What to expect on your first e-bike ride

One of the unexpected perks of testing electric bikes for Popular Science is getting to drag my friends and family along for their very first e-bike rides. Sure, it’s partly selfish—I want company on those longer test loops—but it’s also been the best way to keep a beginner’s perspective fresh in my mind.

Every rider has their own taste in bikes, but watching people fumble with confusing displays, weird gear setups, or sketchy throttles has taught me a lot about what really matters when you’re just starting out. More importantly, it’s shown me the same fears and surprises pop up again and again—and how easy it is to make a first e-bike ride way less intimidating (and way more fun). So here are my thoughts on everything new riders need to know to get rolling confidently and on the way to crushing it like a legend.

Your first e-bike ride should happen before you buy anything

Think of it as a test drive. After all, do you even like ebiking? Local bike shops and outdoor stores like REI often let you take test rides, but try to arrange a longer experience. If borrowing a bike from a friend or family member isn’t an option, look for shops that offer e-bike rentals by the hour or day, or book a local e-bike tour. Even if the bike isn’t your dream machine, the experience will help you figure out what you like and what you don’t. Once you nail that down, you can accessorize appropriately.

What to check before you go

On an e-bike, one question is always first: How much charge does the battery have? If it has plenty of juice (preferably full), take a minute to get familiar with the controls. Some bikes keep it simple: an up button for more pedal assist, a down button for less. Others load on extras like turn signals, cruise control, and integrated lights. Poke around now, not when you’re flying down the road at 20 miles an hour. At minimum, know which buttons change the pedal assist levels, how to throttle, and where to see the battery life indicator.

Once you’ve got the controls down, adjust your seat height (and handlebars, if you can). Check that the tires are properly inflated, the wheels spin without wobbling, and the brakes grab when needed. Do a few short practice runs before heading out for the full ride.

And yes, you should wear an e-bike-specific helmet. The Bern Hudson MIPS Bike Helmet, for example, is NTA 8776-certified for speeds up to 27 miles per hour and earned a 5 out of 5 star rating from Virginia Tech’s 2025 helmet ratings.

Bern Hudson MIPS Bike Helmet BERN See It

Your ride isn’t a race. Start slow.

Just because e-bikes can hit 20 to 28 miles per hour doesn’t mean you should right from the start. Stick to a low assist mode to get a feel for the speed, handling, and, most importantly, stopping distance. E-bikes are heavy: Ultralight models weigh around 27-30 pounds, but fat-tire e-bikes can hit 75 pounds or more (much more in the case of something like the 165-pound dual-battery Segway Xyber we’re currently testing). At top speed, you could need 20 feet or more to stop.

When braking, stay in control by pulsing both brakes instead of squeezing hard. Your front brake has significant stopping power, but if you grab it too fast, you’ll be flying forward, not stopping. Kermit is made of felt; you’ll just be feeling it.

And here’s another tip: Some folks grip handlebars like they’re dangling from monkey bars. Relax the death grip and wiggle your fingers from time to time to avoid making your hands go numb.

Ease into using the throttle

Throttles are wily little things. Some are programmed to slowly get up to speed while others pop off like a rocket. Either way, they tend to startle riders, especially on the first attempt.

To avoid jerking forward, never launch full throttle from a standstill. Start pedaling, then slowly add throttle once you’re rolling. If you’re using a throttle-only bike, like the ridiculously fun JackRabbit XG, kick-push like you’re on a skateboard to get going and then slowly add throttle.

JackRabbit XG Heather Kuldell-Ware See It

Use your gears

Gears control how much effort you’re putting in—not to be confused with pedal assist, which just adds motor power. A lot of first-timers crank the pedal assist higher instead of shifting properly, and end up stuck in the hardest gear, struggling to restart after a stop or crawl up hills they should cruise over. Here’s what to do instead:

Start in an easy gear.

Shift up as you pick up speed.

Shift down before you hit a hill or have to stop.

