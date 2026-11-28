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Updated Saturday, Nov. 28 at 1:15 p.m. ET: Added 16 new early Cyber Monday markdowns below our top three picks, including a 2026 Samsung 48-inch OLED TV under $700, a half-off Tineco wet-dry vacuum, and fresh Greenworks cordless yard cuts.
It’s still the weekend and the last thing you want to think about is Monday. I get it. But, this is Cyber Monday and that means we’re about to get the best prices all year on a ton of gear we actually want. Early Cyber Monday markdowns are already live across Amazon, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Walmart, Huckberry, and Duluth Trading, with steep discounts on 4K OLED monitors, cordless tool kits, backup power stations, and kitchen hardware. Amazon’s main holiday sale runs through Monday, Nov. 30, while several workwear and hardware promos end Sunday night.
We filtered out third-party marketplace listings and padded list prices to pull genuine discounts on gear from brands worth owning. If you are still cross-checking weekend carryover deals, see our live Best Black Friday Deals 2026 hub and our 200+ Amazon Black Friday deals roundup. Every retailer link below points directly to a specific product page.
Top early Cyber Monday deals
Start with these three standouts if you want the strongest high-value drops before inventory thins out Sunday night.
ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDMR 32-Inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED Monitor
$401 off a 32-inch 4K 240Hz QD-OLED desk upgrade.
A 32-inch 4K QD-OLED panel running at 240Hz usually stays well past the $1,000 mark, even during holiday sales. ASUS pairs that 3840×2160 resolution with a 0.03ms response time and G-Sync compatibility, so fast motion stays crisp whether you are editing video timelines or playing competitive shooters. OLED Care Pro tools sit in the background to manage static taskbars and reduce burn-in risk during long workdays. At $899, down from $1,299.99, this is one of the sharpest monitor cuts of the weekend.
BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 Portable Power Station + Charger 1 Bundle
2kWh LFP home backup paired with an alternator fast charger.
Winter outage prep and road-trip power usually require buying a station and vehicle charger separately, which adds up fast. This bundle pairs Bluetti’s LiFePO4 Elite 200 V2 station (four AC outlets for refrigerators, sump pumps, or space heaters) with the Charger 1 alternator charger so you can top off the battery while driving. It’s $410 off its $1,399 list price on Amazon, and shoppers buying direct can also check our portable power station hub for an extra 5% off select Bluetti models with code POPSCI5OFF.
Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones
More than half off Bose’s over-ear travel staple.
Over-ear Bose QuietComfort headphones at $167 (down from $359) undercut most midrange earbuds while keeping plush earcups and dependable active noise cancellation for flights. Physical buttons handle playback and switching between Quiet and Aware modes, which beats fiddling with finicky touch panels in winter gloves.
Just added: Saturday afternoon Cyber Monday drops
These 16 verified markdowns are fresh additions for Saturday afternoon, led by a 2026 Samsung 48-inch OLED under $700 alongside deep cuts on robot mops, countertop appliances, and cordless yard gear.
- Samsung 48-Inch Class S85H Series OLED 4K Smart TV (2026), $697.99 (was $1,097.99): Self-lit OLED contrast sized for bedrooms, dens, or oversized PC gaming desks at $400 off.
- DREAME L60 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, $899.99 (was $1,399.99): Climbs thresholds up to 3.47 inches tall; Dreame lists suction at 35,000Pa.
- Narwal Freo 20 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $799.99 (was $1,099.99): Dual-camera obstacle avoidance paired with a self-washing FlowWash mop dock; Narwal lists 31,000Pa suction.
- Greenworks 60V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower Kit, $427 (was $699.99): Ships with two 4.0Ah batteries and a charger for full-yard cordless cutting.
- GoveeLife Smart Nugget Ice Maker Pro, $349.99 (was $499.99): Countertop chewable-ice machine GoveeLife lists at up to 60 pounds per day with a six-minute first batch.
- Greenworks 3,000 PSI Brushless Electric Pressure Washer, $315.86 (was $499.99): Heavy-duty corded washer Greenworks lists at 3,000 PSI max and 2.0 GPM for driveways and siding.
- Tineco Floor ONE S7 Stretch Ultra Cordless Wet-Dry Vacuum, $299 (was $599): Lays flat at 180 degrees to mop and vacuum under couches and beds.
- Shark NeverChange Air Purifier Max (HP301), $249.99 (was $399.99): Long-life HEPA unit Shark lists for rooms up to 1,300 square feet with washable pre-filters.
