and bedtime routines. SmartGoggles (1st Gen) — $99.99 (was $199.99, 50% off). Same core idea—heat, gentle massage, and vibration around your eyes—at half the usual price.

— $99.99 (was $199.99, 50% off). Same core idea—heat, gentle massage, and vibration around your eyes—at half the usual price. Therabody Sleep Mask — $89.99 (was $109.99, ~18% off). A weighted-style mask with smart features aimed at blocking light and helping you relax faster.

JetBoots wireless compression boots

If you’ve ever eyed the massive compression stations in pro locker rooms, this is the Therabody version you can use on your couch.

JetBoots Prime — $459.99 (was $549.99, ~16% off). Completely wireless compression boots—no awkward hoses. Great for runners, cyclists, or anyone logging lots of miles on their feet.

— $459.99 (was $549.99, ~16% off). Completely wireless compression boots—no awkward hoses. Great for runners, cyclists, or anyone logging lots of miles on their feet. JetBoots PRO Plus — $999.99 (was $1,149.99, ~13% off). Higher-end version with more modes and adjustability aimed at serious athletes and heavy recovery users.

RecoveryTherm heat & cold therapy

Targeted temperature therapy without constantly swapping ice packs or microwaving heat pads.

RecoveryTherm Cube — $129.99 (was $159.99, ~19% off). A compact, wearable unit that can deliver hot or cold therapy to specific areas like knees, elbows, or shoulders.

— $129.99 (was $159.99, ~19% off). A compact, wearable unit that can deliver hot or cold therapy to specific areas like knees, elbows, or shoulders. ThermBack LED – 4-in-1 Back Wrap — $269.99 (was $329.99, ~18% off). Built for your lower back with heat, vibration, and LED features—very tempting if your main “sport” is sitting at a desk all day.

RecoveryPulse compression sleeves

For days when your arms or calves feel like cement, these sleeves combine compression and vibration to keep things moving.

RecoveryPulse Arm — $119.99 (was $159.99, ~25% off). Helpful for people who stand all day, lift frequently, or type nonstop and need some focused recovery.

— $119.99 (was $159.99, ~25% off). Helpful for people who stand all day, lift frequently, or type nonstop and need some focused recovery. RecoveryPulse Calf — $119.99 (was $159.99, ~25% off). A more portable option than full-leg compression boots when you want easier everyday use.

Wave Series vibrating foam rollers

Think foam roller, but smarter—and less likely to be abandoned in the corner after two uses.

WaveRoller — $149.99 (was $179.99, ~17% off). A full-size vibrating roller for quads, hamstrings, and glutes.

— $149.99 (was $179.99, ~17% off). A full-size vibrating roller for quads, hamstrings, and glutes. WaveDuo — $99.99 (was $119.99, ~17% off). Peanut-style roller that hugs your spine or calves for more targeted work.

— $99.99 (was $119.99, ~17% off). Peanut-style roller that hugs your spine or calves for more targeted work. WaveSolo — $89.99 (was $99.99, ~10% off). A palm-sized vibrating ball that’s perfect for feet, glutes, and between-shoulder-blade knots.

TheraCup cupping and PowerDot TENS/NMES

If you’re ready to go beyond standard massage guns, these are the more “lab gadget” side of the Therabody lineup.

TheraCup — $149.99 (was $199.99, ~25% off). A modern spin on cupping with controlled suction and heat, so you’re not juggling glass cups and open flames.

— $149.99 (was $199.99, ~25% off). A modern spin on cupping with controlled suction and heat, so you’re not juggling glass cups and open flames. PowerDot 2.0 Uno — $189.99 (was $249.99, ~24% off). Uses electrical stimulation (TENS and NMES) to help manage soreness and keep muscles activated on one side of the body.

— $189.99 (was $249.99, ~24% off). Uses electrical stimulation (TENS and NMES) to help manage soreness and keep muscles activated on one side of the body. PowerDot 2.0 Duo — $299.99 (was $399.99, ~25% off). Same concept with dual pods so you can target both legs, both arms, or opposing muscle groups at the same time.

However you like to recover—quick percussive massage after a workout, eye masks that make screen-strained eyes feel human again, or a full-on compression-boot session while you scroll—we’re in a rare window where you can build a legitimately pro-level setup for a lot less than usual. Just don’t wait too long; Therabody discounts like these don’t tend to hang around.