Not sure when?

If your legs feel like they’re doing squats at the gym, downshift.

If you’re pedaling like crazy but barely moving, upshift.

If juggling gears feels overwhelming at first, pick a middle gear and leave it there. You don’t have to master it on your first ride, but don’t make things harder than they need to be. If gears will vex you, consider a single-speed e-bike, like the lightweight, zippy Ride1Up Roadster v3, which excels as a commuter or city bike.

Ride1Up Roadster v3 Heather Kuldell-Ware See It

Soothing battery anxiety

The real reason people run out of juice? They get carried away because that superhuman feeling e-bikes give you is real. You’ll cruise out feeling invincible … and then realize the ride back is somehow uphill, against the wind, and nowhere near as fun unless you burn through battery to fight the elements/feed your need for speed.



Don’t treat your first ride as a range test. Start with a short loop, not an out-and-back, to tame the temptation to keep pushing “just a little farther.” Pick a route well within your expected limits, so you can experiment with different assist levels without stressing about making it home.

Most e-bikes do not come with built-in navigation. If you want turn-by-turn directions without stopping every few blocks, check out a sturdy phone mount like the Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount—it holds tight, even over bumps and rough roads. (You could also add a cycling computer, but you’ll see from the price that it’s really for performance-oriented competition-minded riders.)

Peak Design Out Front Bike Mount Peak Design See It

You may need to stand on your pedals

Those aforementioned rough roads? Well, sometimes you need to get your bum off the saddle to comfortably go over them, just like you would an analog bike. E-bikes with tons of suspension might smooth out the dip between a sidewalk seam and pavement (and you can add third-party posts to help dampen the fatiguing vibrations), but rigid fork or aluminum frames will send that bump right through your spine. Standing and shifting your body weight in general takes practice, but ultimately helps you absorb shocks and maintain control.

Ready to fall in love? Here are some models that are pure fun to ride

Once you’ve got the basics down, it’s hard not to start daydreaming about your own ride. Ebikes get sorted into all sorts of categories based on what manufacturers think they’ll work best as, but honestly, it’s just a recommendation. The best way to get your money’s worth out of an e-bike—whether it’s a budget pick or the cost of a subcompact—is to find one with the je ne sais quoi that makes it absolutely irresistible to ride.

Here are a few of the latest e-bikes we’ve tried that can bring serious joy to your first (and 50th) ride:

Urtopia Carbon Fold Heather Kuldell-Ware See It

The Urtopia Carbon Fold is a shockingly delightful but diminutive Shimano Altus 8-speed commuter that folds up fast and rides even faster. Thanks to its brightly colored carbon fiber frame and fork (the company’s signature material), it weighs just 29 pounds, making it light enough to toss into small car trunks or an RV for road trips, camping, or other overlanding adventures. Despite its compact build (which arrives fully assembled), it can support riders from 5’1’’ to 6’1’’ and up to 220 pounds in total weight, though taller or long-legged riders may feel somewhat cramped.

Little details make a big difference: Built-in magnets keep the bike securely folded while you move it around—no awkward flopping. Heavy-duty latches lock it back into riding position. Cable management is clean. A central cutout serves as a handle and place to thread your chain so no one can fold the bike off its lock.

Out on the road, the 500W peak rear hub motor and 42Nm of torque provide quick, zippy acceleration, allowing you to reach speeds of up to 20mph. Its low standover height makes it super-easy for frequent stopping and standing during city rides. It also has a short wheelbase, making it excessively nimble—great for dodging cars illegally parked in the bike lane and weaving through potholes, cones, or people staring at their phones. Plus, the TEKTRO hydraulic disc brakes are responsive. It’s surprisingly fun for something whose main function is to be practical.

The 252Wh battery is cleverly hidden in the seat post (which can be fully removed for charging/storing). It powers the motor, but also the color screen and integrated headlight/tailight. It feels like it’s designed for several short jaunts rather than significant mileage, however, as the published 40-mile range seems optimistic, especially on assist levels above Eco (Touring mode felt closer to the 20s).