- Breville Joule Turbo Sous Vide (BSV600PSS), $149.95 (was $249.95): Compact stainless immersion circulator with a Turbo mode for faster weeknight proteins.
- Our Place 5-Piece Ceramic Bakeware Set, $129 (was $199.95): PFAS-free nonstick ceramic baking pans paired with a full-size oven griddle.
- TP-Link Archer BE400 Dual-Band BE6500 Wi-Fi 7 Router, $122.49 (was $179.99): Midrange Wi-Fi 7 router with dual 2.5Gbps ports and USB 3.0 storage support.
- Ninja DualBrew Coffee Maker (CFP153A), $119.99 (was $199.99): Brews both ground coffee carafes and single-serve pods from one footprint.
- Beats Solo 4 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99 (was $199.95): Lightweight on-ear headphones Beats lists at up to 50 hours of battery life.
- Anker MagGo UFO 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Travel Charger, $59.99 (was $94.99): Accordion-style Qi2 travel pad that folds into a pocket puck for flights.
- Carhartt Men’s Paxton 1889 Graphic Sweatshirt (107832), $43.19 (was $71.99): Heavyweight cotton-blend work hoodie at 40% off.
- Duluth Trading Men’s Ballroom Relaxed Fit Jeans (Dark Indigo) (at Duluth Trading), $39.19 (was $79.95): Heavy 14.8-ounce cotton denim with a hidden crotch gusset and Fire Hose canvas pocket lining; select Dark Indigo for the half-off price.
Computing, monitors, and work-from-home tech
Monitors, Wi-Fi 7 routers, and desk ergonomics carry the heaviest Cyber Monday discounts in computing right now. Browse more laptop and display markdowns in our laptop and monitor deals hub.
- ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDP 32-Inch 4K 240Hz Monitor, $799 (was $1,199): Dual-mode OLED panel that switches between 4K at 240Hz and 1080p at 480Hz, cooled by a custom heatsink.
- ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQDMGR 27-Inch 1440p 240Hz OLED Monitor, $379 (was $599): Glossy 1440p OLED screen with a 0.03ms response time for smaller desks.
- Samsung 32-Inch Movingstyle Essential 4K Smart Monitor, $484.99 (was $699.99): A 32-inch 4K display with built-in streaming apps that doubles as a spare bedroom TV.
- Acer Nitro VG270K V4 27-Inch 4K IPS 160Hz Monitor, $208.99 (was $349.99): Crisp 4K IPS panel with dual-frame-rate switching up to 320Hz and AMD FreeSync.
- TP-Link Archer BE700 Tri-Band BE15000 Wi-Fi 7 Router, $199.99 (was $349.99): Eight-stream Wi-Fi 7 router with a 10Gb and 2.5Gb port for multi-gig fiber connections.
- Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, $52.24 (was $79.99): Holds your wrist at a 57-degree angle for small-to-medium hands over Bluetooth or Logi Bolt.
- Logitech Brio 100 Full HD 1080p Webcam, $23.74 (was $39.99): Simple 1080p desk camera with a physical sliding privacy shutter.
Power tools and cordless yard gear
The Home Depot and Lowe’s are carrying the strongest cordless drill and miter saw cuts, while Amazon has deep markdowns on EGO and Greenworks outdoor power kits. See full brand breakdowns in our Home Depot power tool hub, our cross-retailer power tool guide, and our cordless yard tool roundup.
- DeWalt 12-Inch Double-Bevel Sliding Compound Miter Saw (DWS780) (at Lowe’s), $399 (was $649): 15-amp corded saw with DeWalt’s XPS shadow cut-line guide and 2×16 crosscut capacity.
- DeWalt Atomic 20V Max 2-Tool Brushless Combo Kit (DCK225D2) (at The Home Depot), $149 (was $249): Compact 1/2-inch drill/driver and 1/4-inch impact driver with two 2.0Ah batteries, charger, and bag.
- Milwaukee M18 Brushless Compact 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (3601-21P) (at The Home Depot), $99 (was $199): Measures 5.7 inches front to back for tight cabinet work and includes a 2.0Ah battery, charger, and bag.
- DeWalt 20V Max Brushless 3-Speed Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (DCS356M1) (at The Home Depot), $99 (was $199): Three-speed brushless oscillating tool bundled with a 4.0Ah battery and charger.
- Kobalt 24V Max Brushless 1/2-Inch Drill/Driver Kit (KDDP 2224AS1) (at Lowe’s), $69 (was $99): Rated up to 500 in-lbs of torque with a 17-position clutch, 2.0Ah battery, and 45W charger.
