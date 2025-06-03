The best Father’s Day gifts for 2025, according to actual dads

There’s no such thing as a normal dad. We’re a weird bunch of people with a wide array of hobbies, talents, interests, and quirks. So while no guide can nail the perfect gift for every pop, us resident parents have put together a few dozen very solid options from practical to extravagant with everything in between. This year, don’t settle for a gift card and get the dad(s) in your life something good, or just good and indulgent.

Victorinox Venture Knife This is the knife you want when out in the woods. Victorinox See It

You’d be shocked to find out how versatile a solid fixed blade knife can be in the hands of someone who knows how to use it. This $75 Swiss bushcraft knife has a full-tang blade, which means the steel runs all the way from the tip to the back of the handle. That makes it extremely sturdy for high-impact tasks like splitting firewood. The sharp, 90-degree edge on the back of the blade is great for scraping against a stick to create tinder. Even the sheath pulls double duty—blow into the opening and holes at the other end create focused streams of air perfect for stoking a fledgling fire.

Kaleidescape Strato V Watch cinema-grade movies in your home thanks to high-resolution downloads and intuitive menus. Kaleidescape See It

If the dad in your life loves movies, the dad in your life will love Kaleidescape. It’s a lossless media ecosystem that does way more than stream films. This discrete box tucks away but allows you to download truly cinematic content: The studio “mezzanine” files—bit-for-bit copies of Ultra HD 4K movies at 60fps, complete with HDR10/Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos TrueHD/DTS:X audio. This is the kind of presentation worthy of a half-a-million-dollar home cinema, and you can bring it to the living room—in the form of the flagship $3,995 Strato V with a 960GD SSD or the $2,995 Strato E with half the storage. Paired with flagship TVs to lifestyle projectors, we could see fine details lost to macro-blocking and color-banding in lesser sources—and our middle-aged eyesight is sadly not what it was. As for our even more discerning ears, they will vouch for audio that is remarkably dynamic. Whether Dad is into “Sinners,” “Thunderbolts*,” “The Phoenician Scheme,” etc., he’ll look forward to each and every movie night (and so will you, if you’re invited).

Leatherman Signal A built-in emergency whistle makes this a potential lifesaver. Leatherman See It

This 4.5-inch device packs a total of 19 tools into one pocket-friendly package. Fully opened, it acts as a set of needle-nose pliers. Tucked into the handles, you’ll find common tools: a knife, saw, replaceable bit driver, box wrench, bottle opener, and an awl. This $140 model offers some survival-specific tools as well, including a ferro rod for starting fires and a safety whistle (hence the name, Signal). It comes in several color options, several of which offer Cerakote coating for extra toughness and a little pizzazz.

Technics SL-1300G Direct-Drive Turntable You’re so warm. Oh, the ritual. When I lay down your crooked arm. Spin, spin, spin the black circle. Technics See It

In 1994, I [Tony Ware] had a summer job working at a video store because I loved music. Don’t get me wrong, I also loved movies, but my primary objective, even more than hating on customers who were not kind and did not rewind, was to earn enough money to buy two Technics 1200MKII turntables so I could DJ house parties senior year. At the time, they ran $450 each—close to $900 today, which isn’t even a third of the $3,299.99 SL-1300G. But take it from me, the kind of dad who can appreciate this turntable isn’t using it to blend Poison Clan’s “Shake Whatcha’ Momma Gave Ya’” into Splack Pack’s “Scrub da Ground” anymore (though maybe he should). He’s appreciating how the high-torque ΔΣ-Drive motor control and reinforced plinth deliver vibration/noise damping and audiophile accuracy in an iconic form factor (minus the pitch slider and pop-up light). Just looking at it makes me feel young, even if now it’s just while listening to “Hey Nineteen” with some Cuervo Gold … though it might be smart to take it easy on the fine Colombian.

Ooni Koda 2 Pizza Oven Pizza just tastes better when cooked at 950 degrees. Ooni See It

This may be the perfect Father’s Day gift because he’ll love it, and it will probably result in you getting free pizza. This $499 propane-powered outdoor oven from one of our favorite patio appliance producers can reach a scorching 950 degrees. That high cooking temperature is part of the secret when it comes to perfect Neopolitan-style pies. The Koda 2 has enough internal space to cook a 14-inch pizza, which is the perfect size for the pre-made dough from the store, should your dad not want to make his own. It’s simple to start, thanks to the electric ignition, and it provides most of the benefits of a wood-fired oven with a far simpler learning curve.

