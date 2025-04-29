Get a full-sized wooden swing set for $209 delivered during Wayfair’s extended Way Day sale

Make this summer a lot more fun with a sturdy wooden play set on sale during Wayfair's annual Way Day sale. The free shipping is a huge savings all on its own.

By Stan Horaczek

Published Apr 29, 2025 10:23 AM EDT

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

My kids are in high school and college now, so they’re not big on swingsets and jungle gyms. When they were small, though, they spent hours at a time on their wooden play set. Right now, Wayfair has a ton of serious deals as part of its extended Way Day sales event. That includes this Gorilla Playsets Basic Swing Set for just $209 including free delivery. It’s typically not cheap to get something this huge and heavy delivered, so that alone is worth the purchase.

There are a ton more Wayfair deals going on, so keep scrolling past the swing set for more of our top picks.

Gorilla Basic Swing Set — $209 $399

Gorilla swing set with kids swinging on it on sale at Amazon
This wooden swing set is easy to set up and will last until well past when your kids are too old for it.

Gorilla Playsets

This kit includes everything you need to construct a basic A-frame swing set with a total of three swings. You get the wood, the hardware, and the instructions. The wood itself consists of several long beams, which typically drive up the delivery price on an item like this. Wayfair is offering free shipping on everything for its Way Day sale, so you’re saving a decent chuck of cash there.

Don’t let the “basic” in the name of this product fool you. It comes with some upgrades you wouldn’t expect from a value-oriented model. The chains are coated so they won’t rust or pinch fingers. The whole package has a one-year warranty, but the wood is warrantied for 10 years. Plus, it’s easy to put together in just a few hours with some simple tools. Your kids will be stoked.

Sportspower Mountain View Metal Swing Set with Glide Ride, Saucer, Trampoline, and Lifetime Warranty — $348 (was $603)

A metal swingset with slide and trampoline on sale at Wayfair
Sure, they might hurt themselves, but they’ll have fun.

Wayf

If you want something more elaborate, this metal set adds a ton of extra playthings to the party. You get a trampoline, three swings, a basket-style swing, and a slide. It’s all tethered to a frame made of sturdy metal tubing. This one will take you a little longer to assemble (figure four hours for two people) and it takes up a full 19-feet of horizontal space. But, it’s built tough and offers tons of play options.

