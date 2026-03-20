Michael’s is blowing out art supplies for up to 60% off during this end-of-season clearance sale

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Michaels is running a sitewide art supply sale right now, and it’s one of the better ones we’ve seen from them in a while. Use code SPRING30 at checkout to take 30% off all regular-price purchases online — and on top of that, select paint items are part of a Buy 3 Get 2 Free deal (add five items to qualify). Whether you paint, draw, print, or just need to finally organize your studio, there’s something worth grabbing across all seven categories. We dug through the sale to surface the best deals on paint, drawing supplies, canvas, easels and desks, sketchbooks and paper, printmaking, and art storage.

Paint & painting supplies deals at Michaels

The paint section has some of the deepest cuts in the sale, especially if you paint in acrylics. Liquitex BASICS and Golden Heavy Body acrylics are both on sale, and the Buy 3 Get 2 Free promotion on select paints makes stocking up on individual tubes especially worthwhile. Watercolor and oil painters aren’t left out — Winsor & Newton sets are well-priced right now too.



Liquitex BASICS is the go-to student-grade acrylic for a reason: it’s thick enough to hold brushstrokes, mixes reliably, and comes in a huge range of colors. The 8.5oz tube is the sweet spot for serious studio work — you’ll actually use it before it dries out. It’s currently on sale and also qualifies for the Buy 3 Get 2 Free deal, so painting in acrylics doesn’t get much cheaper than this.



Winsor & Newton’s Cotman line is the standard recommendation for anyone getting into watercolor — it uses genuine pigments (not dyes), handles cleanly on wet-on-wet and wet-on-dry, and the 20-color set gives you a proper palette to work from without buying individual tubes. Apply code SPRING30 at checkout to knock 30% off the regular price.

Winsor & Newton™ Winton Oil Colour™ 20 Tubes Set — $44.99

A solid starter oil set from one of the most trusted paint brands. The Winton line is Winsor & Newton’s student range, but it’s a genuine linseed oil-based paint — not acrylic masquerading as oil. Twenty colors is plenty to start mixing. Use code SPRING30 to save 30%.

Drawing supplies deals at Michaels

The drawing section mixes high-end colored pencil sets with alcohol marker collections from Ohuhu, which have become one of the most popular value alternatives to Copic. If you’re into illustration, animation, or just adult coloring, the Ohuhu sets are particularly worth a look at their current sale prices. The Prismacolor colored pencil sets are also discounted, and they’re still the gold standard for blendable colored pencils.



Prismacolor Premiers are the benchmark for artist-grade colored pencils — the thick, soft wax core blends beautifully and the pigment load is high enough that they actually look good on dark paper. Sets range from 12 to 150 colors and all are currently on sale. If you’ve been using student pencils and want to understand what the fuss is about, this is the time to find out.



128 colors of alcohol-based, dual-tipped markers at this price is a genuinely good deal for illustrators and comics artists. Ohuhu has carved out a real reputation as a capable, refillable alternative to Copic — not identical, but dramatically more affordable and good enough for professional-looking results. The Oahu set covers a wide enough spectrum that you won’t feel limited.

Artist canvas deals at Michaels

Artist’s Loft canvases — Michaels’ house brand — are currently on sale across all three levels. If you go through a lot of canvas, now is the time to buy in bulk. The Level 3 heavy-duty gallery-wrapped canvas is the best of the bunch for serious work, and it’s available in a wide range of sizes, all discounted.



The Level 3 is Artist’s Loft’s premium tier: a heavier-duty cotton canvas with deeper bars and a tighter, more even weave than their budget options. It takes both acrylic and oil paint well and doesn’t need extra priming for most work. If you typically buy canvas by the multi-pack, doing it during this sale is smart — the per-canvas price drops significantly when you buy the larger sizes.

Art desk and easel deals at Michaels

If your current easel is a folding aluminum disaster from college or you’ve been painting on your kitchen table for two years, this sale has good options at every price point. The French sketchbox easel is a classic for a reason — it stores your supplies inside and folds down into a carrying case. The Artist’s Loft metal and glass table is more of a studio furniture buy.



The French sketchbox is a plein air staple — the easel holds a canvas upright while a built-in drawer stores your tubes, brushes, and palette. It folds into a suitcase-style carrying case, so you can actually take your whole studio setup outdoors. At $99.99 on sale, it’s a significant but legitimate upgrade from a basic folding easel, especially if you paint outside at all.



A dedicated art table makes a real difference if you work at home — a glass top is easy to wipe clean after messy sessions and won’t warp from wet media. This one has a metal frame for stability and is a proper studio piece rather than a repurposed desk. Apply SPRING30 for 30% off at checkout.

Sketchbook and paper pad deals at Michaels

Strathmore and Canson — two of the most widely used paper brands in studios and art schools — are both on sale right now. If you work in watercolor, the Strathmore 400 series watercolor journal is a particularly strong deal. The Canson mix media books handle everything from graphite to light washes without buckling.



The Strathmore 400 watercolor journal uses cold-press 140lb paper in a hardbound format, which means you can paint directly in it without it warping or needing to tape down the corners. It’s the kind of sketchbook that travel watercolorists and urban sketchers actually carry around. Currently on sale in multiple sizes.



The Strathmore 400 sketch pad is a studio workhorse — 60lb paper that takes pencil, charcoal, and marker without bleed-through, made from recycled materials. It’s available in sizes from 5.5″ x 8.5″ up to 18″ x 24″, and all are on sale right now. Good for studies, gesture drawing, or just keeping a daily practice going without feeling precious about what you put on the page.

Printmaking deals at Michaels

Block printing and screen printing supplies are a bit of a niche, but if you’re into it, Speedball dominates this section and nearly everything from them is currently on sale at Michaels. The starter kit is the right entry point — it has everything you need for a first block printing session. If you already know what you’re doing, the carving blocks and brayers are priced well individually too.



Block printing is one of those techniques that’s far more accessible than it looks — you need a carving block, a few gouges, some water-soluble ink, and a brayer, and this starter kit includes all of it. Speedball is the standard brand for entry-level printmaking, and at $22.49 on sale, this is a low-risk way to try a new medium. Good for making cards, fabric prints, or art prints.



Speedy Carve blocks are soft, rubber-like carving material that’s much easier to work with than traditional linoleum — your gouges glide through without requiring a lot of force, which means more control and fewer slips. They come in sizes from small stamps up to large 4″ x 6″ blocks for more detailed prints. All sizes are currently on sale.

Art storage and studio supply deals at Michaels

The studio supplies section is easy to overlook in a sale, but it’s worth checking if your setup is starting to feel chaotic. Portfolios for transporting work, paint spinners for keeping tubes accessible, and art tube cases for rolled canvases or prints are all available. The Artist’s Loft tote bag is a steal at its current price if you need something to carry supplies to a class or outdoor session.



If your paint tubes currently live in a drawer or a pile, a rotating spinner makes a real difference for workflow — you can see every color at a glance and grab what you need without digging. This one holds standard-size tubes and bottles and sits on a desk or table. Apply SPRING30 to take 30% off at checkout.