My version two wishlist includes a more sensitive torque sensor and a bigger battery, but for anyone short on space—or anyone who wants a travel bike without messing with a rack—the Carbon Fold is a blast. The Carbon Fold’s recommended retail price is $2,500, but it has been consistently on sale for $1,600.

Velotric Breeze 1 Heather Kuldell-Ware See It

The Velotric Breeze 1 delivers comfort, cruiser vibes, and sneaky power without the cruiser bulk. The 750W motor and 65Nm of torque make pedaling downright lazy (in a good way), while the 48-pound aluminum stepthrough frame floats over bumps like an old-school Cadillac. If you’re looking for a way to free yourself from the tyranny of car traffic but still make that appointment, look no further.

Want to kick back and let the bike do the work? Hit the trigger throttle and coast without breaking a sweat. Feeling a little more ambitious? Pedal it out and stretch the range of the 627Wh battery, which the company says can go 70 miles. The SensorSwap system lets you flip between a traditional biking-like-you-got-somewhere-to-be cadence sensor and a more natural-feeling, go-with-the-flow torque sensor. And yeah, the 3.5-inch full-color display is a little chunky, but it lets you dial in exactly how fast (up to 28mph) and how much assist you want.

It’s not just about the ride, either: The Breeze throws in turn signals, a 400-lumen front light, a brake light, Apple Find My support (without the AirTag bump), IPX6 water resistance, and a 330-pound weight limit. Toss your stuff on the optional rear rack and take the scenic route. With colorways including Scarlet, Ocean Mist, and Violet Haze, you’ll shimmer like a rainbow along the local trail. The Breeze 1 has everything you need to ride smart, stay upright, and maybe even look awesome doing it. This bike is made for people who want the journey to feel just as good as the destination.

Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 EQ Carbon Heather Kuldell-Ware See It

Right off the bat, the Specialized Turbo Vado SL 2 6.0 EQ Carbon gives off “stealth fighter” vibes—especially in the satin black finish. It doesn’t scream e-bike and seems clearly targeted to longtime cyclists who want to add an e-bike with high-end touches to their garages. It’s got a refined, second-car replacement vibe.

The 240W motor and 35Nm of torque are subtle and responsive, amplifying your pedaling without ever overpowering it. The geometry strikes a thoughtful balance between comfort and performance, while the wide, flat bars keep handling sharp and confident. The Future Shock 3.2 system dramatically cuts down on wrist fatigue by absorbing road chatter at the stem. (While you can often upgrade an e-bike’s comfort with a third-party suspension post, the stem is typically full of wiring, so you need to select a model with shock-absorbent components before purchase. Think a MacBook and additional RAM/storage—there’s no adding it later, so bake it into the budget to avoid buyer’s remorse.)

On downhills, the 39-pound Turbo Vado SL holds its speed like a dream, giving you that “kid again” feeling when coasting—the kind of joy that sneaks up and makes you ride longer than you meant to. Range is a few hours per charge, depending on how hard you push it, and there’s an optional range extender if you’re the type to keep riding past your exit.

Yes, this carbon-framed beauty is an investment—the model tested retails for $6,500—but it’s loaded with features that appeal to tech-savvy riders. There’s Bluetooth connectivity, Apple Find My integration, and a Turbo Lock system that disables the motor and sets off an alarm if the bike’s moved. The Specialized app offers serious customization: set charge limits to extend battery life, tweak power delivery across modes, and build custom data screens for the display. It even sends you health alerts and maintenance reminders, which long-time cyclists juggling multiple bikes will definitely appreciate.

The one we rode included DryTech fenders and MIK Racks for various panniers. Forego those parts, and you can get the weight down to 35 pounds. Willing to add 10 pounds but shave off a grand? There’s a more affordable alloy version that’s still agile.