Andover Audio SpinBase MAX 2 Speaker System Get low-proile, high-performance sound that fits underneath your turntable. Andover Sound See It

So Dad wants to dust off his vinyl, but there are still kids in the house, which means there is still kid stuff all over the house. Or maybe Dad wants to set up a listening station in his office. Whatever the reason, space might be tight when it comes to setting up speakers for turntables. The $549 SpinBase MAX 2 is the solution. This easily integrated platform is a six-speaker system and internally braced anti-feedback cabinet that isolates a turntable from vibrations while freeing every detail of an album through its built-in phono preamp, selectable 100Hz high-pass filter, and treble/bass EQ. Whether it’s kids or coworkers stomping around, Dad’s sound won’t suffer. The SpinBase MAX 2 even connects via Bluetooth, and there’s a headphone output for those guilty-pleasure playlists.

Smartwool Men’s Everyday Merino Boxer Briefs These underpants are worth the upgrade. Smartwool See It

It may seem weird to give your dad underpants for Father’s Day, but these may change his entire life. These high-end $48 skivvies rely on a blend of Merino wool and TENCEL Lyocell fabrics. The Merino is a natural fiber that manages moisture and controls odors. The TENCEL provides a soft feel and a cooling effect. The end result is a comfortable pair of boxer briefs that feel (and smell) as good at the end of the day as they did when you put them on. If those old ratty boxers and/or briefs are driving Dad (and/or Mom), well, nuts, look no further for the perfect gift.

Brisk-IT Zelos-450 Smart Grill This compact grill/smoker is perfect for small gatherings and huge flavor. Brisk-IT See It

Maybe your parents are empty-nesters or retirees. Maybe Dad lives a bachelor’s life. Well, even a small household can work up a big hunger. That’s where the $449 Brisk-IT Zelos-450 Wi-Fi-enabled Smart Grill comes in. This entry-level patio appliance offers 450 square inches of cooking space (hence the name), and features a pellet hopper with a 12-pound capability and excellent, even temperature regulation between 180 degrees and 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Read: It’s perfect for smoking a couple racks of St. Louis-style ribs. Or maybe two pork shoulders. Or 15 burgers. Brisket? Naturally—again, it’s in the name. If Dad has assembled IKEA furniture, putting the Zelos-450 together isn’t much more difficult, taking into consideration tight tolerances here and there. Then you just run it for a half-hour to burn off any manufacturing residue, so you can be cooking within a couple of hours of arrival, no BBQ Pitmaster degree required. Two smart probes are included, and the Vera app will help you customize recipes and receive instructions.

Yeti 6L Lunch Bag When you’re done with lunch, it can hold up to nine cans of…beverages. Yeti See It

The paper bag is a tried-and-true way to tote lunch back and forth to work, but Dad deserves an upgrade. This $80 6L bag has soft sides lined with Yeti’s Coldcell Flex insulation to keep food inside cold for up to a full day (and if there’s one thing Yeti knows, it’s insulation). The leak-resistant lining and magnetic flap closure prevent your lunch from escaping its insulated enclosure. A pair of extra pockets (one of which has a zippered closure) keeps utensils and condiments separate from your food during transport. The whole package is easy to clean, which will come as a relief after any unfortunate pudding cup incidents. While you’re at it, get him a Yeti Hondo Chair so he can sit in the yard and enjoy that snack while telling kids to get off his lawn.

Outlaw Audio RR 2160 Mk II Stereo Receiver With Art Deco styling and modern connectivity, this receiver proves two-channel hi-fi can still look and sound great. Outlaw Audio See It

Speakers can be family heirlooms. Like watches or musical instruments, each make and model is so distinct that a pair of speakers can evoke an emotion to match any mood—from wistful sentimentality to shocking moments of clarity. But they lose half their purpose and impact if just left on display. So, whether Dad has a pair that’s been handed down to him or a pair that will be bequeathed, quality two-channel playback needs quality amplification, which is where the Outlaw Audio RR 2160 Mk II Class AB receiver—capable of delivering 110W per channel into 8 ohms, 165W into 4 ohms—comes into the picture. A tasteful retro chassis meets modern routing—there are four pure analog inputs, Moving Magnet and Moving Coil phono preamps, multiple TOSLINK/COAX/USB-A ports running through Burr-Brown DACs, and Wi-Fi for streaming music. Plus, it offers analog bass management. In a hobby where it’s easy to stack discrete components and spend five racks just to get a basic setup, this $999 integrated receiver is a steal.

