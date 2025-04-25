This Bodum electric kettle is a perfect Mother’s/Father’s Day gift and it’s on sale for just $25

I was an electric kettle skeptic for a long time. After all, I could just use the stove. Then I got one as a gift, and I couldn’t believe how much better it was than the old-fashioned approach, especially when making pour-over coffee. Right now, Amazon has Bodum’s high-class electric kettle for just $25, which is down from its normal price of $55. I have seen it on sale for $40, but this is by far the cheapest I have seen. It looks way fancier than that $25 price tag suggests.

If you like coffee or tea, you should be familiar with Bodum. The company makes coffee, tea, and kitchen accessories that look great. This 27-ounce Gooseneck water kettle has a stainless steel exterior that’s easy to clean and won’t deteriorate with use. The cork handle is easy to grip and stays cool to the touch for easy pouring. The real draw, however, is the gooseneck spout. It’s designed specifically for a smooth pour that’s easy to control.

The kettle fits easily onto the base, which has indicator lights to let you know when your water is heating up and when it’s fully done. The auto-shut-off feature prevents overheating, and the whole boiling process takes just a few hassle-free minutes. This is a simple device that’s built to save you a few minutes every single day. That really adds up over time. And if it encourages you to drink more tea, that could have a real health benefit.

If you want to get the best out of your coffee beans, you need to grind them yourself. That process can be a pain, but this conical burr grinder makes it simple and quick. Stainless steel burrs mash up beans for a preset amount of time. The device offers up 12 different grind modes to accommodate your beans and tastes. It holds just under a half pound of beans at a time, and the glass canister is dishwasher safe, so it’s easy to clean up those pesky grounds. As with the kettle, this is the cheapest I have ever seen this grinder, which rarely dips below its $80 retail price.