- Kobalt 24V Max Brushless 1/4-Inch Impact Driver Kit (KIDP 2224AS1) (at Lowe’s), $69 (was $99): Compact hex impact driver with up to 1,800 in-lbs of torque, a 2.0Ah pack, and a charger.
- EGO Power+ 21-Inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (LM2123SP-2), $577 (was $769.99): Battery-powered 56V self-propelled mower built for medium-to-large yards.
- Greenworks 24V 8-Tool Cordless Combo Kit, $399.99 (was $749.99): Starter workshop bundle covering a drill, impact driver, circular saw, and reciprocating saw.
- EGO Power+ 530 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (LB5302), $125.37 (was $199.99): 56V brushless leaf blower shipped with battery and charger.
Portable power stations and travel power
Alongside the Bluetti Elite 200 V2 bundle featured at the top of the page, TSA-friendly laptop power banks and foldable Qi2 travel chargers are 30% to 40% off. Compare more solar generators in our portable power station hub (where code POPSCI5OFF takes an extra 5% off eligible Bluetti direct orders) and our portable charger and power bank guide.
- EGO Power+ Nexus Escape 400W Portable Inverter (Tool Only), $119 (was $169.99): Turns existing EGO 56V yard batteries into a quiet 400W AC/USB backup inverter; battery and charger sold separately.
- Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Qi2 15W Foldable Charging Station, $65.99 (was $109.99): Folds flat to pack in a carry-on while charging a phone, watch, and earbuds from one outlet.
- UGREEN Nexode 25,000mAh 145W 3-Port USB-C Power Bank, $59.98 (was $99.99): High-output laptop brick that stays under the TSA carry-on watt-hour limit.
- Anker Prime 200W 6-Port GaN Desktop Charging Station, $55.99 (was $79.99): Four USB-C and two USB-A ports capable of charging two laptops at once on a single desk.
- Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank with Built-In USB-C Cable, $51.99 (was $79.99): Attached braided USB-C cable keeps you from hunting for a cord at the gate.
- Anker 100W Laptop Smart Display USB-C Charger, $39.99 (was $59.99): Compact GaN wall brick with a live wattage screen.
TVs, audio, and streaming
Big-screen Mini-LED and OLED TVs are still sitting at steep holiday cuts across Best Buy and Amazon, and Walmart still has AirPods Pro 3 at $100 off. For more screen sizes and speakers, check our TVs and projectors hub and Amazon audio deals guide.
- LG 65-Inch Class C6 OLED evo 4K Smart TV (2026) (at Best Buy), $1,399.99 (was $2,699.99): Four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, 120Hz native refresh (up to 165Hz on PC), and LG’s alpha 11 AI processor.
- Hisense 75-Inch U7 Mini-LED 4K Google TV (75U7SG, 2026), $997.99 (was $1,999.99): Bright 75-inch Mini-LED panel with 165Hz gaming support and Dolby Vision IQ under $1,000.
- Samsung 65-Inch The Frame LS03F 4K QLED TV (2025), $897.96 (was $1,497.99): Matte anti-reflection finish and included slim-fit wall mount for art display mode.
- Hisense M2 Pro 4K Triple Laser Portable Projector, $897.99 (was $1,299.99): Portable 4K triple-laser projector Hisense lists at 1,300 lumens for 65-to-200-inch throws.
- Apple AirPods Pro 3 (at Walmart), $149 (was $249): Upgraded noise cancellation, workout heart-rate sensing, and a USB-C MagSafe case.
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids 16GB (2024), $149.99 (was $229.99): 7-inch glare-free display bundled with a cover and two-year worry-free guarantee.
- Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones, $139.95 (was $299.99): Supports lossless USB-C audio and carries a 40-hour battery estimate from Beats.
- Sony ULT Field 1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $68 (was $139.99): IP67 waterproof and dustproof build with a 12-hour battery estimate.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus, $29.99 (was $69.99): Wi-Fi 6 4K streaming stick that speeds up older TVs.
Smart home and vacuums
Self-washing robot mops, bagged canisters, and large-room HEPA purifiers are seeing 31% to 52% cuts ahead of Monday. Explore full category picks in our smart home deals hub and robot vacuum roundup.
- Roborock Qrevo 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop (2026), $449.99 (was $799.99): Extends its edge mop along baseboards and washes pads in its dock; Roborock lists 20,000Pa suction.
- Miele Guard M1 Parquet XL Bagged Canister Vacuum, $389.35 (was $599): Sealed bagged canister tuned specifically for hardwood and tile floors.
- eufy C28 Robot Vacuum and Mop, $379.99 (was $799.99): Continuous self-cleaning roller mop paired with pet-hair detangling.