Huckberry Ford Toolbox The cold rolled steel makes it last forever. Huckberry See It

We love a complicated toolbox full of compartments and nifty features, but sometimes you want something simple and old school. This $115 basic box is made of 22-gauge cold-rolled steel from Bull Metal in Middletown, Connecticut. Blue powder coating provides a bold color and an extra layer of protection. The front of the box has a classic Ford logo and a riveted “Made in USA” badge. A single front-facing latch holds the box closed while a sturdy handle on top makes it easy to carry. Dad can fill it with tools or use it to hide all of those extra cables and power adapters everyone keeps telling him he should throw away.

Fluance Ri71 Powered Speakers These powered bookshelf speakers pack surprising punch, and plentiful connectivity for their size and price point. Fluance See It

If you’re the plug-and-play type, these amazing little powered bookshelf speakers from Canadian audio brand Fluance punch well above their price class. With ultra-detailed AMT (Air Motion Transformer) ribbon tweeters and woven glass fiber drivers working in tandem, they deliver crisp highs; warm mids; and tight, punchy lows for a full-bodied sound that’ll please even the pickiest of listeners—whether Dad’s queuing up Steely Dan on vinyl or streaming The National over Bluetooth. We got a chance to test these alongside Fluance’s excellent RT85N turntable while reviewing the best beginner turntables, and they sounded expansive, balanced, and a lot more refined than their $399 price tag would suggest. Bonus: HDMI ARC connectivity makes them a great TV upgrade, too, if you’re not (or maybe even if you are) the soundbar type.

Thermacell E65 Mosquito Repellent Create a 20-foot bug-free zone. Thermacell See It

Good dads give so much of themselves, but that doesn’t have to literally mean giving up their blood. This $40 compact, rechargeable device diffuses a nearly odorless cloud of proprietary mosquito repellent that creates a 20-foot bug-free zone. Each battery charge provides up to 6.5 hours of operation, while a single repellent cartridge is good for 36 hours of protection. This kit includes a charging dock that stays plugged in all the time, which drastically increases the chances the Thermacell will actually be charged when he wants to go sit on the back patio and listen to Skynyrd without pests.

Garmin Edge 1050 Cycling Computer You don’t have to train for a century to want this cycling computer. But if you train for a century, you need this cycling computer. Garmin See It

Here at PopSci, we love testing e-bikes. And while many of them are commuters, we’ve gotten more and more into gravel bikes over the last year. And getting more and more into gravel bikes means getting more and more into metrics. You start thinking about everything from your gear ratio to your heart rate. And even better than thinking about these things is seeing them. That’s where the $699 Garmin Edge 1050 cycling computer and its vivid 1000nit color display make themselves known. Paired with a bike like the Specialized Turbo Creo 2 (which we’ve been testing and loving), the Edge 1050 (plus compatible sensors) mounts everything you could want—cadence to climb, stamina insights to turn-by-turn directions, etc.—conveniently and securely in your sightline. And it’s got a speaker/on-device bell that’s deeply satisfying to ping at people who need to look up from their phones if they’re gonna walk on the trail. If Dad is a cyclist, this is the perfect cockpit upgrade.

Sandisk Extreme Pro with USB Portable SSD Declutter your dad’s laptop. SanDis See It

My dad shot a ton of videos when I was a kid using his giant VHS camcorder. Unfortunately, all those videos and most of my childhood photos were destroyed in a flood years ago. Don’t let the memories your father captured suffer a digital demise. This $199 pocket-sized drive stores up to 2TB of files. It transfers files at up to 2000MB/s via a USB-C connection. It boasts an IP65 rating, which means its forged aluminum chassis resists moisture and drops from up to 10 feet. If your dad isn’t that tech savvy, use it to set up an automatic backup for him and then look like a total hero next time something goes wrong and you can easily fix it.

