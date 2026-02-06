Sleep Number just dropped prices on pretty much all of its beds during this surprise early Presidents’ Day sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Improving your sleep is one of the quickest ways to make your life better. While there’s still a lot of research going on into what the perfect night of sleep really looks like, a bed upgrade will always help. Right now, Sleep Number has its Presidents’ Day sale up and rolling early, which means you can get big savings across the entire site. Grab one now and you’ll be sleeping like a toddler in no time.

The c4 is the simplest way into the ecosystem at a reasonable price. It’s thinner than the pricier lines, so you get less of that deep sink-in cushioning—but if you like a cleaner, more straightforward feel, this is the practical starting point.

The iLE is half-off half off in multiple sizes, which is rare territory for a mattress that’s basically designed to be endlessly configurable. If you’re upgrading from a normal foam or hybrid mattress and worry an air system will feel too bouncy, this is the line that’s trying hardest to feel like a mattress first—and a gadget second.

The Climate360 goes well beyond typical cooling foam. It’s an investment, even on sale, but it’s also one of the few sleep systems that’s trying to manage your bed’s microclimate instead of just hoping breathable fabric will save the day.

How Sleep Number’s mattress lines differ (without the brochure voice)

The simplest build and the lowest price. Thinner mattress, fewer comfort layers, still does the adjustable-firmness thing. Performance (p5, p6): More foam up top and more focus on pressure relief + cooling than the Classic line. The p6 is a step plusher/thicker than the p5.

More foam up top and more focus on pressure relief + cooling than the Classic line. The p6 is a step plusher/thicker than the p5. Innovation (i8, i10, iLE): This is where Sleep Number really leans into thicker comfort layers and a more “traditional mattress” feel. The i8 is cushy; the i10 is the cushiest; the iLE is the limited-edition value play that’s often priced like a flagship when it’s not on sale.

This is where Sleep Number really leans into thicker comfort layers and a more “traditional mattress” feel. The i8 is cushy; the i10 is the cushiest; the iLE is the limited-edition value play that’s often priced like a flagship when it’s not on sale. Memory foam (m7): It’s for people who want the slow, contouring foam hug, but also want adjustability.

It’s for people who want the slow, contouring foam hug, but also want adjustability. Climate (ClimateCool, Climate360): Active temperature control. ClimateCool is about cooling; Climate360 does cooling and warming (separately on each side) and is the top-of-the-heap system.

Size jargon you’ll see in the deals

Split King / Split California King: Two separate halves (think: two Twin XL-sized mattresses side-by-side). Great for couples who want truly independent adjustability—also means making the bed is slightly more of a lifestyle.

Two separate halves (think: two Twin XL-sized mattresses side-by-side). Great for couples who want truly independent adjustability—also means making the bed is slightly more of a lifestyle. FlexTop King / FlexTop California King: One mattress that’s split only at the head, so you can independently raise your heads without the full “crack down the middle” situation.

One mattress that’s split only at the head, so you can independently raise your heads without the full “crack down the middle” situation. Note: Sleep Number sells Split and FlexTop options only with compatible adjustable bases.

Sleep Number President’s Day mattress deals

Classic Series: c4

Performance Series: p5 and p6

If you want a more padded, pressure-relieving feel than the c4, this is the “middle class” of the lineup. The p5 is the entry point; the p6 adds thickness and typically feels a bit more substantial.

Innovation Series: i8, i10, and the iLE Limited Edition

This is the lineup for people who want their adjustable bed to feel less “air system” and more “plush, normal mattress”… until you remember you can still change the firmness. The trade-off is simple: more comfort layers generally means a softer, more cushioned feel—and a higher price.

Climate Collection: ClimateCool and Climate360

Think of these as “Sleep Number, but the bed also tries to manage temperature like it’s a thermostat.” ClimateCool is focused on active cooling. Climate360 adds warming too, and lets each side run its own program—useful if one of you is sweating and the other is asking for a blanket in July.

Memory Foam Series: m7

Only one m7 configuration showed a sale price during this pull, but the “regular price” wasn’t displayed on-page—so I’m listing it separately rather than inventing a discount.

Sleep Number m7 mattress (Split California King) $5,999 (regular price not shown on-page)

