Save 30% on flashlights, multitools, headlamps, and EDC essentials during Coast’s sitewide sale

Coast makes practical tactical gear that's great for everyday carry. This coupon code gets you 30% off everything.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Smartphones have usurped many of the gadgets and devices we used to carry and rely on. But, there are some things they can’t do. Coast makes practical gear, including flashlights, multitools, headlamps, and more. Right now, you can get 30 percent off of anything on the site if you use the code: FATHERSDAY30 during checkout. Yes, Father’s Day is over, but this sale goes through June 30th, so there’s still time.

Coast LED 140 Multi Tool $28 (was $40)

Coast multitool on a plain background
You could always use 13 tools.

Coast

A reliable multitool will come in handy way more than you expect. This model measures just 3.85 inches long and includes a total of 15 useful tools. The spring-loaded mechanism allows you to open the pliers with a one-handed motion and there’s even a built-in LED flashlight to help you see what you’re doing. It’s made of durable stainless steel and comes with a limited lifetime warranty. That’s a ridiculous deal for $28.

Coast USB-C Rechargeable Penlight $24.50 (was $35)

Coast pen light flashlight.
Sometimes the iPhone flashlight just won’t cut it.

Coast

Sometimes the smartphone flashlight just doesn’t provide the light you need. This super-compact penlight maxes out at 280 lumens, which is well beyond what a typical phone LED can put out. The rotating lens allows you to focus the beam depending on whether you want a concentrated spot or a wider glow. It’s dust-resistant and built rugged so it can take a beating in your pocket all day.

Coast Founder's Series Select™ Titanium knife $70 (was $99)

Coast pocket knives on a plain background
Those tough packages don’t stand a chance.

Coast

This is one of the sleekest pocket knives I have ever seen. It has a 2.85-inch set into a stonewashed titanium handle. It opens smoothly and quickly with a simple flipper tab and locks tightly so it won’t deploy in your pocket.

Coast EAL55R battery-powered lantern $49 (was $70)

Coast battery-powered lanterns on a plain background.
Take this portable light camping or keep it around for emergencies.

Coast

This is an extremely versatile light to take camping or keep on-hand for emergencies. The built-in battery stores enough juice for up to 10 hours of operation depending on the settings and conditions. It can output up to 3,000 lumens of light and offers both solid and flashing modes to help signal for help.

Coast knife and multitool deals

More Coast flashlight deals

Coast headlamp deals

 

More deals, reviews, and buying guides

SEE MORE GEAR
 
Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

Find out more about our product evaluation process.