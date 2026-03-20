Michael’s is blowing out art supplies for up to 60% off during this end-of-season clearance sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Michaels is running a sitewide art supply sale right now, and it’s one of the better ones we’ve seen from them in a while. Use code SPRING30 at checkout to take 30% off all regular-price purchases online — and on top of that, select paint items are part of a Buy 3 Get 2 Free deal (add five items to qualify). Whether you paint, draw, print, or just need to finally organize your studio, there’s something worth grabbing across all seven categories. We dug through the sale to surface the best deals on paint, drawing supplies, canvas, easels and desks, sketchbooks and paper, printmaking, and art storage.
Paint & painting supplies deals at Michaels
The paint section has some of the deepest cuts in the sale, especially if you paint in acrylics. Liquitex BASICS and Golden Heavy Body acrylics are both on sale, and the Buy 3 Get 2 Free promotion on select paints makes stocking up on individual tubes especially worthwhile. Watercolor and oil painters aren’t left out — Winsor & Newton sets are well-priced right now too.
Liquitex BASICS® Acrylic Paint, 8.5oz. — Buy 3, get 2 freeSee It
Liquitex BASICS is the go-to student-grade acrylic for a reason: it’s thick enough to hold brushstrokes, mixes reliably, and comes in a huge range of colors. The 8.5oz tube is the sweet spot for serious studio work — you’ll actually use it before it dries out. It’s currently on sale and also qualifies for the Buy 3 Get 2 Free deal, so painting in acrylics doesn’t get much cheaper than this.
Winsor & Newton™ Cotman Water Colours™ 20 Color Paint Set — $34.99See It
Winsor & Newton’s Cotman line is the standard recommendation for anyone getting into watercolor — it uses genuine pigments (not dyes), handles cleanly on wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry, and the 20-color set gives you a proper palette to work from without buying individual tubes. Apply code SPRING30 at checkout to knock 30% off the regular price.
Winsor & Newton™ Winton Oil Colour™ 20 Tubes Set — $44.99
A solid starter oil set from one of the most trusted paint brands. The Winton line is Winsor & Newton’s student range, but it’s a genuine linseed oil-based paint — not acrylic masquerading as oil. Twenty colors is plenty to start mixing. Use code SPRING30 to save 30%.
- Liquitex® Professional 2oz. Heavy Body Acrylic Paint — On Sale, from $11.99
- Golden® 2oz. Heavy Body Acrylic Paint — from $11.99
- 36 Color Acrylic Paint Value Pack by Artist’s Loft™ Necessities™ — $17.49
- Liquitex BASICS® Acrylic Color Set, 24 Count — $46.99
- Gamblin Artist Grade Oil Colors, 37mL — from $14.99
- Gamblin 1980 Oil Color, 37mL — from $8.49
- Gamblin 1980 Oil Colors Introductory Set — $64.99
- Winsor & Newton® 1.25oz. Winton Oil Colour™ Tube — from $5.99
- Daniel Smith Extra Fine™ Watercolor, 5mL — from $10.99
- 24 Half Pans Classic Watercolor Set by Artist’s Loft™ — $34.99
- Winsor & Newton® Cotman® Watercolors Sketchers’ Pocket Box — $29.49
- Kuretake GANSAI TAMBI™ 24 Color Watercolor Set — $44.99
- Acrylic Ready-Mixed Pouring Paint by Artist’s Loft™ — $17.99
- Super Value 50 Piece Brush Set by Artist’s Loft™ Necessities™ — $14.99
- Super Value 25 Piece Brush Set by Artist’s Loft™ Necessities™ — $6.99
- Taklon Synthetic Watercolor & Acrylic 10 Piece Brush Set by Artist’s Loft® — $14.99
- Brown Synthetic Flat & Round Brushes by Artist’s Loft® Necessities™ — $9.99
Drawing supplies deals at Michaels
The drawing section mixes high-end colored pencil sets with alcohol marker collections from Ohuhu, which have become one of the most popular value alternatives to Copic. If you’re into illustration, animation, or just adult coloring, the Ohuhu sets are particularly worth a look at their current sale prices. The Prismacolor colored pencil sets are also discounted, and they’re still the gold standard for blendable colored pencils.
Prismacolor® Premier® Soft Core Colored Pencil Set — On Sale, from $14.99See It
Prismacolor Premiers are the benchmark for artist-grade colored pencils — the thick, soft wax core blends beautifully and the pigment load is high enough that they actually look good on dark paper. Sets range from 12 to 150 colors and all are currently on sale. If you’ve been using student pencils and want to understand what the fuss is about, this is the time to find out.
