Finding the perfect Valentine’s Day gift seems like an impossible task. There are so many candles, wallets, and whiskey stones in this world—how are we ever supposed to know if those items are something your partner wants? Sure, they could tell you what you should buy them for Valentine’s Day, but that takes the fun and mystery out of gift-giving. And, there’s no other feeling like finding the perfect gift, agonizing over the wait to give it, and finally watching your partner’s face light up at your thoughtful present. Our Valentine’s Day gifts are as close to perfect as one could get.

Best candle: Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Scented Candle

If you can’t buy them an actual bouquet, this candle makes for a great replacement—and a perfect standalone gift. We recommend getting a Classic Large Jar, which yields 110 hours of burn time. That’s lots of time to relish in the sweet scent of roses and love.

Best lingerie: Adore Me Yolandi Babydoll

Impress your partner by buying them lingerie they’ll look stunning in. You won’t have to guess their cup size and risk buying the wrong size thanks to straight sizing; fully adjustable straps and a mesh skirt add to the garment’s size flexibility. And, it’s just the right amount of revealing without making your partner feel exposed. This one is also machine washable for easy care.

Best vibrator: Mystery Vibe Poco

This bendable targeted G-spot vibrator adds a bit more excitement to the boudoir thanks to its discreetness: it fits in your palm, meaning it won’t be as clunky while using it with your partner or during solo time. It’s also showerproof, bendable, and can be used externally or internally—talk about versatility. And, app connectivity allows you to customize vibration and save your favorites. Or, you can hand your phone off to your partner and give them the controls.

Best lube: Maude Shine Organic Lube

You’re not using lube? You’re missing out. This vegan and cruelty-free lubricant adds a bit more slip for easier insertion or for solo play (save the lotion for your body, please). The organic version is aloe-based and can be used with devices or condoms; the silicone version should not be used with silicone toys, but it can be used underwater and with condoms.

Speaking of using lube underwater … upgrade your shower with this Bluetooth-compatible option that’s colorful and sustainable, thanks to water usage tracking in the coordinating app. Adjust the shower head from a high-pressure stream to a steamy fine mist—it even works in low-flow environments. Customizable LED alerts let you know when your water is at the perfect temperature or if you’re using too much water. You can even install it yourself in less than five minutes. Throw the hai Fuse into the mix for custom aromatherapy infusions like citrusy Energy Boost with caffeine or Repair with eucalyptus.

Best NA wine: Surely Dealcoholized Sparkling Brut and Rosé

You don’t need booze to have a good time. We love sipping on the best non-alcoholic drinks when we want to give our partner all of our focus or when we just aren’t in the mood for a high-ABV cocktail. This dealcoholized wine is aged in the barrel and then goes through vacuum distillation to evaporate the majority of the alcohol in the wine. The flavors remain without the next-day hangover or regrets.

Best wallet for men: Fossil Men’s Leather Bifold Wallet with Flip ID Window

It wouldn’t be a Valentine’s Day gift guide without a wallet listing. This one is made of 100 percent cowhide leather and is RFID protected, meaning you don’t have to sacrifice style when keeping your banking data secure. It has two ID windows, two slide pockets, and eight card pockets to keep all of your frozen yogurt punch cards organized and at ready.

Best wallet for women: Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Compact Bifold Wallet

Women carry wallets too, so it’s about time women’s wallets get representation in a Valentine’s gift guide. This one from Kate Spade will last for years thanks to its high-quality Saffiano leather and timeless design. It’s just as practical as it is beautiful, thanks to eight credit card slots, an ID window, four slip pockets, and a spacious zipped pocket for change, receipts, or a sweet note from your lover.

Best face mask: Dermalogica Hydro Masque Exfoliant Hydrating and Exfoliating Face Masque

Nothing completes a couple’s DIY spa night like a face mask. But what if you are looking for some exfoliation while they want some hydration? Kill two birds with one stone with this mask that does both: bamboo provides the exfoliation, while snow mushroom tackles hydration. Simply push the top to dispense, apply liberally to face and neck, massage until the spheres disappear, wait 3-5 minutes, rinse, and you’re done. Now you and your partner have baby-smooth skin and can get back to that Love Island marathon.

Best splurge for her: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Pure Perfume

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Paris SEE IT

TikTok perfumeheads consider this to be the perfume people lust after, thanks to its floral-woody combo that has a powerful, all-day projection and sillage. It’s the Bella Hadid of perfumes at the moment, and it will be well-appreciated even if she occasionally dabbles in perfume.

Best splurge for him: Salvatore Ferragamo Mens IP Yellow Gold 38 mm Vega Bracelet Watch

This two-tone watch will go with any outfit, and the Guilloché watch face is simple and elegant without being boring. And, Swiss-made means it’s built to last—just like you and your partner.

Best for backyard dates: Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Sometimes you just want to cozy up by the fire, but not everyone has a fireplace in their home. Enter the Solo Stove, which is easy to use, portable, and less smoky than a traditional fire. We also love the company’s Pi Pizza Oven for pizza night and the Mesa tabletop fire pit for a smaller outdoor fire.

Best that says “USB-Mine?”: ASUS ROG Swift PG32UQ

A computer monitor is an essential tech accessory for remote students or workers, which is why it’s one of the most thoughtful tech gifts you can give this Valentine’s Day. ASUS’ ROG Swift PG32UQR is a 32-inch 4K monitor with multiple inputs, which will allow your partner to use it as a TV for their game console or media streamer when they’re not at work. Gamers will appreciate the PG32UQR’s high refresh rate, which will allow them to play the latest titles at their maximum level of fidelity.

