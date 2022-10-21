Learn up to 41 new languages for only $99.99 with this Mondly deal

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Stack Commerce

There is so much to explore beyond your neighborhood, and if you’re ready to get global with travel plans, it’s imperative to bring the necessary resources into those situations. Above all on that list is the ability to communicate, and that’s a skill you can currently develop at a surprisingly low price.

For a limited time, a lifetime subscription to Mondly covers your learning experience for up to 41 different languages, all for the one-time cost of $99.99. The days of this deal are numbered, so savings on a plan that is typically priced at $2,199 won’t stick around much longer.

Mondly earned a store rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 based on more than 200 total reviews, and its tools have benefited more than 80 million users worldwide. This is a chance to find out why without spending big money for unlimited lessons.

An Editors’ Choice on Google Play, Mondly implements advanced speech recognition technology to tailor a personal approach to your education. Improve through instant feedback and an experience that focuses on conversation, so you’ll sound natural like a native speaker rather than rehearsed.

Whether you’re in need of directions, medical assistance, or simply require some help with a food menu, Mondly will supply the communication tools to accomplish those goals without frustration. Short lessons facilitate the memorization of core words and the construction of sentences.

Accessible on iOS, Android, or PC, this program also provides progress tests for English learners. Those who seek a grasp on foreign languages can choose from a list that features French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, and simplified Chinese.

Plus, each subscription comes with a redeemable opportunity for free access to Mondly for Kids, which is another Editors’ Choice selection on Google Play.

Instantly expand your linguistic possibilities and explore the world with confidence by taking advantage of this limited-time offer on Mondly for only $99.99 (reg. $2,199).

Prices subject to change.