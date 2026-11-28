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Updated Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m. ET: Added 16 new early Cyber Monday markdowns below our top three picks, including a 2026 Samsung 48-inch OLED TV under $700, a half-off Tineco wet-dry vacuum, and fresh Greenworks cordless yard cuts.

It’s still the weekend and the last thing you want to think about is Monday. I get it. But, this is Cyber Monday and that means we’re about to get the best prices all year on a ton of gear we actually want. Early Cyber Monday markdowns are already live across Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Walmart, Huckberry, and Duluth Trading, with steep discounts on 4K OLED monitors, cordless tool kits, backup power stations, and kitchen hardware. Amazon’s main holiday sale runs through Monday, Nov. 30, while several workwear and hardware promos end Sunday night.

We filtered out third-party marketplace listings and padded list prices to pull genuine discounts on gear from brands worth owning. If you are still cross-checking weekend carryover deals, see our live Best Black Friday Deals 2026 hub and our 200+ Amazon Black Friday deals roundup. Every retailer link below points directly to a specific product page.

Top early Cyber Monday deals

Start with these three standouts if you want the strongest high-value drops before inventory thins out Sunday night.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDMR 32-Inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor $401 off a 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED desk upgrade. Asus See It A 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel running at 240Hz usually stays well past the $1,000 mark, even during holiday sales. ASUS pairs that 3840×2160 resolution with a 0.03ms response time and G-Sync compatibility, so fast motion stays crisp whether you are editing video timelines or playing competitive shooters. OLED Care Pro tools sit in the background to manage static taskbars and reduce burn-in risk during long workdays. At $899, down from $1,299.99, this is one of the sharpest monitor cuts of the weekend.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station + Charger 1 Bundle 2kWh LFP home backup paired with an alternator fast charger. Bluetti See It Winter outage prep and road-trip power usually require buying a station and vehicle charger separately, which adds up fast. This bundle pairs Bluetti’s LiFePO4 Elite 200 V2 station (four AC outlets for refrigerators, sump pumps, or space heaters) with the Charger 1 alternator charger so you can top off the battery while driving. It’s $410 off its $1,399 list price on Amazon, and shoppers buying direct can also check our portable power station hub for an extra 5% off select Bluetti models with code POPSCI5OFF.

Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones More than half off Bose’s over-ear travel staple. Bose See It Over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones at $167 (down from $359) undercut most midrange earbuds while keeping plush earcups and dependable active noise cancellation for flights. Physical buttons handle playback and switching between Quiet and Aware modes, which beats fiddling with finicky touch panels in winter gloves.

Just added: Saturday afternoon Cyber Monday drops

These 16 verified markdowns are fresh additions for Saturday afternoon, led by a 2026 Samsung 48-inch OLED under $700 alongside deep cuts on robot mops, countertop appliances, and cordless yard gear.

Computing, monitors, and work-from-home tech

Monitors, Wi-Fi 7 routers, and desk ergonomics carry the heaviest Cyber Monday discounts in computing right now. Browse more laptop and display markdowns in our laptop and monitor deals hub.

The Home Depot and Lowe’s are carrying the strongest cordless drill and miter saw cuts, while Amazon has deep markdowns on EGO and Greenworks outdoor power kits. See full brand breakdowns in our Home Depot power tool hub, our cross-retailer power tool guide, and our cordless yard tool roundup.

Portable power stations and travel power

Alongside the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 bundle featured at the top of the page, TSA-friendly laptop power banks and foldable Qi2 travel chargers are 30% to 40% off. Compare more solar generators in our portable power station hub (where code POPSCI5OFF takes an extra 5% off eligible Bluetti direct orders) and our portable charger and power bank guide.

TVs, audio, and streaming

Big-screen Mini-LED and OLED TVs are still sitting at steep holiday cuts across Best Buy and Amazon, and Walmart still has AirPods Pro 3 at $100 off. For more screen sizes and speakers, check our TVs and projectors hub and Amazon audio deals guide.

Smart home and vacuums

Self-washing robot mops, bagged canisters, and large-room HEPA purifiers are seeing 31% to 52% cuts ahead of Monday. Explore full category picks in our smart home deals hub and robot vacuum roundup.

Kitchen, coffee, and cookware

Countertop staples from Breville and Vitamix seldom drop this far outside November, and Staub’s 4-quart Dutch oven is nearly 60% off. See more appliance markdowns in our Breville kitchen deals guide and Huckberry sale roundup.

Outdoor gear, workwear, and holiday gifts

Duluth Trading’s 50%-off winter jacket tier runs through Sunday, Nov. 29, while Huckberry and Amazon still have solid stock on waxed canvas, coolers, and LEGO sets. Check our Duluth Trading deals guide, our Huckberry sale roundup, and our Walmart LEGO deals hub for more sizes and sets.