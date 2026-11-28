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I never need to pull-start a yard tool ever again. My shoulder is officially retired from that activity. Electric tools make that possible and Greenworks makes some of the best on the market. The company’s early Cyber Monday sale on Amazon takes up to 63 percent off mowers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, trimmers, pressure washers, and 24V power tools, and we pulled more than 60 of those deals into one list. The full sale lives on Greenworks’ savings page on Amazon, and every link below goes directly to an individual product page. Amazon’s Cyber Monday event runs through Nov. 30, though prices and stock can shift before then. Jump straight to mowers, leaf blowers, trimmers and edgers, chainsaws and hedge trimmers, pressure washers, power tools, or batteries and accessories.

Top Greenworks early Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit A 3-pound blower for decks, patios, and walkways Amazon $149.99 $71.24 Greenworks See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Not every cleanup needs a backpack blower. The Greenworks 40V Cordless Leaf Blower Kit (model 24252) is $71.24 (was $149.99), and it comes with a 2.0Ah battery and charger. Greenworks rates it at 150 MPH and 135 CFM, with up to 15 minutes of runtime on high and a weight of 3.39 pounds. That air volume is built for sweeping hard surfaces, like clearing clippings off a driveway or leaves off the porch steps. It isn’t built to move a soaked leaf pile across a big lawn. For that job, look at the 80V and backpack blowers in the leaf blower section below.

Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower Kit A small-yard mower with the battery in the box Amazon $349.99 $218 Greenworks See it at Amazon See it at Amazon $218 (was $349.99) gets you a 40V, 16-inch cordless push mower from Greenworks, plus the battery and charger it needs to run. That 40V battery also fits the leaf blower above and the rest of Greenworks’ 40V yard tools, so one charger can run a small-yard setup. The narrow deck suits small lawns and side yards, it stores easily in a crowded shed, and it can mulch clippings instead of bagging them. Keep in mind this is a push mower, so you supply the forward motion. If your yard is bigger or hillier, the self-propelled kits in the mower section below start at $427 (was $699.99).

Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Enough pressure for decks, cars, and patio furniture Amazon $229.99 $159.99 Greenworks See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Gas pressure washers mean fuel, oil, and a pull cord. This electric model plugs into a standard outlet instead. The Greenworks 2000 PSI Electric Pressure Washer (model GPW2003) is $159.99 (was $229.99). Greenworks rates it at 2,000 PSI with 1.2 gallons per minute of flow from a 14-amp motor, which covers the usual household list: decks, siding, vehicles, grills, and outdoor furniture. Greenworks backs it with a three-year limited tool warranty. If you only need to clean a car and some lawn chairs, the 1,900 PSI model is $99.99 (was $179.99) in the pressure washer section below.

Greenworks 24V 5-Tool Combo Kit A starter workshop that comes with two batteries Amazon $399.99 $229.99 Greenworks See it at Amazon See it at Amazon Here are the contents: a 1/2-inch drill/driver, a 1/4-inch impact driver, a 6.5-inch brushless circular saw, a brushless oscillating multi-tool, and a flashlight, plus a 2.0Ah battery, a 4.0Ah battery, and a charger. The Greenworks 24V 5-Tool Combo Kit is $229.99 (was $399.99), which works out to about $46 per tool before you count the batteries. One thing to know before you buy: these tools run on Greenworks’ 24V batteries, which are a different platform from the 40V, 60V, and 80V packs that power the bigger yard tools on this page.

Greenworks lawn mower and lawn care deals from $141.55

Beyond the 16-inch push mower featured above, Greenworks has cut prices on bigger decks and self-propelled models for lawns that take more than a few passes. The Greenworks 14-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower Kit is $167.99 (was $299.99), and the Greenworks 60V 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit is $427 (was $699.99). If you’re starting from scratch, the Greenworks 48V Self-Propelled Mower, Blower, and Trimmer Combo bundles three tools for $479.99 (was $699.99). Fall is also dethatching season, and the Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier is $141.55 (was $219.99).

Greenworks leaf blower deals from $123.49

The compact 40V blower is covered above, and these step up in air volume for real leaf piles. The Greenworks 24V 515 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower Kit is $123.49 (was $199.99), while the Greenworks Brushless Backpack Leaf Blower Kit is $229.99 (was $299.99). Our guide to the best battery-powered leaf blowers has more picks.

Greenworks string trimmer and edger deals from $78

Greenworks’ trimmer deals cover everything from lightweight 24V models for small beds to long-runtime brushless kits. The Greenworks 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer Kit drops to $85.49 (was $149.99), and the Greenworks 40V Cordless Lawn Edger Kit is $121.10 (was $199.99) for crisp lines along sidewalks and driveways.

Greenworks chainsaw, pole saw, and hedge trimmer deals from $59.99

Late fall storm cleanup and winter pruning make this the biggest section of our list. The Greenworks 40V 18-inch Brushless Chainsaw is $139.99 (was $279.99), and the Greenworks 80V Cordless Pole Saw Kit is $189.99 (was $329.99) for limbs you can’t reach from the ground. Small mini chainsaws and pruning saws start at $59.99.

Greenworks pressure washer deals from $99.99

The 2,000 PSI model is covered above, and the rest of Greenworks’ electric lineup is marked down too. The Greenworks 2,100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is $142.49 (was $249.99). Our guide to the best electric pressure washers covers more options.

Greenworks power tool deals from $52.24

The 5-tool kit is covered above, and the rest of Greenworks’ 24V tool lineup is discounted as well. The Greenworks 24V Brushless Drill Kit, 400 In-lbs is $52.24 (was $139.99), and the Greenworks 24V 6-Tool Combo Kit is $299.99 (was $549.99). Our power tool deals roundup has picks from other brands.

Greenworks battery, blade, and accessory deals from $3.99

Circular saw blades and drill bit sets make cheap add-ons to any of the tool kits above. The Greenworks 7-1/4-inch 24T Framing Circular Saw Blade, 3-Pack is $8.99 (was $16.99), and the Greenworks Pro 60V 2,500-Lumen Work Light, Tool Only is $66.49 (was $99.99) for anyone who already owns a 60V battery.