Ohuhu® Oahu 128 Color Basic Alcohol Markers — $80.49See It
128 colors of alcohol-based, dual-tipped markers at this price is a genuinely good deal for illustrators and comics artists. Ohuhu has carved out a real reputation as a capable, refillable alternative to Copic — not identical, but dramatically more affordable and good enough for professional-looking results. The Oahu set covers a wide enough spectrum that you won’t feel limited.
- Ohuhu® Honolulu 24 Color Basic Alcohol Markers — $25.89 (on sale)
- Ohuhu® Honolulu 120 Color Basic Alcohol Markers — $90.99 (on sale)
- Ohuhu® Honolulu Series B 120 Color Basic Alcohol Markers — $90.99 (on sale)
- Ohuhu® Honolulu Series B 200 Color Basic Alcohol Markers — $131.24 (on sale)
- Staedtler® Duo Fiber-Tip Pens — $26.24 (on sale)
- Prismacolor® Premier® Soft Core Colored Pencil Set, 72ct. — On Sale
- Field Sketch Board by Artist’s Loft™ — $24.99
- Ohuhu® 160-Color Alcohol Marker Set, Chisel & Fine Tips — $99.99
Artist canvas deals at Michaels
Artist’s Loft canvases — Michaels’ house brand — are currently on sale across all three levels. If you go through a lot of canvas, now is the time to buy in bulk. The Level 3 heavy-duty gallery-wrapped canvas is the best of the bunch for serious work, and it’s available in a wide range of sizes, all discounted.
Level 3 Gallery Wrapped Heavy Duty Canvas by Artist's Loft® — On Sale, from $2.62See It
The Level 3 is Artist’s Loft’s premium tier: a heavier-duty cotton canvas with deeper bars and a tighter, more even weave than their budget options. It takes both acrylic and oil paint well and doesn’t need extra priming for most work. If you typically buy canvas by the multi-pack, doing it during this sale is smart — the per-canvas price drops significantly when you buy the larger sizes.
- Level 2 Gallery Wrapped Traditional Canvas by Artist’s Loft® — On Sale, from $3.49
- Level 1 Back Stapled Canvas by Artist’s Loft® — On Sale, from $1.15
- Canvas Panel Value Pack by Artist’s Loft® Necessities™ — $5.79–$22.49
- 10 Pack 8″ x 10″ Super Value Canvas by Artist’s Loft® — $12.99 ($1.30 each)
- 6 Pack Level 3 Gallery Wrapped Heavy Duty Canvas by Artist’s Loft® — from $66.58 (use code SPRING30)
- Canvas Panel Value Pack, 12 Pack by Artist’s Loft® Necessities™ — $5.79–$22.49 (use code SPRING30)
Art desk and easel deals at Michaels
If your current easel is a folding aluminum disaster from college or you’ve been painting on your kitchen table for two years, this sale has good options at every price point. The French sketchbox easel is a classic for a reason — it stores your supplies inside and folds down into a carrying case. The Artist’s Loft metal and glass table is more of a studio furniture buy.
55" French Sketchbox Wood Floor Easel by Artist's Loft™ — $99.99See It
The French sketchbox is a plein air staple — the easel holds a canvas upright while a built-in drawer stores your tubes, brushes, and palette. It folds into a suitcase-style carrying case, so you can actually take your whole studio setup outdoors. At $99.99 on sale, it’s a significant but legitimate upgrade from a basic folding easel, especially if you paint outside at all.
Metal & Glass Artist Table by Artist's Loft® — $99.99See It
A dedicated art table makes a real difference if you work at home — a glass top is easy to wipe clean after messy sessions and won’t warp from wet media. This one has a metal frame for stability and is a proper studio piece rather than a repurposed desk. Apply SPRING30 for 30% off at checkout.
- Adjustable Flat Surface Wood Table Easel by Artist’s Loft® — $19.99 (on sale)
- Deluxe Adjustable Box Table Easel by Artist’s Loft™ — $29.99 (on sale)
- Art Box Tabletop Easel by Artist’s Loft™ — $29.99 (on sale)
- 26.5″ Adjustable Height Easel & Display Stand by Artist’s Loft® — $29.99 (on sale)
- Compact Tabletop Easel by Artist’s Loft™ — use code SPRING30 for 30% off
- 54.5″ A-Frame Studio Wood Floor Easel by Artist’s Loft™ — use code SPRING30 for 30% off
Sketchbook and paper pad deals at Michaels
Strathmore and Canson — two of the most widely used paper brands in studios and art schools — are both on sale right now. If you work in watercolor, the Strathmore 400 series watercolor journal is a particularly strong deal. The Canson mix media books handle everything from graphite to light washes without buckling.
Strathmore® 400 Series Watercolor Hardbound Art Journal — On Sale, from $17.24See It
The Strathmore 400 watercolor journal uses cold-press 140lb paper in a hardbound format, which means you can paint directly in it without it warping or needing to tape down the corners. It’s the kind of sketchbook that travel watercolorists and urban sketchers actually carry around. Currently on sale in multiple sizes.
