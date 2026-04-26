Metal detectorists discover rare, Anglo-Saxon coins likely hidden from Vikings

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In a classic example of lucky metal detectorists triggering an archaeological investigation, a group of metal detecting enthusiasts in England discovered a rare hoard of early medieval Anglo-Saxon coins in the parish of Bickmarsh, Worcestershire.

Members of Go Detecting (Midlands) Ltd informed relevant authorities, and Worcestershire Archaeology jumped in following an initial investigation. The team conducted a second metal-detector survey, geophysical survey, and then a more targeted archaeological excavation.

The dig revealed two more concentrations of coins, which expanded the excavation area even more. The aptly named the Bickmarsh Hoard consists of 63 coins. They also found other artifacts dating as far back as the Roman period, mostly seeming unrelated to the Bickmarsh Hoard hoard.

In Worcestershire county, discovering coins from the fifth to early 11th centuries is exceptionally unusual. In fact, before the Bickmarsh Hoard, less than 100 had been documented, of which 18 came from the Severn Stoke Hoard—the county’s sole other hoard from the 800s.

While the team didn’t identify any archaeological features or structures directly related to the Bickmarsh Hoard during the excavation, they did unearth 35 small fragments of lead sheet in the coins’ same general area. While other coin hoards wrapped in lead have been found in England, for now there is no way to verify if these lead sheet fragments are linked to the Bickmarsh Hoard.

The metal detectorists and archaeologists worked together to uncover further coins. Image: Worcestershire City Council/Historic England/Go Detecting (Midlands) Ltd.

The archaeological site also features evidence of ploughing from both the medieval period as well as modern day, which is probably why the coins were scattered in the topsoil. As such, the hoard was likely not buried too deeply and was moved around by agricultural activity.

A majority of the coins were issued in the name of King Burgred, who ruled Mercia (an Anglo-Saxon kingdom in England) from 852 to 874. The hoard was likely buried sometime between around 871 and 874, potentially to keep them safe from the Viking armies who were moving across England at the time. The Anglo-Saxon period followed Britain’s Roman period, enduring from 410 until the Norman invasion of 1066. Other Anglo-Saxon kingdoms in England included Northumbria, Wessex, and East Anglia.



“This is a fascinating discovery that provides a new glimpse into Worcestershire’s past,” Councillor Ian Cresswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said in a statement.“It’s a great example of how the work of our archaeology team and partners helps bring our history to life and connect us to our heritage.”