ROLL Recovery SUPERPLUSH Classic Men's Shoes It’s no mean feat to soothe Dad’s aching feet. But these shoes can help. ROLL Recovery See It

The name doesn’t lie: SUPERPLUSH Classic slip-ons are indeed super plush. These recovery shoes aren’t flashy, but the recycled ocean plastics and algae-based foam feel awesome on tired feet. With a subtle rocker in each step, an 8mm heel-to-toe drop that eases Achilles strain, and a cradle-like footbed, they’re basically a recovery room wrapped in highly breathable AirYarn mesh. (And ROLL, maker of precision-engineered deep tissue massage tools, knows recovery.) Slip-on styling with pull tabs at the tongue and heel means no bending, no fuss. A generous toe box gives your digits room to decompress, stretch, and breathe without showing off your unpedicured paws. It’s a nice alternative for the dads who don’t want to show their feet off in recovery slides, sandals, or flip-flops. Available in dad-approved hues like Carbon/Marshmallow and Evergreen/Earth, these $110 shoes come in sizes 7–14 and wear like they’ve known your feet since Little League. Whether you’re sliding them on for school drop-off or post-pickleball beers, these shoes offer all-day soft serve for the soles … and souls? (And there are SUPERPLUSH women’s shoes, too. Mom deserves some relief, regardless of the holiday.)

Goodr Hooked on Onyx Sunglasses for Big Heads A few extra millimeters make a big difference. Goodr See It

Put on a pair of sunglasses that are too small, and you immediately look like Mr. Potato Head. Goodr specifically made its $35 Hooked on Onyx shades for people with large noggins. They’re only a few millimeters taller and wider than a typical pair of shades, but that makes all the difference in terms of comfort and appearance. The frame is coated with a grippy material to keep them in place, even if worn while working out. Plus, the polarized lenses offer UV400 protection block 100% of harmful UVA and UVB rays, which is much better than that pair of gas station shades your dad has been rocking for a decade.

ThermBack LED The ThermBack looks like a weight belt but is all about relieving, not applying, pressure. Therabody See It

Our lower backs hurt for any reason, every reason, no reason. From sitting too long, from standing too long; from lifting and from setting things down. Our backs hurt just thinking about why our backs might hurt. Chances are, your dad’s back hurts right now. Sure, you could get him an ungodly amount of Advil, or you could do something more gentle on his liver and get him this multi-therapy $329 wearable from Therabody (makers of the premium Theragun percussion massagers). Combining far infrared, LED, heat, and vibration, this adjustable championship belt of lower back relief increases blood flow to speed up recovery and boost mobility. Like all Therabody products, the ThermBack wrap pairs via Bluetooth with a smartphone app to let you run and customize various treatments—over or under clothing, even while you continue basic tasks. Once Dad uses the ThermBack LED, the only thing that will ache is his heart when he takes it off.

Superfeet All-Purpose Cushion Insoles Every shoe can use a little extra stability. Superfeet See It

People think dads love ugly, supportive shoes because of bad taste, but it’s not true. We just don’t want our feet and knees to hurt. Superfeet’s $35 All-Purpose Cushion insoles add much-needed support and padding to any pair of kicks, from a perfectly worn-in pair of dress shoes to a brand new pair of sneakers. Each insole stacks layers of foams with different densities to create a responsive connection between the foot and the shoe. They’re easy to put in any shoe, just make sure you order your pop the correct size option.

Nuance Audio Smart Glasses The kids think they’re getting away with something because you can’t hear them. These wearables help you keep an eye and ear on things. Nuance Audio See It

We all know that dad. He insists he can hear just fine, but the TV is at arena volume, and he keeps telling you not to mumble. Maybe he went to a lot of hardcore shows without earplugs when he was young. We’ve been there. We’ve all been there? And that’s how we got here. If the idea of real hearing aids feels like too much, and even earbuds aren’t his thing, consider the stealthier hearable: Nuance Audio Smart Glasses. These FDA-cleared, over-the-counter glasses tuck six directional microphones and two open-ear speakers into a stylish frame, delivering subtle, situational hearing support that’s fully customizable through a companion app. And yes, you can add prescription lenses to either of the two frame styles: Square or Panthos. In the app, users pick from four amplification presets based on common hearing loss patterns and then fine-tune volume, background noise reduction, and mic direction. Front-facing mics help one-on-one chats, while all-around is better for louder environments with many speakers. Finding the right combo takes a little experimenting, but more volume isn’t always better. It can create an echo chamber effect and a booming version of your own voice—at least until I found the “My Own Voice” feature that lets you dial down how much of yourself you hear. (You’ll want that off.) Be warned: The front mics also pick up deep sighs and pollen-induced sniffles. With six to eight hours of battery life, these $1,000 wearables are perfect for a few meetings or a night out—not necessarily all-day wear, but just right for the moments that matter. It’s a gift that says: “We love you. We love looking at your face, especially in those snazzy new frames. And also, we’re tired of yelling.” Available at Walmart Vision Center, as well as LensCrafters.