Images, videos, and text will look extremely clear on the screen, and its sheet size will give them a massive digital canvas to work with. The best part about this gift is that you know they’ll use it every day for years to come, and they’ll think of you each time their screen comes in handy.

Best for the classroom: American Greetings Scratch-Off Space and Astronauts

If you’re a busy parent, you know the anxiety of finding the perfect Valentine’s cards for your child’s classmates. These feature an astronaut pattern (cool) with scratch-off messages (even cooler), which equals a very happy kid chuffed to have given one of the coolest Valentines in class.

Best for gamers: Nintendo Switch

In a relationship with a gamer and don’t know what to get them? The Nintendo Switch is the third-best-selling video game console of all time, has a robust catalog including the latest entries in the Super Mario and Legend of Zelda series, and features a hybrid home and portable console design. But what makes this system the perfect game console for a couple is the fact that it comes with two detachable Joy-Con controllers, so you and a partner can play the best multiplayer Nintendo Switch games out of the box.

Best for home chefs: Anyday Large Dish

We get it, the idea of cooking your Valentine’s Day dinner in a microwave sounds like a recipe for disaster, but that’s not the case when you use Anyday’s glass cookware. The company encourages you to use an appliance most of us already have but don’t use to its full potential. Its Large Dish was designed to accommodate roughly four portions of a main dinner dish—the company has dozens of recipes on its site, which you can follow along to make dishes like One-Dish Chicken, Orzo and Feta, Scalloped Potato Gratin, or Momofuku Miso Cacio e Pepe Noodles—in under half an hour. The cookware looks wonderful and the meals we’ve made there have always turned out. Anyday even has a recipe list for desserts, which can help you end the night on a sweet note.

Best for audiophiles: U-Turn Audio Orbit Plus Turntable

Want to set the mood with some music this Valentine’s Day? Pick up the Orbit Plus Turntable. There are less expensive decks out there, but the Orbit Plus was designed to last a lifetime and was even handmade in the USA. The belt-driven turntable comes pre-loaded with an Ortofon OM5E cartridge, and there’s a version with a built-in preamp if you don’t have one already—or your receiver or powered speakers don’t have a dedicated phono input. We’ve used U-Turn’s record players before, and they’ve offered rock-solid performance and great sound whether we played new or vintage vinyl. Building up a record collection together is a great way for couples to bond throughout the year, and you can relive the memories of picking up a hard-to-find album on special nights.

Best for music lovers: Klipsch R-51 PM Speakers

What’s a turntable (or home, really) without a good pair of speakers? Klipsch’s R-51 PMs were designed to work with everything from the most analog of turntables—there’s a phono input—to your smartphone via Bluetooth. We’re recommending a pair of powered speakers because it’s an all-in-one audio system, no AV receiver necessary. The R-51 PMs are also outfitted with an optical audio input and USB port, so they can be connected directly to a TV or computer in a home theater or home office respectively. If you and your partner love music, this gift is a slam dunk.

Best for bakers: Brightly Reusable Pan and Bowl Cover Set

Many baking recipes—breads and doughs especially—require you to cover your creation in single-use plastic wrap while it rises, which is wasteful. Upgrade your favorite baker’s arsenal with this reusable cover set from Brightly, which comes with five pieces specifically designed for bowls and rimmed baking dishes. The machine-washable covers come in a variety of cool patterns that’ll help your partner differentiate between doughs without having to check the size. Brightly’s covers are made out of a food-safe material, so if dough hits them as it rises there won’t be any issues. If you’re in a relationship with a baker—or anyone who wants to make eco-conscious changes throughout the home—this is a very thoughtful gift.

Best for kids: LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

Bouquets of flowers are a classic Valentine’s Day gift, but they only last about a week and a half before they need to be discarded (hopefully composted!) The LEFO Icons Wildflower Bouquet will last a lifetime and a kid can help put it together. Once assembled, the 939-piece set looks like a traditional assortment of flowers, and LEGO even includes stems of varying lengths, so they can be arranged on a tabletop or in a vase. If you want even more arrangement options, LEGO recommends combining this set with similar flower sets from its botanical collection.

Best for movie lovers: XGIMI Halo+

Show the cinephile in your life you care with an HD projector that can be taken anywhere. XGIMI’s Halo+ is an HD projector with built-in stereo Harmon Kardon speakers that runs Android, which means you can access the latest streaming services like Netflix or Hulu directly from the device. If you want to connect a game console, like the Nintendo Switch for instance, you can use the Halo+’s HDMI port—no adapter necessary. This projector’s greatest strength is its battery, which allows the Halo+ to last up to two and a half hours without being charged. You can take this projector anywhere there’s a screen or blank wall, and set up a movie night with your partner. Whether you’re checking our new releases, introducing them to one of your old favorites, or re-watching a movie you’ve seen a zillion times, using a projector is completely different than watching it on TV.

Best for cuddling: Bedsure Oversized Big Fleece Blanket

Bedsure’s Oversized Big Fleece Blanket is every bit as comfortable as it sounds, and encourages copious cuddling for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The couch-length blanket comes in multiple sizes, can be used as a comforter, and will comfortably cover couples relaxing in the same room. We’ve tested this blanket, and while its size initially seems ridiculous, its utility becomes apparent very quickly. Who doesn’t want a giant blanket, after all? We’ve been especially impressed by how well it’s held up after months of use, with minimal pilling and no sign of wear.