Strathmore® 400 Series Recycled Sketch Paper Pad — On Sale, from $5.99See It
The Strathmore 400 sketch pad is a studio workhorse — 60lb paper that takes pencil, charcoal, and marker without bleed-through, made from recycled materials. It’s available in sizes from 5.5″ x 8.5″ up to 18″ x 24″, and all are on sale right now. Good for studies, gesture drawing, or just keeping a daily practice going without feeling precious about what you put on the page.
- Canson® Artist Series Mix Media Book — On Sale, from $10.11
- Strathmore® 500 Series Mixed Media Art Journal — $20.99 (on sale)
- Lay Flat Spineless Hardcover Sketchbook by Artist’s Loft™ — On Sale, from $6.59
- Canson® Field Drawing Book — On Sale, from $18.74
- Canson® XL® Mix Media Pad — On Sale, from $7.49
- Canson® XL® Watercolor Pad — On Sale, from $9.74
- Strathmore® 300 Series Mixed Media Pad — On Sale, from $6.74
- Strathmore® 400 Series Wired Watercolor Paper Pad — On Sale, from $4.11
- Level 2 Watercolor Pad by Artist’s Loft™ — On Sale, from $3.74
- Arches® Cold-Pressed Watercolor Pad — from $27.49 (use code SPRING30)
- Saunders Waterford® 9″ x 12″ CP Surface Watercolor Paper Block — $42.74 (on sale)
Printmaking deals at Michaels
Block printing and screen printing supplies are a bit of a niche, but if you’re into it, Speedball dominates this section and nearly everything from them is currently on sale at Michaels. The starter kit is the right entry point — it has everything you need for a first block printing session. If you already know what you’re doing, the carving blocks and brayers are priced well individually too.
Speedball® Super Value Block Printing Starter Kit — $22.49See It
Block printing is one of those techniques that’s far more accessible than it looks — you need a carving block, a few gouges, some water-soluble ink, and a brayer, and this starter kit includes all of it. Speedball is the standard brand for entry-level printmaking, and at $22.49 on sale, this is a low-risk way to try a new medium. Good for making cards, fabric prints, or art prints.
Speedball® Speedy Carve™ Block — On Sale, from $6.39See It
Speedy Carve blocks are soft, rubber-like carving material that’s much easier to work with than traditional linoleum — your gouges glide through without requiring a lot of force, which means more control and fewer slips. They come in sizes from small stamps up to large 4″ x 6″ blocks for more detailed prints. All sizes are currently on sale.
- Speedball® Linoleum Block — On Sale, from $4.34
- Speedball® Water-Soluble Block Printing Ink — $6.96 (on sale)
- Speedball® Deluxe Soft Rubber Brayer — On Sale, from $19.86
- Speedball® Advanced All-in-One Screen Printing Kit — $139.99 (use code SPRING30 for 30% off)
Art storage and studio supply deals at Michaels
The studio supplies section is easy to overlook in a sale, but it’s worth checking if your setup is starting to feel chaotic. Portfolios for transporting work, paint spinners for keeping tubes accessible, and art tube cases for rolled canvases or prints are all available. The Artist’s Loft tote bag is a steal at its current price if you need something to carry supplies to a class or outdoor session.
Paint Storage Spinner by Craft Smart™ — $19.99See It
If your paint tubes currently live in a drawer or a pile, a rotating spinner makes a real difference for workflow — you can see every color at a glance and grab what you need without digging. This one holds standard-size tubes and bottles and sits on a desk or table. Apply SPRING30 to take 30% off at checkout.
- Black Tote Bag by Artist’s Loft™ — $4.19 (on sale)
- ITOYA® Art Profolio® — $14.99–$39.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Studio Portfolio by Artist’s Loft® — $49.99–$79.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Pro Portfolio by Artist’s Loft® — $49.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Plastic Telescopic Art Tube by Artist’s Loft® — $19.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Medium Storage Box by Artist’s Loft™ — $37.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Medium Metal Storage Box by Artist’s Loft™ — $64.99 (use code SPRING30)
- MDF Framed Cork Board by B2C® — $11.99–$22.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Paint Brush Organizer by Artist’s Loft™ — $5.49 (use code SPRING30)
- Black Artist Apron by Artist’s Loft™ — $12.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Zipper Pencil Pouch by Artist’s Loft™ — $11.99 (use code SPRING30)
- Plastic Drop Cloths, 2ct. by Artist’s Loft™ — $4.49 (use code SPRING30)
- Disposable Heavy-Duty Gloves, 100ct. by Craft Smart™ — $6.99 (use code SPRING30)
2025 PopSci Best of What’s New