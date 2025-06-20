Save 30% on flashlights, multitools, headlamps, and EDC essentials during Coast’s sitewide sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphones have usurped many of the gadgets and devices we used to carry and rely on. But, there are some things they can’t do. Coast makes practical gear, including flashlights, multitools, headlamps, and more. Right now, you can get 30 percent off of anything on the site if you use the code: FATHERSDAY30 during checkout. Yes, Father’s Day is over, but this sale goes through June 30th, so there’s still time.

Coast LED 140 Multi Tool $28 (was $40) You could always use 13 tools. Coast See It

A reliable multitool will come in handy way more than you expect. This model measures just 3.85 inches long and includes a total of 15 useful tools. The spring-loaded mechanism allows you to open the pliers with a one-handed motion and there’s even a built-in LED flashlight to help you see what you’re doing. It’s made of durable stainless steel and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. That’s a ridiculous deal for $28.

Coast USB-C Rechargeable Penlight $24.50 (was $35) Sometimes the iPhone flashlight just won’t cut it. Coast See It

Sometimes the smartphone flashlight just doesn’t provide the light you need. This super-compact penlight maxes out at 280 lumens, which is well beyond what a typical phone LED can put out. The rotating lens allows you to focus the beam depending on whether you want a concentrated spot or a wider glow. It’s dust-resistant and built rugged so it can take a beating in your pocket all day.

Coast Founder's Series Select™ Titanium knife $70 (was $99) Those tough packages don’t stand a chance. Coast See It

This is one of the sleekest pocket knives I have ever seen. It has a 2.85-inch set into a stonewashed titanium handle. It opens smoothly and quickly with a simple flipper tab and locks tightly so it won’t deploy in your pocket.

Coast EAL55R battery-powered lantern $49 (was $70) Take this portable light camping or keep it around for emergencies. Coast See It

This is an extremely versatile light to take camping or keep on-hand for emergencies. The built-in battery stores enough juice for up to 10 hours of operation depending on the settings and conditions. It can output up to 3,000 lumens of light and offers both solid and flashing modes to help signal for help.