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $328.69 (was $479.99): Lightweight cordless stick vacuum with whole-machine filtration.
- eufy Security eufyCam C37 4-Camera Outdoor Kit, $259.99 (was $449.99): Four wireless pan-and-tilt outdoor cameras with local storage and no required subscription.
- Roborock H60 Hub Ultra-A Cordless Stick Vacuum, $199.99 (was $399.99): Ships with an auto-empty dock so you are not shaking dustbins over the trash.
- Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max Air Purifier, $199.99 (was $349.99): Quiet HEPA purifier Blueair lists for large spaces up to 3,235 square feet.
- Amazon Echo Spot Smart Alarm Clock, $69.99 (was $219.98): Compact bedside clock display with Alexa voice control.
Kitchen, coffee, and cookware
Countertop staples from Breville and Vitamix seldom drop this far outside November, and Staub’s 4-quart Dutch oven is nearly 60% off. See more appliance markdowns in our Breville kitchen deals guide and Huckberry sale roundup.
- Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine (BES870XL), $494.95 (was $699.95): Brushed stainless semi-automatic espresso machine with a built-in conical burr grinder.
- Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro (BOV900BTR), $299.95 (was $399.95): Large countertop convection oven sized for a 9×13 baking pan or a 14-pound turkey.
- Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender, $299.95 (was $499.95): Tall 64-ounce container and physical variable speed dial with zero touchscreen clutter.
- All-Clad HA1 Nonstick 8-Piece Induction Cookware Set, $284.98 (was $399.99): Hard-anodized aluminum pots and pans with bonded stainless induction bases.
- Moccamaster KBGV Select Coffee Maker (at Huckberry), $247 (was $369): SCA-certified Dutch drip brewer with a copper heating element and half-carafe switch.
- KitchenAid 8-Cup Grain and Rice Cooker with Integrated Scale, $239.99 (was $399.99): Weighs dry grains automatically and dispenses the matching water ratio from a built-in tank.
- Staub 4-Quart Round Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $149.95 (was $369.99): French-made cast iron with self-basting lid spikes for braises and crusty bread.
- Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro (10.5-Inch), $139 (was $250): Coating-free textured titanium nonstick skillet that handles metal utensils and high heat.
- Ninja Air Fryer XL 6.5-Quart (AF181), $98.99 (was $179.99): Six-in-one basket air fryer with a 450-degree MaxCrisp setting.
Outdoor gear, workwear, and holiday gifts
Duluth Trading’s 50%-off winter jacket tier runs through Sunday, Nov. 29, while Huckberry and Amazon still have solid stock on waxed canvas, coolers, and LEGO sets. Check our Duluth Trading deals guide, our Huckberry sale roundup, and our Walmart LEGO deals hub for more sizes and sets.
- Coleman Snap ‘N Go Collapsible Hard Cooler, $167.99 (was $239.99): Rigid insulated cooler that collapses flat for trunk or garage storage.
- Flint and Tinder James Waxed Snap Jacket (at Huckberry), $159 (was $228): Halley Stevensons dry-finish Scottish waxed cotton canvas with a lightweight cotton body lining.
- YETI Camino 35 Carryall Utility Tote Bag, $112 (was $160): Waterproof, puncture-resistant gear hauler with deployable internal dividers.
- Duluth Trading Men’s Whaleback Waterproof Insulated Jacket (at Duluth Trading), $104.98 (was $209.95): Waterproof 6-ounce nylon shell with 3M Thinsulate, pit zips, and eight pockets.
- Duluth Trading Men’s Superior Fire Hose Insulated Jacket (at Duluth Trading), $94.98 (was $189.95): 11.5-ounce Fire Hose canvas shell with 3M Thinsulate and 13 pockets.
- Stanley All Day Madeleine 20-Can Backpack Cooler, $75 (was $125): Wide doctor-bag top hinge makes packing cans and ice packs quick.
- LEGO City Car Transporter Truck with Sports Cars (60408), $69.99 (was $99.99): 998-piece vehicle hauler set with three cars and four minifigures.
- LEGO Animal Crossing Blathers’s Museum Collection (77056), $47.99 (was $79.99): Modular museum build packed with fossil, bug, and fish exhibits.
- Columbia Men’s Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket, $31.50 (was $70): Packable nylon rain shell that stuffs into its own pocket for emergency glovebox carry.
- LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Majestic Rhino with Birds (31171), $29.99 (was $59.99): Rebuilds into a hippo or walrus for kids who finish kits in one sitting.
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